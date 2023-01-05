Read full article on original website
Narwal Freo robot vacuums and mops your home with advanced technology and smart features
Keeping your home clean is always important, especially after the holidays. But doing it yourself is not exactly an easy task. Luckily, Narwal Freo – the latest robot from cleaning technology company Narwal – takes care of everything for you. It not only works as a vacuum cleaner, but also as a mop with a self-cleaning feature.
HomeKit Weekly: Aqara announces exciting new HomeKit products for 2023
Aqara, a top manufacturer of smart home products that work great with HomeKit, is set to release a range of innovative devices in 2023.They were all announced for CES 2023, and it looks to be an exciting year. These new products include a new motion sensor, smart door locks, video doorbells, and LED strips, all designed to complement any smart home.
Friday’s best deals: Official iPhone 13 MagSafe cases from $21, Anker New Year’s sale, more
All of today’s best deals are now going live as we head into the weekend. Kicking things off are a collection of official Apple iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases at some of the best prices ever starting from $21. Then go check out all of the popular gear in Anker’s New Year’s Sale while it is marking down iPhone accessories starting at $13. And if your smart home could use some love in 2023, LIFX’s HomeKit color smart bulb is a steal at just $25. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
macOS Ventura: Using Apple’s Weather app on Mac with elegant visuals, detailed charts & widgets
9to5Mac is brought to you by CleanMyMac X, the all-in-one utility that can help keep your Macs clean, fast and protected in just a few clicks. Try it for free or upgrade to the full experience. With Ventura, Apple launches a native Mac Weather app for the first time. It...
Gurman: Apple AR/VR headset to be announced in the spring, before WWDC
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple intends to announce its long-awaited AR/VR headset product in the spring, before WWDC in June. The device would go on sale later in the fall of 2023, matching analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s timeline. Gurman...
Apple @ Work: How Apple could solve one of the biggest challenges with remote work
Kuo: Apple AR/VR headset development behind schedule, expect late fall release
After years of speculation, it seems like 2023 is finally the time for the official reveal of the first Apple AR/VR headset. But exactly when this year remains unclear. The latest schedule according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly sets the headset up for a late fall release window. Kuo says software development tools and ongoing drop testing issues mean the device is unlikely to be announced until the spring or summer (WWDC?), with a late fall release on the cards.
