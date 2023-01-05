Read full article on original website
Genshin Impact - Official Version 3.4 Update Trailer
Check out the latest Genshin Impact trailer, announcing the action RPG's Version 3.4 update, which is expected to arrive on January 18. Shown during HoYoverse's Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream, 'The Exquisite Night Chimes' trailer introduces us to new Dendro 5-star character Alhaitham and 4-star character Yaoyao, alongside a look at what's on the way in the new update.
There is No Light: Enhanced Edition - Exclusive Launch Trailer
There is No Light: Enhanced Edition, alongside its free Soul Harvest update, will be available on PC today, January 7, 2023. Watch the slick new trailer for the action-adventure RPG to see what to expect in the latest update, which features the ability to obtain and upgrade 14 new abilities from defeated bosses.
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 Is a Big Update Featuring the Lantern Rite and Alhaitham's Playable Debut
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 “The Exquisite Night Chimes” will arrive on January 18. It will bring the annual celebration of Lantern Rite to Teyvat, as well as a music festival, Paper Theater performance and mini-games like Radiant Sparks. Inazuma will also feature two new competitions such as the...
Why D&D's OGL Changes are Causing a Major Uproar Among Fans and Creators Alike - IGN Daily Fix
In today's Daily Fix, Dungeons and Dragons owner Wizards of the Coast have made some significant changes to their Open Gaming License, which governs third-party mods to D&D. Among them are major alterations to how content creators might make money off homebrew campaigns (think the super-popular Critical Role gang and the countless livestreamed D&D campaigns out there). In video game news, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Project Red has settled a lawsuit with their own stockholders, paying $1.85 million USD. Hopefully Cyberpunk 2077 drama is over with, because the game is great now on current-gen consoles. Over on the Resident Evil front, fans worried that the new RE4 remake will be drastically different from the original should fear not: Capcom has stated that the three main areas of Resident Evil 4—the village, castle, and island—will be intact, and even expanded on. What are your thoughts on the Dungeons and Dragons changes? Let us know in the comments!
PUBG Mobile Version 2.4 Update With Martial Showdown Event Out Along With New Bruce Lee Collaboration and Tribute Teaser
PUBG Mobile's latest update, 2.4, includes a new event, map, gameplay updates, and cosmetics. The update also marks the start of a collaboration with Bruce Lee, featuring a limited-time martial arts-themed event with new skins and outfits. The event will start on January 10. The update introduces the Martial Arts...
Vampire Survivors Dev Released Mobile Port Itself to Fight Copycats
Vampire Survivors developer Poncle was forced to release its game on mobile “ASAP” after several exact copies began appearing on the market. As reported by GI.biz, Poncle had initially attempted to bring Vampire Survivors to mobile devices in the wake of its successful 2022 launch on PC and Xbox, but struggled to find a partner that shared its views on monetization.
Search Rogue Camp for Lisa
Start by driving to the area marked on your map. Walk towards the yellow circle/fog on your map. There, you’ll find a locked house. Go around to the front where the blue truck is and then push the truck out of the way.
Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Predictions for 2023 - Next-Gen Console Watch
For this special episode of Next-Gen Console Watch, we're going to take a swing at predicting the year ahead for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and of course, Nintendo. Could we see a price hike on Game Pass or PlayStation Plus? Will Sony acquire Square Enix to compete with Microsoft's mammoth stable of developers? Will we finally see anything from Nintendo on Metroid Prime 4? Be sure to vote in this week's poll to let your opinion be known!
One Piece Odyssey - Official Demo Overview Video
Join One Piece Odyssey producer, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, for an update on the upcoming RPG's free demo, which will be available from January 10. The demo will focus on the first one-two hours of the game, which sees Luffy and his crew members landing on a mysterious island called Waford and meeting Lim and Adio. Save data from the One Piece Odyssey demo will be transferable to the full release of the game.
Steam Reaches 10 Million Concurrent In-Game Players for the First Time
Alongside reaching 32 million concurrently online users, Steam has also just surpassed 10 million concurrent in-game players for the first time. The news was shared by SteamDB, and it shows the milestones were reached on Saturday, January 7, where the in-game concurrents were at 10,082,055 million and the concurrently online users - those who are simply on Steam but not necessarily playing a game - were at 32,186,301.
Lucky Spot 5
Your classmate Urabe is (to the left) near the entrance of Uzume Lesson Studio. She's referring to Daitou TV Station. If you picked up this request right at the start of chapter 5 before following the main story - you'll want to follow the main story. Daitou TV Station has...
Warrior's Spirit
The Yashiro commission won't get outdone by these other events as they themselves will handle a martial arts competition! This event will pit you against other challengers but you won't be able to use visions or elements at all. The fight will be decided using only your sword!. Interested in...
Valorant: Riot Introduces New 3 Site Map called Lotus Set in India in Ep 6 Act 1; Omen Nerfed in Latest Patch
Valorant has just entered its sixth episode and has brought a bunch of new content for the players to try out. The most notable change in the latest episode is the introduction of the ninth map in the game, Lotus. A new map has been introduced in the game after 6 months, the previous new map was Pearl, that was unveiled all the way back in June 2022.
Epic Games Let Us Screw Around on Their Multi-Million Dollar Virtual Set
Epic Games invited IGN’s Ben and Jeffery to take a tour of their multi-million Dollar virtual set, they call the volume. So check us out as we play with the same video wall technology they use to shoot TV shows like The Mandalorian.
Best Silver Surfer Deck
Silver Surfer was recently introduced in Marvel Snap’s The Power Cosmic season, so we’ve got some deck suggestions now that he's been added to the Pool 5 card list. Here's one of the best Silver Surfer decks that you can use as a template to build something you’re comfortable with.
Sherman's Camp Is Crawling
This portion of the walkthrough explains how to complete the mission Sherman's Camp Is Crawling. Head to the marker on your map. From here, you’ll be given a list of supplies the camp needs: starting with the Liston Knife. Get the Liston Knife. Drive to the marker on your...
I've Pulled Weeds Before
Once you drive to Boozer a cutscene will play followed by a flashback featuring Deacon’s wife, Sarah. After it plays, the mission is complete.
Running with Speed: The Fastest Gamers on Earth - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Running with Speed: The Fastest Gamers on Earth, the documentary film that tells the fascinating story of how the most dedicated and ingenious video game players in the world compete to set the fastest records of all time, and how they unite at Games Done Quick to raise millions of dollars to fight cancer.
Everyone Has to Work
Follow the quest path to the Patjens Lakes radio tower. There will be several freakers roaming around the area. Clear them out. If you have not cleared the Patjens Lakes Infestation, you will find one of its freaker nests in the building near the base of the radio tower.
Sony's Upcoming Sci-Fi RPG in Development by XDev Falls Victim to Gameplay Leaks Online
Leaks have become more and more cumbersome over the years, and they somehow slip out even after countless failsafe's implemented by developers. Players have received major information about upcoming games through leaks, no one is safe from leakers and data miners. The latest victim to leaks is Sony, and it seems that gameplay for their upcoming Sci-Fi title has leaked online.
