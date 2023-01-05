In today's Daily Fix, Dungeons and Dragons owner Wizards of the Coast have made some significant changes to their Open Gaming License, which governs third-party mods to D&D. Among them are major alterations to how content creators might make money off homebrew campaigns (think the super-popular Critical Role gang and the countless livestreamed D&D campaigns out there). In video game news, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Project Red has settled a lawsuit with their own stockholders, paying $1.85 million USD. Hopefully Cyberpunk 2077 drama is over with, because the game is great now on current-gen consoles. Over on the Resident Evil front, fans worried that the new RE4 remake will be drastically different from the original should fear not: Capcom has stated that the three main areas of Resident Evil 4—the village, castle, and island—will be intact, and even expanded on. What are your thoughts on the Dungeons and Dragons changes? Let us know in the comments!

