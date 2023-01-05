Read full article on original website
Layoffs are on the rise, but nearly 50% of workers are still looking to quit in 2023
Companies across a range of industries are implementing hiring freezes and workforce reductions amid the uncertain economy. Many professionals are still considering quitting anyways.
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
Amazon warehouse workers in the Triangle believe they’re safe amid company layoffs
In addition to cutting jobs, the e-commerce giant has also been shedding warehouse real estate.
Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down, Company Cuts 20 Percent of Its Salaried Workforce
Things have become a bit unstitched at Stitch Fix. Amid a slumping business, Elizabeth Spaulding has relinquished her role as the company’s chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, effective Thursday. In addition, Stitch Fix said it will cut 20 percent of its salaried positions.More from WWDReem Acra Pre-Fall 2023Nancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsJoseph RTW Fall 2023 Founder and former CEO Katrina Lake has been named CEO, effective Thursday, and will serve in an interim capacity for six months or until her successor is appointed, unless otherwise agreed by Lake and the board of directors. “I...
geekwire.com
The end of ‘everything’ at Amazon: Record layoffs signal new mindset for sprawling tech giant
Amazon, simplify thyself. That was the message to Amazon employees Wednesday from Andy Jassy, signaling a shift in mindset with significant implications for the company’s future. The CEO’s email is making headlines for officially quantifying Amazon’s layoffs — apparently days or weeks sooner than the company had planned, “because...
Amazon Announces Layoffs, Internet Speculates of a Bezos Return
A look at the recent news surrounding Amazon, and an analysis of its sales metrics.
WREG
Amazon to cut 18,000 jobs, CEO says
(NEXSTAR) – Amazon has become the latest U.S. technology company to announce major job cuts after hiring “rapidly over the last several years” in the face of the COVID pandemic. In a message shared with employees Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy confirmed Amazon plans to “eliminate just over...
Elon Musk taps first right hand as possible successor: Tom Zhu
Global news reports say Elon Musk has picked his successor at Tesla: Tom Zhu Xiaotong, vice president in charge of the Asia-Pacific, amid criticism Musk has been distracted since acquiring Twitter.
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
Real estate broker Compass to cut more jobs to deal with housing downturn
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Real estate broker Compass Inc (COMP.N) said on Thursday it would cut more jobs to deal with a downturn in the housing market as it set a target of becoming free cash flow positive by the end of the second quarter.
Amazon CEO says company will layoff more than 18,000 workers
Amazon is laying off 18,000 employees, the tech giant said Wednesday, representing the single largest number of jobs cut at a technology company since the industry began aggressively downsizing last year. In a blog post, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote that the staff reductions were set off by the uncertain...
Quartz
Amazon’s 18,000 layoffs set the tone for what hiring and firing will look like in 2023
Job cuts at Amazon are a sign of tough times to come for tech workers. The e-commerce behemoth had first announced plans to pare back its workforce in November, citing rapid over-hiring during the pandemic and growing economic uncertainty. In a note published on Amazon’s website today (Jan. 5), CEO Andy Jassy revealed the extent of those cuts: 18,000 roles. That’s far more than the nearly 10,000 jobs, or 3% of its office workforce, Amazon had anticipated eliminating.
abovethelaw.com
Am Law 20 Firm Begins Layoffs
Unfortunate news to kick off 2023. Goodwin Procter, positioned at 17 in last year’s Am Law 100 with just a shade under $2 billion in revenue, appears to be in the early stages of a layoff. We’ve already had layoff news out of Cooley LLP and Gunderson and even...
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Plunges As Retailer Explores Bankruptcy, Restructuring Options
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Thursday after the home retailer said it would miss the filing deadline for its third quarter earnings and may need to consider bankruptcy protection as it struggles with its multi-billion turnaround. Bed Bath & Beyond said in a...
CNBC
Salesforce to cut staff by 10% in latest tech layoffs
The company expects the move to lead to about $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion in charges, of which about $800 million to $1 billion will be recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. "The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing...
Amazon isn't done cutting jobs, announces biggest layoff in its history
Amazon is expanding its layoffs, cutting more than 18,000 roles across the company, which is more than initially anticipated.
Amazon announces layoffs of at least 18,000 jobs
Why are Amazon, Salesforce and Meta laying off so many employees? What jobs is Amazon cutting?
Amazon Will Lay Off 18,000 Employees, CEO Andy Jassy Says
Amazon will eliminate “just over 18,000 roles” at the company, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to staffers Wednesday, well more than previously expected by the ecommerce giant. The layoffs will occur across “several teams” but the majority of job cuts are in the Amazon Stores group and its People, Experience and Technology (PXT) organization, Jassy said in the memo, which the company posted on its blog site. “Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so,” Jassy wrote. “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure;...
Amazon to cut 18,000 jobs as tech layoffs continue
Many companies have had to make difficult decisions in the face of the economic downturn, and Amazon is no different. In November 2022, Amazon began layoffs in its Devices and Books businesses, and more recently announced it will reduce 18,000 roles across its People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) and Amazon Stores businesses. Notifications for these layoffs are set to begin on January 18th.
theblock.co
Genesis cuts 30% of staff in latest round of layoffs
Genesis cut 30% of staff today, a source familiar with the matter told The Block. The firm’s interim CEO said it needs more time to address issues with its troubled borrowing and lending unit. Genesis Trading began a new round of layoffs, reducing its workforce by 30%, a source...
