New Year Deal: Save 80% Off a Japanese Knife Set

By Entrepreneur Store
 3 days ago

The new year is upon us, and many of us are making grand declarations about what to do next year. For entrepreneurs, the best thing for you might be to pick up a hobby . Hobbies help you unwind, decompress, and improve your focus so you can do your best work.

You don't have to make drastic changes to who you are to bring forth change in the new year! During our Same You, New Hobby promotion, you can elevate your chef skills with the Seido™ Japanese Master Chef's Knife Set . If you purchase by 11:59 p.m. Pacific on 1/9/23, you can get the eight-piece set for 79% off.

These gorgeous knives are made with strong high-carbon stainless steel that delivers a nice balance between edge retention and durability. The forged construction incorporates a sloped bolster for better comfort, control, and balance while cutting absolutely anything. And with the acute 15º cutting face, you'll be able to slice through all of your food with great efficiency .

The set includes an 8" chef's knife, an 8" slicing knife, an 8" bread knife, a 7" cleaver, a 7" Santoku knife, a 5" Santoku knife, a 6" boning knife, and a 3.5" paring knife. And it all comes in a beautiful gift box for easy storage and access.

Rated 4.5 stars out of five online, one reviewer raved, "The knives are super sharp, the handles have a nice feel and balance. Totally recommend these knives if you're looking for a new knife set."

Treat yourself to a new hobby in 2023. Now through 1/9/23, you can get the Seido™ Japanese Master Chef's Knife Set with a gift box for 79% off $429 at just $89.99 with no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.

