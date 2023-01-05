'Certainly It's Scary': Arizona Man Viciously Attacked By Bobcat

Photo: Getty Images

An Arizona man was attacked by a bobcat on Wednesday. News 4 Tucson KVOA reported that the resident fought back against the animal using a lawn chair.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says that the man is currently being treated for rabies. Mark Hart , spokesman for Game and Fish, said, " Bobcat attacks are rare but when they do occur rabies is usually involved. We strongly suspect that's the case this morning. The attack was by all accounts unprovoked."

According to Hart, rabies treatment is recommended for the kinds of injuries the man sustained. He said, "He suffered injuries to his right leg and left arm. Unclear if it was a bite but definitely scratches. In a case like that, rabies treatment is always recommended."

Greg Smith has worked in Saddlebrook, where the attack took place, for nearly 20 years. Smith said, "It's a surprise that's a first because I have been out here 18 and 19 years and that's the first I have heard of a bobcat attacking anyone."

Nick Palumbo has lived on Flower Ridge for more than 10 years. Palumbo said, "Certainly it's scary they can do a lot of damage and they can hurt you and maim you. Let's put it that way."

Saddlebrook residents are being urged to call 623-236-7201 if they spot a bobcat.