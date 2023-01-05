ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

'Certainly It's Scary': Arizona Man Viciously Attacked By Bobcat

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lEDnS_0k4bmpj600
Photo: Getty Images

An Arizona man was attacked by a bobcat on Wednesday. News 4 Tucson KVOA reported that the resident fought back against the animal using a lawn chair.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says that the man is currently being treated for rabies. Mark Hart , spokesman for Game and Fish, said, " Bobcat attacks are rare but when they do occur rabies is usually involved. We strongly suspect that's the case this morning. The attack was by all accounts unprovoked."

According to Hart, rabies treatment is recommended for the kinds of injuries the man sustained. He said, "He suffered injuries to his right leg and left arm. Unclear if it was a bite but definitely scratches. In a case like that, rabies treatment is always recommended."

Greg Smith has worked in Saddlebrook, where the attack took place, for nearly 20 years. Smith said, "It's a surprise that's a first because I have been out here 18 and 19 years and that's the first I have heard of a bobcat attacking anyone."

Nick Palumbo has lived on Flower Ridge for more than 10 years. Palumbo said, "Certainly it's scary they can do a lot of damage and they can hurt you and maim you. Let's put it that way."

Saddlebrook residents are being urged to call 623-236-7201 if they spot a bobcat.

Comments / 10

Gloria Wilson
3d ago

Bobcats aren't friendly...They aren't kitty kitty and yes they have rabies. We deal with it here on NN. Someone if us survived on it in the 60's

Reply
3
Christine Miner
3d ago

I built saddle Brook not all by myself, but we live in the desert and you really need to be on guard but I'm more on guard with people sorry for your injury pay attention out there

Reply
2
Andrea Morroni
3d ago

Why do people think that these wild animals are going to let them pet them? These are not kittens. Same as people who want to goInto places where there are wild tigers and others.

Reply
2
Related
nevalleynews.org

Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert

Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Associated Press

Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday. The wife, Tausha Haight, told her extended family that her husband, Mike Haight, took the guns from the family’s home this week, just two weeks after she had filed for divorce, sister-in-law Jennie Earl told The Associated Press. She said she did not know how Tausha Haight felt about the removal but said it “left the family vulnerable,” noting that both Tausha and her mother, Gail Earl, were trained in gun safety and personal protection. Jennie Earl’s comments came after the Earl family issued a statement lamenting the tragedy and revealing that guns had been removed. “Protective arms were purposely removed from the home prior to the incident because all adults were properly trained to protect human life,” the Earl family said in a statement. “This is the type of loss that will continue to occur in families, communities and this nation when protective arms are no longer accessible.”
ENOCH, UT
AZFamily

50 most commonly seen birds in Arizona

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Arizona using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 73 count sites in Arizona. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it. Christine Beach, a mother of three,...
TUCSON, AZ
Succex.O

What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity

If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
ARIZONA STATE
WLBT

Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force Saturday with the capture of an Arizona fugitive. Douglas Brown, 52, was arrested on a parole violation stemming from multiple counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested at a residence in...
JONES COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

Cyclists reflect on growth, loss after deadly Arizona crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Brian Lemke tries to be a positive person, and view even doing the most mundane task as a success — such as stringing holiday lights on his Phoenix home. “This year I was putting up Christmas lights and using an extension ladder. Last year, I dropped the ladder. I didn’t have the strength I used to have,” Lemke said. Handling it “really made me feel good.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Senator introduces bill that would limit drag shows in Arizona

Police look for armed suspect after Scottsdale officer is injured during shooting. Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansar spoke with Arizona's Family and says people are asked to stay away from Roosevelt Row and surrounding areas. Scottsdale police officer injured during shooting in downtown Phoenix. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A...
ARIZONA STATE
rmef.org

Prepare Now for 2023 Arizona Elk, Pronghorn Draw

Below is a news release from the Arizona Game and Fish Department. For hunters planning to apply for hunt permit-tags issued through the upcoming 2023 pronghorn and elk draw, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) offers the following tips to make the process go smoothly:. Check your AZGFD portal...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Former State Senator Russell Pearce dead at 75, family announces

MESA, AZ — Former Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce has died at age 75, according to his family. Pearce, a Republican from Mesa, reportedly died after falling ill at his Mesa home earlier this week. The family released the following statement on social media to announce his death;. Our...
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

A new AZ law allows people to seal their criminal case records

A new Arizona law goes into effect this year that would allow people to petition a court to seal criminal case records from public view. The law was passed in 2021 and became another opportunity at providing second chances for offenders. The latest law comes with certain requirements in order...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Suspect straps nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills to legs at Arizona-Mexico border

NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A drug smuggler tried to use their legs in more ways than one to get narcotics across the Arizona-Mexico border earlier this week. On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers noticed something strange about a person walking across the border at the Nogales Port of Entry. After a search, officers found 19,800 fentanyl pills strapped to the person’s legs, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries. The suspect was taken into custody.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Hobbs highlights Arizona’s Indigenous people, history during inauguration

Seeing Arizona Tribes spotlighted during Governor Katie Hobbs’s inauguration ceremony was refreshing for local tribal advocates, and it affirms Hobbs’s commitment to upholding relationships with tribal nations. “This is exactly the moment that we have been waiting for,” said Indivisible Tohono Co-Founder April Ignacio of Hobbs becoming governor. “It’s not overwhelming. It’s a fresh breath […] The post Hobbs highlights Arizona’s Indigenous people, history during inauguration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy