UPDATED: Evacuation order issued for neighborhoods near Carmel Lagoon; Highway 1 closed at Monastery Beach.

David Schmalz here, thinking about one of my favorite places in the area code, a place where some of the trails make me feel like a kid on a playground. I’m talking about Pinnacles, which became a national park on Jan. 10, 2013, nearly 10 years ago to the day. To celebrate that milestone, I wrote a cover story for this week’s print edition of the Weekly that explores what impact that change in official status had on both the park itself, and its surrounding area. Pinnacles had been a national monument since 1908, so did anything really change?

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO