UPDATED: Evacuation order issued for neighborhoods near Carmel Lagoon; Highway 1 closed at Monastery Beach.

Evacuation advisories are back in effect as winter storms continue, and officials urge residents to be ready.
Officials from Monterey and Santa Cruz counties gathered on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8, during the calm between storms. Their message, delivered outside of Casa da la Cultura in Pajaro, was to encourage residents to prepare for the next storm—the weather isn't over yet. They advised residents to brace for...
Pinnacles became a national park a decade ago. Has the designation changed anything?
David Schmalz here, thinking about one of my favorite places in the area code, a place where some of the trails make me feel like a kid on a playground. I’m talking about Pinnacles, which became a national park on Jan. 10, 2013, nearly 10 years ago to the day. To celebrate that milestone, I wrote a cover story for this week’s print edition of the Weekly that explores what impact that change in official status had on both the park itself, and its surrounding area. Pinnacles had been a national monument since 1908, so did anything really change?
Warning: This story might make you hungry.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, contemplating—as I often do—what to eat for my next meal. Adding to my inspiration, but also indecision, is a certain story in this week’s edition of the Weekly that’s making me hungry for chile verde wings, birria tacos, wood-fired pizza and barbecue all at once.
