ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

UPDATED: Evacuation order issued for neighborhoods near Carmel Lagoon; Highway 1 closed at Monastery Beach.

By Pam Marino
montereycountyweekly.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
montereycountyweekly.com

Pinnacles became a national park a decade ago. Has the designation changed anything?

David Schmalz here, thinking about one of my favorite places in the area code, a place where some of the trails make me feel like a kid on a playground. I’m talking about Pinnacles, which became a national park on Jan. 10, 2013, nearly 10 years ago to the day. To celebrate that milestone, I wrote a cover story for this week’s print edition of the Weekly that explores what impact that change in official status had on both the park itself, and its surrounding area. Pinnacles had been a national monument since 1908, so did anything really change?
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Warning: This story might make you hungry.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, contemplating—as I often do—what to eat for my next meal. Adding to my inspiration, but also indecision, is a certain story in this week’s edition of the Weekly that’s making me hungry for chile verde wings, birria tacos, wood-fired pizza and barbecue all at once.
SALINAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy