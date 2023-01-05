Read full article on original website
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Bainbridge Businesses Start Charging Customers for Disposable CupsEden ReportsBainbridge Island, WA
What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place MarketNick DaviesSeattle, WA
Seattle’s Nirvana, Heart to receive Lifetime Achievement Grammys
Two Seattle bands are in the national spotlight this week. Both Nirvana and Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson will receive Lifetime Achievement Grammy awards. Nirvana’s debut album, Bleach, was released in 1989, but the band did not reach widespread popularity until two years later with the release of Nevermind. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 and has been said to be one of the most influential bands of all time.
shorelineareanews.com
Seattle’s best musicians gather on February 25, 2023, for GeorgeFest to honor the late, great George Harrison and raise money for the Historic Everett Theatre
On Saturday, February 25, 2023, over 25 of Seattle’s premier musicians will take the stage for GeorgeFest, to honor the late George Harrison. Proceeds from this labor of love will benefit the Historic Everett Theatre, a non-profit, 122-year-old venue in the heart of downtown Everett, Washington. “George was known...
seattlerefined.com
Seattle pizza shop Northlake Tavern is closing after 65 years
A local favorite is closing up shop after more than six decades of serving up pizza and good times. Northlake Tavern announced it will close on Jan. 31, 2023. The tavern, located at the north end of Lake Union, opened near the University of Washington in 1954. The spot became...
Meet the adult dogs waiting for forever homes at Seattle Humane
SEATTLE — Adult animals at shelters can oftentimes be overlooked but Seattle Humane is aiming to change that. Brandon Macz, Seattle Humane's PR and social media specialist, shared information about five dogs who have each been waiting several months to be adopted. In the studio with Macz Saturday morning...
Radio Ink
KVI Seattle Adds Todd Herman
Lotus Communications’ Seattle talk station KVI (570 AM) has added conservative host Todd Herman to its line-up. Herman’s show will run every Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. He will also provide daily commentary segments for KVI, which will run weekdays at 7:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
myedmondsnews.com
Behind the scenes: Meadowdale Beach Park’s history as a homestead and country club
On Saturday, Jan. 7, Snohomish County is set to reopen Meadowdale Beach Park after an estimated $15 million refurbishing of the estuary, including a new underpass connecting the park with the beach. Although the two-year project is not totally completed, pedestrians will be allowed to access the beach from the parking lot at 156th Street Southwest near 60th Avenue West. With the reopening, the park will complete its journey from homestead to country club back to natural park.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s Cost Of Living, Growth In 2023
Seattle is still an admired city. However, it is an expensive city to live. In the post pandemic, workers, population growth, inflation, and cost of living are the three major areas to gage the city. Business closures were many but recovery has been slow for many. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back however not, 2022.
‘We blew it:’ Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass apologize after overcrowding issues
STEVENS PASS, Wash. — It’s the busiest time of year for the slopes, but some local ski resorts appear to be struggling with the demand. Two major western Washington ski resorts — Stevens Pass and Summit at Snoqualmie — issued apologies after overcrowding left many skiers and snowboarders to ring in the new year with a lot of frustration.
Trailer fire in Kingston leaves one dead
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — An RV fire in the community of Kingston, Idaho left one person dead on Saturday. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office (ISFMO), the RV caught fire on Saturday, leaving one occupant dead. As of Sunday, the cause of the fire and the victim have not been identified.
Amazing $9M Apartment for Sale Overlooks the Seattle Ferris Wheel
🎶Well, we’re moving on up, to the Westside…🎶 The Westside of the Cascade Mountains brings us luxury homes and amazing apartments for sale. Visitors to downtown Seattle are lucky enough to get magnificent views of the city skyscrapers, piers, islands, and the Seattle Ferris wheel, known as The Great Wheel.
downtownbellevue.com
Italian Restaurant, Maggiano’s Little Italy, to Close in Bellevue
The Italian chain restaurant, Maggiano’s Little Italy, is planning to close in the spring of 2023. It is currently located at Lincoln Square in Downtown Bellevue on the first level, near Paddy Coyne’s. Maggiano’s serves family-style Italian-American food. It is a nationwide restaurant chain with 53 locations, including...
This Is Washington's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. curated a list of the best Italian restaurants for pasta lovers.
Tri-City Herald
First 2023 Top 25 Football Ranking Unveiled — Yes, UW Is On It
College football analysts and pundits generally wait until the day following the national championship game to begin sizing up next season. However, Brett McMurphy of Action Network couldn't hold off and he's the first to come out with a Top 25 ranking for the 2023 campaign, which should generate a lot of attention for a University of Washington football fan base watching a program resurgence unfold under coach Kalen DeBoer.
Seattle Credit Union to shut down locations over crime, cratering foot traffic
Two branches of the Seattle Credit Union are closing in the city due to declining foot traffic and safety concerns. The credit union will close the branches in February.
Over 18K without power as high winds, rain hit Puget Sound region
With a Wind Advisory in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday, for the east Puget Sound lowlands, some residents in the region are already starting to see their lights go out. Latest outages:. 11 p.m. Puget Sound Energy reports 17,322 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD reports...
MyNorthwest.com
Washington housing market freezes ahead of potential recession
Pending home sales have dropped more than 30% year-over-year across the nation, the lowest level since 2015, according to a new housing market report from Redfin. The most significant declines were in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Austin — each witnessing a drop larger than 50% on average. “It’s best...
Seattle, Washington
Man Stabbed Saturday Evening near Cedar Park
Seattle Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 13300 block of Lake City Way Northeast near the Cedar Park neighborhood. Just after 04:30 p.m. Saturday, officers arrived and spoke with a male victim who reported he was walking in the area when an unknown female suspect approached him. The female suspect screamed at the male and stabbed him several times in the upper right arm and chest area. The victim reported the altercation was unprovoked.
iheart.com
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
KUOW
Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?
Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
thejoltnews.com
More barriers to building a major new airport in central Thurston County proposed by Tahoma Audubon Society
Groups opposed to locating a major commercial and passenger airport in Thurston or Pierce Counties are proposing an amendment to state law that would exclude the two counties as options. The environmental group Tahoma Audubon Society released a statement on Tuesday, January 3, stating that they were working with citizen...
