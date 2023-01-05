Two Seattle bands are in the national spotlight this week. Both Nirvana and Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson will receive Lifetime Achievement Grammy awards. Nirvana’s debut album, Bleach, was released in 1989, but the band did not reach widespread popularity until two years later with the release of Nevermind. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 and has been said to be one of the most influential bands of all time.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO