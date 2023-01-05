ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Long Prairie Lions & Fire Department Teaming Up to Host a Polar Plunge This February

Looking for a fun event that also helps raise money for a great cause? Get ready for the Prairie Plunge at Lake Charlotte in Long Prairie on February 25th. Prairie Plunge! Hosted by Long Prairie Fire Department and The Long Prairie Lions. Plunge proceeds go towards the purchase of a new Rescue Vehicle for the Fire Department! $20 minimum Pledge to Plunge. Food, Beverage, and Raffle proceeds to go to Long Prairie Lions.
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
Trencher Stolen in Sherburne County, Car Stolen in St. Cloud

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Department is reporting a theft of an 8X8 light trailer and a Ditch Witch brand trencher. This was taken from Clear Lake in December. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the trencher is an orange 10X20 walk behind. Mages says the suspect was wearing a Carhartt work jacket and blue jeans possibly driving a Honda Pilot with damage to the passenger side.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Sartell Police Chief to Retire in March

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Longtime Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes has announced he plans to retire later this year. During Monday's city council meeting, Hughes announced his decision to retire on March 31st. With that being said, I was to thank the current and past city council members, administrators and...
SARTELL, MN
Stearns County Drug Court Success Has the State Legislature Interested

Stearns county has had a "Drug Court" since 2002 and its success is getting noticed by the State Legislature. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON. She explains Stearns County was the first in the state to have a "Drug Court" and the State Legislature has recently contacted Stearns County to learn why the county has had so much success with the problem.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
