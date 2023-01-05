Read full article on original website
Winterfest Events This Month in Spicer with Fireworks
Since the winter is so long here in Minnesota, it's nice when you can break it up with some fun events. Especially ones that are celebrating the season. Later this month, there are several events that happen during Winterfest in Spicer, Willmar Lakes Area. Looks like there will be an...
Long Prairie Lions & Fire Department Teaming Up to Host a Polar Plunge This February
Looking for a fun event that also helps raise money for a great cause? Get ready for the Prairie Plunge at Lake Charlotte in Long Prairie on February 25th. Prairie Plunge! Hosted by Long Prairie Fire Department and The Long Prairie Lions. Plunge proceeds go towards the purchase of a new Rescue Vehicle for the Fire Department! $20 minimum Pledge to Plunge. Food, Beverage, and Raffle proceeds to go to Long Prairie Lions.
Sartell Unveils New Logo, Website As Part of Brand Refresh
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell has a new logo and website to better identify themselves. During Monday's city council meeting, the council unveiled an updated logo, tagline, and website. The new website will go live on Tuesday. The City’s logo has not been updated since 1999, and the website has...
Buffalo Man Unharmed After Truck Falls Through Leech Lake
WALKER (WJON News) -- The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is reminding Minnesotans to be careful after a truck fell through Leech Lake this week. Authorities say the report came in around 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Deputies arrived to find a pick-up truck with a snowplow that had fallen through the ice near Horseshoe Bay Resort.
Trencher Stolen in Sherburne County, Car Stolen in St. Cloud
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Department is reporting a theft of an 8X8 light trailer and a Ditch Witch brand trencher. This was taken from Clear Lake in December. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the trencher is an orange 10X20 walk behind. Mages says the suspect was wearing a Carhartt work jacket and blue jeans possibly driving a Honda Pilot with damage to the passenger side.
Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 10 in Big Lake. A car driven by 20-year-old Morgan Rassatt of Ramsey was going west while a vehicle...
Sartell Police Chief to Retire in March
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Longtime Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes has announced he plans to retire later this year. During Monday's city council meeting, Hughes announced his decision to retire on March 31st. With that being said, I was to thank the current and past city council members, administrators and...
Sartell Police Department Planning to Implement Body Cameras
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police officers could start wearing body cameras later this year. During Monday's city council meeting, the council will look to approve the purchase of body cameras for the department. The plan includes entering into a five-year contract agreement with the company Motorola Solutions, which would...
SUV-Truck-Fish house crash sends three to the hospital
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) - The driver of a truck pulling a fish house escaped serious injury after a crash in Zimmerman Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup pulling a fish house Southbound on Highway 169 in Zimmerman was sideswiped by a Honda S-U-V driven by Harlen Rooney of Zimmerman.
ROCORI Activities Director Joel Baumgarten Announces Upcoming Retirement
ROCORI Activities Director Joel Baumgarten will be stepping down from his post on June 30th, 2023. Baumgarten was hired in 2012, taking over for longtime AD Mark Johnson. Baumgarten had a lot of work to do when he took the job including replacing legendary basketball coach Bob Brink and finding a bench boss for the girls hockey program.
Stearns County Drug Court Success Has the State Legislature Interested
Stearns county has had a "Drug Court" since 2002 and its success is getting noticed by the State Legislature. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON. She explains Stearns County was the first in the state to have a "Drug Court" and the State Legislature has recently contacted Stearns County to learn why the county has had so much success with the problem.
UPDATE: One Hurt in Crash Involving Semi Near Clearwater
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash near Clearwater. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi truck, driven by 36-year-old Abdi...
