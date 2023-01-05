ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brexit: Rise in Britons renouncing UK citizenship since vote to leave EU

The number of people giving up their UK citizenship has soared since Brexit, new figures obtained by the Independent reveal.A Freedom Of Information request shows that 868 people applied to hand over their British passports in 2021.This was a 30 per cent rise on 2020 numbers, and six times what it was a decade ago – when only around 140 people per year did so.Overall 6,507 people have applied to renounce their UK citizenship between 2011 and 2021.The reasons behind renouncing vary from person to person, according to Maryem Ahmed, head of the immigration department at specialist firm OTS...
The Independent

Could brothers in Brexit bring down the railway?

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Unlike Mick Whelan, leader of the train drivers’ union, I don’t believe the government is bent on destroying the railway. But if ministers really did want to consign the industry they could not hope for better allies. The brotherhood of right-wing Conservatives and left-wing trade unions that fought successfully to leave the European Union have spent the last 200 days diminishing the...
The Independent

Thousands of Brits expelled from Europe since Brexit, new figures show

More than 2,250 British citizens have been ordered to leave European Union countries since the end of the Brexit transition period, according to new figures. Data published last month by Eurostat shows a total of 2,285 UK nationals were between 1 January 2021, the day British citizens lost their right to free movement within the EU, and the end of September last year, around 108 people per month.There was wide variation in the numbers between member states: Sweden accounted for nearly half (1,050) and the Netherlands almost one-third, while Germany only expelled 25.Malta ordered 115 UK nationals to leave,...
The Atlantic

Sudden Russian Death Syndrome

Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea publicly executes 2 teenagers for distributing South Korean movies

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has publicly executed three teenagers by firing squad – two for watching and distributing South Korean movies and one for murdering his stepmother – two sources who witnessed it told Radio Free Asia.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Sounds Alarm Over People Drinking Dead Vermin

As thousands of young Russians continue to be snatched up and sent to kill and die in neighboring Ukraine, Russia’s federal consumer protection agency had an urgent warning Tuesday to those who remain in the country: stop using dead mole-rats to make booze. Rospotrebnadzor issued the bizarre warning on the agency’s official Telegram channel, saying it felt compelled to respond to an ongoing social media “debate” about an alcoholic drink made using “the carcass of a dead mole.” The agency appeared to be unwittingly responding to a meme about drinking dead mole rats that Russian social media users said perfectly encapsulated their feelings about the outgoing year. Apparently oblivious to the joke, Rospotrebnadzor said it had consulted experts to get the final verdict on the demented drink. “It must be remembered that moles are very often infected with worms,” the agency said, adding that the animals often carry “external parasites” and “dangerous infections” for humans. “Consuming products like the mole [drink] can be deadly or cause disability,” the agency said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy