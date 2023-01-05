Read full article on original website
Jack Hertz
3d ago
What a joke, I will stick with my hanging tags plus they are around 4 bucks. Nobody gives a squat if you have a disability anymore. You could be crawling out of your car to get into your chair and they would walk right by laughing
WYSH AM 1380
License plate for Tennesseans with disabilities gets updated look in the new year
(TN Dept. or Revenue) The motor vehicle passenger license plate for Tennesseans with disabilities will have a look and feel that’s like the blue standard license plate design that hit the roads last year. The new design is consistent with Public Chapter 761, which calls for the design of...
Which state departments are subject to sunset renewal this year?
There are 39 different "sunset" bills that will be considered in the next legislative session, according to State Sen. Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield).
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
WATE
Anakeesta offers special deal for Tennessee residents
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Play for a day all year at the popular Gatlinburg attraction. Tennessee residents will soon have the opportunity to experience Anakeesta at a heavily discounted price. Starting Monday, January 15, anyone with a valid Tennessee photo I.D. will have access to “Play for a day, Adventure all year.”
BBB warns Middle TN, Southern KY of top scams for 2023
As a new year gets underway, scammers are gearing up to sneak into your accounts; snag your information; and steal your money, as well as your peace of mind.
WDEF
Governor Lee Touts New Transportation Infrastructure Bill in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made a visit to the Scenic City today. He was here to promote a piece of legislation that he hopes will transform roads across the Volunteer State. With a net increase of over 500,000 new residents in the state of Tennessee, Governor Lee...
Kingsport Times-News
Bob Arrington: 'So, we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee'
Sometime over the holidays, I saw online, maybe in a Facebook post, possibly in a tweet, an image of the Clampett truck from the old “Beverly Hillbillies” television show. The caption read, “Said California is the place we ought to flee, so we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee.” Seeing it created a snort of laughter, but also spurred some thought.
Governor shares plan to ‘modernize’ Tennessee roads
Governor Bill Lee said he is making Tennessee roads one of his biggest priorities.
Is In-N-Out coming? 5 chains not yet located in Tennessee
From Del Taco to Skyline Chili, there are some popular chain restaurants that aren't in the Volunteer State, but could that change?
Tennessee announces around $125.9 million in grants to improve water systems
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Friday they would be giving out 24 grants totaling around $125.9 million to fund projects meant to improve drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects. The grants are funded by the state's American Rescue Plan fund and include...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Tennessee Advisory Group Recommends Task Force for Waterway Conflicts
This article is from Tennessee/Lookout. A state advisory group is recommending Tennessee establish a task force to address recreational uses of rivers, lakes and streams — and the increasing number of conflicts between anglers, boaters, paddlers and swimmers competing to enjoy the state’s waterways. The Tennessee Advisory Commission...
Chester County Independent
Statewide virtual event spotlights ‘electrification’ of Tennessee
Reps from TDEC, TVA and TDOT talk about the future of EVs. The announcement of one of the largest financial investments by Ford Motor Co. in the state has sparked a series of conversations across Tennessee as leaders are looking at the role they will play in the future of electrification.
bbbtv12.com
ASAP of Anderson and THSO Help Reduce the Number of Teen Crashes
Anderson County, TN, January 2023 – ASAP of Anderson has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to effectively reduce teen crashes and fatalities in 2022. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), teenagers saw a greater reduction in speed-related crashes than other drivers from 2021 to 2022.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee governor uses exemption to deny open records requests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office has used a controversial public records exemption to deny over 60 requests from local journalists, residents, and state representatives since 2019, which experts say is a blow to transparency and public accountability. The exemption, called the “deliberative process privilege,”...
wvlt.tv
Anakeesta offering discounted passes for Tennessee residents
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee residents will be able to purchase an annual pass for the price of a single-day pass, starting Jan. 15, according to officials with the attraction. A valid Tennessee I.D. is required to get the deal and the ticket must be redeemed before Feb. 26. “All...
wvlt.tv
Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee
According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will introduce the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023. Tennesseans are invited to view the...
Tennessee lawmaker hopes to protect pets before next temperature tumble
Bitter cold wreaked havoc across much of the eastern U.S. over the holidays leaving thousands without power or running water and claiming the lives of dozens. However, Americans weren't alone in their suffering – some pets were left outside to suffer.
wvlt.tv
Alzheimer’s Tennessee offers assistance as US health officials approve new drug
He was wanted for a failure to appear on an attempted first-degree murder charge. New Tazewell father, girlfriend charged with death of 3-year-old boy. Court documents stated that the boy was in the sole care of the individuals the day police responded. Community college enrollment is down in Tennessee. Updated:...
smithcountyinsider.com
University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
