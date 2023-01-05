ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Jack Hertz
3d ago

What a joke, I will stick with my hanging tags plus they are around 4 bucks. Nobody gives a squat if you have a disability anymore. You could be crawling out of your car to get into your chair and they would walk right by laughing

Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Anakeesta offers special deal for Tennessee residents

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Play for a day all year at the popular Gatlinburg attraction. Tennessee residents will soon have the opportunity to experience Anakeesta at a heavily discounted price. Starting Monday, January 15, anyone with a valid Tennessee photo I.D. will have access to “Play for a day, Adventure all year.”
GATLINBURG, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bob Arrington: 'So, we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee'

Sometime over the holidays, I saw online, maybe in a Facebook post, possibly in a tweet, an image of the Clampett truck from the old “Beverly Hillbillies” television show. The caption read, “Said California is the place we ought to flee, so we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee.” Seeing it created a snort of laughter, but also spurred some thought.
KINGSPORT, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Tennessee Advisory Group Recommends Task Force for Waterway Conflicts

This article is from Tennessee/Lookout. A state advisory group is recommending Tennessee establish a task force to address recreational uses of rivers, lakes and streams — and the increasing number of conflicts between anglers, boaters, paddlers and swimmers competing to enjoy the state’s waterways. The Tennessee Advisory Commission...
TENNESSEE STATE
bbbtv12.com

ASAP of Anderson and THSO Help Reduce the Number of Teen Crashes

Anderson County, TN, January 2023 – ASAP of Anderson has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to effectively reduce teen crashes and fatalities in 2022. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), teenagers saw a greater reduction in speed-related crashes than other drivers from 2021 to 2022.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Tennessee governor uses exemption to deny open records requests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office has used a controversial public records exemption to deny over 60 requests from local journalists, residents, and state representatives since 2019, which experts say is a blow to transparency and public accountability. The exemption, called the “deliberative process privilege,”...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta offering discounted passes for Tennessee residents

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee residents will be able to purchase an annual pass for the price of a single-day pass, starting Jan. 15, according to officials with the attraction. A valid Tennessee I.D. is required to get the deal and the ticket must be redeemed before Feb. 26. “All...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee

According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
SMITH COUNTY, TN

