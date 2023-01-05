Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
2news.com
Reno to Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Along the Mt. Rose Highway
This is why we love Reno, in just about 30 minutes you can go from the city to the slopes. Here's the drive up the Mt. Rose Highway to Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe on Friday. Check out the huge snow drifts on the side of the road after 5 to 10 feet of snow has fallen in the past month! This is a 'hyper lapse' video sped up, and I'm driving the speed limit! Thanks for watching. KTVN Jeff Martinez #mtrose #skiing.
KOLO TV Reno
How recent storms impact local ski resort
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KOLO) - Recent storms have impacted the region, helping local ski resorts add to their snow pack. Over at Palisades Tahoe, the recent storms through our region have created great conditions for the season. “Currently we have 255 inches as our snow pack base, and thats over...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada Jane in Incline Village features new menu, options to midnight
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A new restaurant, Nevada Jane, has opened in Incline Village. The cocktail kitchen features a bar and lounge, along with an desirable new menu that is served until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant was formally known as Gus’s, which served barbecue cuisine, but...
Record-Courier
The Jan. 9, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A winter storm watch for Western Nevada for this morning was replaced with a winter weather advisory at 5 a.m. today and delayed until 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. We could see heavy rainfall today with snow falling above 6,500 feet. Most of the atmospheric river is expected to arrive on Tuesday.
2news.com
Fallen Tree Limbs & Branches Collection In Washoe County And Carson City
Folks who have broken tree limbs or branches from storms can bring them to sites for recycling. Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast.
2news.com
Heavy Snow and Flood Risk
Another strong atmospheric river will move through the region Monday through late Tuesday. This gives the Truckee Meadows a chance for both heavy rain and snow. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for the valley, beginning early Monday and going through Tuesday afternoon. A watch means the ingredients are there, but it’s just something to watch at this point. A warning means it’s happening. The snow level will not be as high as it was with our last storm initially, but it will be low enough for runoff. Daytime highs will be in the 40’s on Monday, but overnight lows will be in the 30’s. Not only is there the possibility for snow Saturday night in Reno, but Monday and Tuesday morning as well. Atmospheric rivers provide the west coast with a lot of water content, so whether it falls as rain or snow it will be heavy with a lot of liquid.
2news.com
BLM to host public meeting in Reno for input on potential updates to solar energy program
As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Reno, NV to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning. The BLM...
KOLO TV Reno
State of emergency continues amid localized flooding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
2news.com
Long Term Forecast Keeps Storm Gate Open
Unlike last year, January is usually Reno’s wettest month of the year. The storm gate is still open and looks to stay that way at least for the next couple of weeks. There will be brief breaks every now and then, but more stormy days than dry days overall. Not only do we have storms lined up, but atmospheric rivers. An atmospheric river is a plume of moisture coming up from the Pacific that rides along the jet stream. Atmospheric rivers are good in that they can really help us get out of a drought, but they can also lead to flooding if the timing is right. Since they come up near the Hawaiian Islands, they are usually associated with warmer temperatures as well. This can lead to melting our snowpack and increasing the flood risk. Warm air can hold more moisture than cold air.
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm
The city of Reno and Washoe County declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of a snow storm scheduled to hit the region on Sunday.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snow removal personnel gearing up for series of storms
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A team of 31 handle snow removal, on a 24-hour schedule, for the city of South Lake Tahoe’s. Eight plow drivers work in 12-hour shifts, with a zone each and do their best to keep up with the heavy snowfall. Cal Trans District...
2news.com
Report: Average Home In Our Region Priced At Nearly $520,000
The Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors has released its December report on existing home sales in our area. Homes were on the market an average of 53 days between listing and a contract for purchase.
2news.com
41st Annual Flips Invitational Gymnastics Meet to be held at the GSR on Jan. 20-22
Flips USA Gymnastics is excited to host the 41st Annual Flips Invitational at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino on Friday, January 20th - Sunday, January 22nd, 2023. More than 400 female gymnasts from ages 5-18 will represent Nevada, California, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho at the event. Athletes will be...
2news.com
Lyon County Issues Emergency Declaration in Preparation for Upcoming Storms
On Monday, January 9, 2023, the Lyon County Board of County Commissioners met to issue a Declaration of Emergency for the ongoing winter weather events impacting the community. An Emergency Declaration gives governments the flexibility to quickly request resources necessary to respond to protect the health and safety of residents.
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm
Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
2news.com
Reno Public Market Food Hall to hold grand opening celebration on January 20
Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
KOLO TV Reno
New lawsuit aims to protect endangered plant from cattle grazing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity against the Bureau of Land Management aims to protect Tiehm’s Buckwheat from cattle grazing. They are seeking to remove cattle from the buckwheat’s habitat. “Tiehm’s buckwheat is one of North America’s most endangered plants,...
2news.com
2023 PBS Reno Curiosity Classroom Writers Contest Call for Entries
The annual PBS Reno Curiosity Classroom Writers Contest kicked off recently and PBS Reno is inviting local students in kindergarten through third grade to submit their own illustrated stories! This year’s theme is ADVENTURE. “ADVENTURE should be a very fun theme this year!” said Joy Foremaster, PBS Reno Director...
2news.com
Storey County Approves Resolution Declaring a State of Emergency ahead of storm
As the National Weather Service anticipates an atmospheric river event in the western Nevada region starting Saturday evening into Sunday morning, Storey County officials are reminding all residents to prepare by having food, water, batteries, flashlights and alternative heating sources on hand as power may go out. Following a special...
