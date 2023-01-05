ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno to Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Along the Mt. Rose Highway

This is why we love Reno, in just about 30 minutes you can go from the city to the slopes. Here's the drive up the Mt. Rose Highway to Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe on Friday. Check out the huge snow drifts on the side of the road after 5 to 10 feet of snow has fallen in the past month! This is a 'hyper lapse' video sped up, and I'm driving the speed limit! Thanks for watching. KTVN Jeff Martinez #mtrose #skiing.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

How recent storms impact local ski resort

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KOLO) - Recent storms have impacted the region, helping local ski resorts add to their snow pack. Over at Palisades Tahoe, the recent storms through our region have created great conditions for the season. “Currently we have 255 inches as our snow pack base, and thats over...
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada Jane in Incline Village features new menu, options to midnight

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A new restaurant, Nevada Jane, has opened in Incline Village. The cocktail kitchen features a bar and lounge, along with an desirable new menu that is served until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant was formally known as Gus’s, which served barbecue cuisine, but...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 9, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A winter storm watch for Western Nevada for this morning was replaced with a winter weather advisory at 5 a.m. today and delayed until 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. We could see heavy rainfall today with snow falling above 6,500 feet. Most of the atmospheric river is expected to arrive on Tuesday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Heavy Snow and Flood Risk

Another strong atmospheric river will move through the region Monday through late Tuesday. This gives the Truckee Meadows a chance for both heavy rain and snow. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for the valley, beginning early Monday and going through Tuesday afternoon. A watch means the ingredients are there, but it’s just something to watch at this point. A warning means it’s happening. The snow level will not be as high as it was with our last storm initially, but it will be low enough for runoff. Daytime highs will be in the 40’s on Monday, but overnight lows will be in the 30’s. Not only is there the possibility for snow Saturday night in Reno, but Monday and Tuesday morning as well. Atmospheric rivers provide the west coast with a lot of water content, so whether it falls as rain or snow it will be heavy with a lot of liquid.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

State of emergency continues amid localized flooding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Long Term Forecast Keeps Storm Gate Open

Unlike last year, January is usually Reno’s wettest month of the year. The storm gate is still open and looks to stay that way at least for the next couple of weeks. There will be brief breaks every now and then, but more stormy days than dry days overall. Not only do we have storms lined up, but atmospheric rivers. An atmospheric river is a plume of moisture coming up from the Pacific that rides along the jet stream. Atmospheric rivers are good in that they can really help us get out of a drought, but they can also lead to flooding if the timing is right. Since they come up near the Hawaiian Islands, they are usually associated with warmer temperatures as well. This can lead to melting our snowpack and increasing the flood risk. Warm air can hold more moisture than cold air.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Snow removal personnel gearing up for series of storms

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A team of 31 handle snow removal, on a 24-hour schedule, for the city of South Lake Tahoe’s. Eight plow drivers work in 12-hour shifts, with a zone each and do their best to keep up with the heavy snowfall. Cal Trans District...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Lyon County Issues Emergency Declaration in Preparation for Upcoming Storms

On Monday, January 9, 2023, the Lyon County Board of County Commissioners met to issue a Declaration of Emergency for the ongoing winter weather events impacting the community. An Emergency Declaration gives governments the flexibility to quickly request resources necessary to respond to protect the health and safety of residents.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm

Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Reno Public Market Food Hall to hold grand opening celebration on January 20

Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New lawsuit aims to protect endangered plant from cattle grazing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity against the Bureau of Land Management aims to protect Tiehm’s Buckwheat from cattle grazing. They are seeking to remove cattle from the buckwheat’s habitat. “Tiehm’s buckwheat is one of North America’s most endangered plants,...
RENO, NV
2news.com

2023 PBS Reno Curiosity Classroom Writers Contest Call for Entries

The annual PBS Reno Curiosity Classroom Writers Contest kicked off recently and PBS Reno is inviting local students in kindergarten through third grade to submit their own illustrated stories! This year’s theme is ADVENTURE. “ADVENTURE should be a very fun theme this year!” said Joy Foremaster, PBS Reno Director...
RENO, NV

