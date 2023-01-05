Read full article on original website
Fort Dorchester hosts statewide robotics competition Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Dorchester High School hosted the statewide 2023 FIRST Robotics Competition on Saturday. FIRST is a robotics community that prepares students for the future through team-based robotics programs and competitions. At the annual FIRST Robotics Competition, teams from all over the world constructed robots to compete in specific tasks. FIRST […]
Veteran stops in Charleston on 4k mile kayak & bike trek to raise funds for veterans
A veteran from New York is completing a 4,000-mile kayak and bike round-trip journey to raise awareness and funds for veterans suffering from PTSD. 22 veteran suicides each day is an alarming statistic. Army veteran Jimmy Thomas is addressing this issue through his 4,000-mile round-trip journey from Glenville, New York, to Key West, Florida, by kayak and back again by bicycle; he will be passing through Charleston on Saturday, Jan. 7.
1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Andrews
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested following a reported shooting in Georgetown County on Sunday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Smokethorn Street Sunday afternoon. Details are limited but deputies say the incident left one injured with a gunshot wound to the […]
Thomasena Stokes Marshall, former Mount Pleasant councilwoman passes
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasena Stokes Marshall, known for her role on the Mount Pleasant town council and co-founder of the African American Settlement Commission, has died. The African American Historic Settlement Commission broke the news of her passing Saturday. Marshall had an expansive role on the Mount Pleasant town council. She was the first […]
Family travels from Ohio to watch 24 C-17 fly across Lowcountry
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — 24 C-17 flew across the Lowcountry on Thursday morning for a mission generation exercise. The 437th wing has 41 C-17. Altogether, those planes value at around 9.2 billion dollars or 212 million per aircraft. Each C-17 can cruise 500 miles per hour at 28,000 feet.
Summerville, SC is one of the Top 10 ZIP Codes in the U.S. according to Opendoor
1. 37042 – Clarksville, TN (Nashville) 2. 73099 – Yukon, OK (Oklahoma City) 3. 77494 – Katy, TX (Houston) 4. 78130 – New Braunfels, TX (San Antonio) 5. 75126 – Forney, TX (Dallas) 6. 29486 – Summerville, SC (Charleston) 7. 77433 – Cypress, TX...
ATS Logistics acquired by Charleston port behemoth
ATS Logistics, a Charleston, S.C.-based provider of transportation and warehousing services, has been acquired by Harbor Logistics, an asset-based provider of transportation, truck/rail transload and warehousing services also based in Charleston. Under Micah Mallace, president of Harbor Logistics and the former Chief Commercial Officer of the Port of Charleston, the...
JLL Continues Management with Recent Ownership Change
Charleston, SC – Citadel Mall announces that Singerman Real Estate, a Chicago-based real estate investment firm, has assumed full ownership over the retail center in Charleston, South Carolina. JLL has managed the center since February 2017 and will continue to serve as the management company moving forward. Citadel Mall...
NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC
Delores Whack, 67, is on a mission to prove that it's never too late to reach your goals. For her, that dream was to obtain a college degree for the very first time. The post NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Colleton Councilman Gene Whetsell passes away after illness
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beloved Colleton County Councilman and one of the original Fire-Rescue Commissioners and Vice Chairman, Gene Whetsell, passed away Thursday night. Whetsell died in his home from a long-time illness. Colleton County Councilman Phillip Taylor's statement reads:. "There is no question that the late Mr....
Burnham’s boost helps No. 23 Charleston to 15th straight win
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — No. 23 College of Charleston is growing accustomed to dealing with a strong effort from everyone they play, especially in the Colonial Athletic Conference. The Cougars hope it continues for a while longer. Ben Burnham came off the bench to score 13 points to lead...
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree area that left two people injured. The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off Sangaree Parkway. At the scene, deputies say they found two...
Berkeley County receives $368k from National Opioid Settlement
Eligible organizations, nonprofits may apply for grants. The first influx of funds from the $26 billion National Opioid Settlement will help numerous Berkeley County organizations aid people suffering from the addiction crisis. The county received $368,557 as an initial installment from the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund through which the...
UPDATE: Missing Burton man found
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing Burton man has been found, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that James Filiaggi, 38, had been returned home. ********************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY}. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help...
West Ashley 2022 crimes decrease, community still concerned
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As 2023 begins, some West Ashley community members are expressing concerns about what they call an increase in crime. Some questions come after a Wednesday night shooting in West Ashley left three people under the age of eighteen injured. Violent crime in West Ashley went down...
Deputies: Camper stolen from Charleston County may be along Grand Strand
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Detectives believe a camper that was stolen from Charleston County may be along the Grand Strand, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The camper was stolen from the front of a home on Doar Road in the Awendaw between 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. on Dec. […]
Deputies investigating after 2 injured in Sangaree shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree community. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Parkway Village Apartments after receiving a call shortly after 8:00 p.m. At least two people were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a spokesperson with […]
Suspect in Tinder slaying given bond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the three people accused of using the dating app Tinder to lure a man to a house in North Charleston and rob him has been given bond. Friday morning, 21-year-old Asherai Gadsden was in court again asking for bond. Judge Bentley Price originally denied bond for Gadsden last year.
