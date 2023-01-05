The Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball program had what can only be described as a mixed Saturday. One team scored a big win while the other had a rather bad defeat. Hoiberg’s Heroes continued to show that while they are far from perfect, they are better than any team he’s had since arriving in Lincoln. On Saturday afternoon, the outlasted the Golden Gophers for the program’s first Big 10 overtime road win. Also, the first conference road win since the Nebraska Cornhuskers were in the Big 12.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO