Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Related
Kearney Hub
7 things we learned this week in Nebraska football
The first calendar week of the year is in the books for Nebraska football. The Huskers and new head coach Matt Rhule remain busy in the offseason as the program prepares for the 2023 season. From Rhule rounding out his staff to defensive coordinator Tony White's stance on the Blackshirts...
Decision time set for Husker target from the portal
One transfer decision involving the Huskers will come in a couple days. Former Baylor Bears offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua tweeted that he will make his pick on 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He's down to Nebraska, Florida and Auburn, schools he all visited in recent days. A left guard at Baylor,...
Husker Doc Talk: Willie Miller’s Road to Redemption
Former Husker fullback Willie Miller has a story that could one day be made into a movie. You will hear much of the story by listening to this edition of the Doc Talk Podcast presented by Betfred Sports. When Miller graduated in 2000, he was in so much pain, and...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Mixed basketball results, Zane Flores player of the year, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball program had what can only be described as a mixed Saturday. One team scored a big win while the other had a rather bad defeat. Hoiberg’s Heroes continued to show that while they are far from perfect, they are better than any team he’s had since arriving in Lincoln. On Saturday afternoon, the outlasted the Golden Gophers for the program’s first Big 10 overtime road win. Also, the first conference road win since the Nebraska Cornhuskers were in the Big 12.
klin.com
Ice-Cold Performance Dooms Nebraska Women at Rutgers
Sometimes you take awhile to heat up. Sometimes you realize that you never turned the heat on to begin with. Nebraska women’s basketball fell victim to never turning the heat on Saturday afternoon as a poor shooting performance doomed them in a 57-45 loss at Rutgers. The 45 points scored are a season-low.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska signees Coleman, Umanmielen kept quiet at All-American Bowl
After landing a pair of commitments at the Under Armour All-American Game earlier this week, Saturday’s All-American Bowl was a much quieter affair for Nebraska. Two Husker signees, Princewill Umanmielen and Malachi Coleman, participated in the annual high school all-star game representing Team West. But, with Team East taking a 31-point first-half lead, neither was able to make a major impact on the game.
1011now.com
What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team’s new coordinators faced the media Friday afternoon and gave a glimpse of what Husker nation can expect under their leadership. There will be big changes to Nebraska’s offense next season under new playcaller Marcus Satterfield. “We’ll get in a huddle...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: 10 burning questions as the Huskers head into the offseason
It was another turbulent season for Nebraska football. Scott Frost was fired after 3 games. Mickey Joseph served as interim coach and led the Huskers to a season-ending win over Iowa. But it wasn’t enough to land the full-time gig, as AD Trev Alberts hired former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, and Joseph ran into legal trouble days after Rhule’s introductory press conference.
WOWT
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Avid husker fan AJ Brink pictured himself and three out-of-state friends watching a Nebraska football game from a skybox. “I was under the impression the $2,000 I paid was going toward suite tickets and that money would go to charities,” Brink said. “Instead we got some $25 tickets.”
saturdaytradition.com
Fred Hoiberg updates injury status of Huskers F Blaise Keita ahead of Minnesota game
Fred Hoiberg spoke about Blaise Keita in regards to the Nebraska player’s status for Saturday’s game with Minnesota. Hoiberg updated the injury status of Keita going into the B1G matchup. Keita has played in 13 games for the Huskers this season and averages 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Gymbacks Take on Huskers in Season Opener
The Razorbacks hit the road this weekend to kick off the 2023 gymnastics season with a Big Ten/SEC match-up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Neb. It’s the ninth meeting all-time between the two teams, in which the Huskers have a 5-3 edge. Arkansas last traveled to Lincoln in 2014, a win for the Hogs. Both teams competed in last season’s quad meet at Denver, where the Razorbacks came away victorious and set a new program vault record of 49.500.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Kenny Wilhite gone, analyst becomes OC, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team is continuing to reshape itself under new head coach Matt Rhule. Staff changes and players have been coming and going since he first arrived in Lincoln. There have been some other changes in the athletic department as well. Matt Davison was moved out of the...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State QB Signee Zane Flores Named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State’s 2023 quarterback signee, Zane Flores, was just tabbed the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year. Flores, who signed with the Cowboys in late December, is coming off an impressive senior season. He helped lead Gretna to a 12-1 overall record and a berth in the Class A state title game against Omaha Westside. Flores was very good in the title game as he threw for 414 yards on 24-of-37 passing with three touchdowns. He also rushed for 52 yards and one touchdown.
kmaland.com
Nebraska bowler Martin wins US Amateur title
(Lincoln) -- University of Nebraska bowler Jillian Martin won the USA Amateur Championship on Saturday. Martin claimed the crown with a 199-170 win over Mary Orf. With the win, Martin has claimed a spot on Team USA. View the full release from Nebraska here.
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
Husker OC Satterfield went to bat for Donovan Raiola
Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield details how Matt Rhule ended up retaining offensive line coach Donovan Raiola on his staff.
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
KETV.com
Gov. Pillen marks new era of Nebraska as people gather for Governor's Ball
OMAHA, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to a full house Saturday night during the Governor's Ball at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha. Pillen discussed his plans as he enters office, thanked former Gov. Pete Ricketts and expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to serve the state, focusing on keeping youth in Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Jan. 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Friday was an action-packed night of high school basketball. Here are the scores and highlights from a handful of local games.
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0