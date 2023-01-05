Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
20 Under the Radar Spots in Portland, Maine, That You Should Try Right Now
Our lovely Portland, Maine, has swiftly become an absolute rocket in the food and beverage department. Countless articles, hit TV shows, and an amazing word of mouth campaign has taken the Portland culinary scene and lifted it to an epic level. All I have to say is "it's about time."...
A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket
According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
Bizarre New ‘Elevated Dive Bar’ to Open in Portland, Maine
The name may confuse you. Not many places want the declaration "Room for Improvement", but that is in fact the name of the new bar coming to Wharf Street in Portland, Maine. This place is feeling...bizarre. And if you know me, you know I mean that with all of the positivity and support in the world.
10 Cozy Authentic Italian Restaurants in the Greater Portland, Maine, Area
Strolling through the cobblestone streets and brick buildings of Portland can sometimes make you feel like you are right in Europe. Wander down Wharf Street and you could convince yourself you’re in Bologna. This may elicit a feeling in you that makes you crave some authentic Italian cuisine. We...
Why is a 19-Year-Old Mainer Riding a Unicycle from Maine to Florida?
I went to school in Burlington, Vermont, for a few years and there was a kid named Scott who used to ride a unicycle everywhere he went. If you saw a unicycle in the distance, then you knew Scott was on the move. If you happen to see a unicycle...
This Drive-Thru Worker at the Dunkin’ in Brunswick, Maine, Deserves an Award
Don't get me wrong. As much as I appreciate a good dramatic show (especially one that I'm not a part of), I've never really understood what makes someone verbally rip someone apart that's doing them a service. Case in point, the Dunkin' drive-thru on Pleasant Street in Brunswick, Maine, the...
City of Auburn officials announce bold new steps to protect Lake Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Officials with the City of Auburn announced bold steps in their continued effort to protect Lake Auburn in Auburn. At the next meeting, the Auburn City Council “will take a historic vote that will start the process of prohibiting any future homes/animal farms within the portion of the Lake Auburn watershed zoned Agriculture and Resource Protection," according to an email by City of Auburn Communications & Community Engagement Director Liz Allen.
Search underway at Two Lights State Park for missing Portland woman
PORTLAND, Maine — A search is underway in the area of Two Lights State Park for a Portland woman who has been reported missing. The 40-year-old woman was reportedly last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department. The...
If You Have a Dog, You’ll Totally Get the Latest Sign at Binga’s in Windham, ME
Here's a fun fact. According to News Center Maine in 2017, Maine was named the number one pet-friendly state in the country. The Safeway security company gave Maine the top honor for its 76 dog-friendly beaches and nearly 1,000 pet-friendly hotels. Pet hotels? That's a new one to me. People...
Second body found this week on Lewiston street
LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
Second body found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston within two days
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police were called to the scene of a dead body on Bartlett Street on Friday. It was the second consecutive day a body has been found on the street. Police said a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. Officials said...
Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash
The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
When the big winter storm hit, they grabbed their cameras. They couldn’t believe what they saw.
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — On the morning of Dec. 23, as rain poured down, tides climbed to their highest levels in years, and wind gusts topped out around 65 miles per hour, Dave Dostie and Ben Williamson were out taking pictures. It had been years since the Maine coast had seen a winter storm like this one.
Maine teen dies after Richmond crash, credited with saving lives through organ donation
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WMTW) - The Erskine Academy community in South China is mourning the loss of a student who was critically injured in a crash on Dec. 30 in Richmond. Remy Pettengill died Saturday, according to the school’s headmaster Michael McQuarrie. A memorial service is planned for next...
A light snowfall expected in Maine on Friday
MAINE — Another round of light snow is expected across southern and coastal Maine on Friday. Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount...
School community gathering to 'mourn the loss' of teen critically injured in Richmond crash
The Erskine Academy community in South China is mourning the loss of a student who was critically injured in a crash on Dec. 30 in Richmond. "We are preparing for difficult days and emotions ahead as we mourn the loss of Remy and support the Pettengills and our students while grieving ourselves," the school's headmaster Michael McQuarrie wrote.
One dead, one injured in head-on crash on Sagadahoc Bridge in Woolwich
WOOLWICH, Maine — Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a fatal, head-on crash in the area of the Sagadahoc Bridge northbound on Route 1 in Woolwich. The crash was reported at approximately 12:42 p.m. Friday and involved two vehicles, Sagadahoc County dispatch told NEWS CENTER Maine.
