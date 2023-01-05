ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket

According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
City of Auburn officials announce bold new steps to protect Lake Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Officials with the City of Auburn announced bold steps in their continued effort to protect Lake Auburn in Auburn. At the next meeting, the Auburn City Council “will take a historic vote that will start the process of prohibiting any future homes/animal farms within the portion of the Lake Auburn watershed zoned Agriculture and Resource Protection," according to an email by City of Auburn Communications & Community Engagement Director Liz Allen.
Second body found this week on Lewiston street

LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?

PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash

The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
A light snowfall expected in Maine on Friday

MAINE — Another round of light snow is expected across southern and coastal Maine on Friday. Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount...
