ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 2

Related
WSET

New program director hired for Danville revitalization projects

The River District Association (RDA) in Danville has announced the addition of Lashawn Farmer to their downtown revitalization team as the Program & Services Director - Design and Expansion. Farmer formerly served as the Chief Operating Officer for The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area, where she was...
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Caesars Virginia Now Hiring for New Casino in Danville

Caesars Virginia has announced that they are now hiring for the new casino coming to Danville. The company says they are seeking enthusiastic individuals to train how to deal cards and other exciting roles, with hundreds of open positions. To see the job listings for the casino click here.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages

A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Hurt, Brett Justin

Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
ROANOKE, VA
kentuckytoday.com

Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup

FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
FLOYD, VA
theriver953.com

Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Rescued beagles reunite since being adopted in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of beagles have a new life after being rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland. More than 100 beagles were rescued by Angels of Assisi from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. “They were really shut down. They were scared. They didn’t really know...
CUMBERLAND, VA
WSET

Grand opening coming soon for HomeGoods at River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The moment many people were waiting for is finally coming. According to the HomeGoods website, the location at River Ridge Mall is having its grand opening on Thursday, January 19 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. HomeGoods confirmed that a new location was opening inside...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke property values are up nearly 10%, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. – If you own a home in Roanoke, your real estate value is likely increasing. City leaders said property values are up nearly 10% – almost $10 billion. Multi-family homes are rising the most – they’re up about 15%. Single-family homes aren’t very far behind.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Police Department is hiring part-time criminal investigators

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local police department is trying to increase recruitment with part-time positions. Roanoke City’s Police Department is hiring 4 part-time criminal investigators. Chief Sam Roman says the department is always trying to find new ways to improve. “We’re always looking for innovative ways in which...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Massive Lynchburg narcotics conspiracy dismantled, ringleader sentenced

LYNCHBURG – The North Carolina source of supply, who conspired with dozens of others to distribute narcotics into Lynchburg and the greater Central Virginia region, was sentenced earlier this week to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, a former Lynchburg resident who most recently resided in...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy