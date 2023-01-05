ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

a-z-animals.com

Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record

Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
VERMONT STATE
vermontcatholic.org

Naturopathic doctor to speak at next Vermont Catholic Professionals meeting

A naturopathic doctor and Creighton Model FertilityCare pracitioner and medical consultant will be the speaker at the January meeting of Vermont Catholic Professionals. Dr. Jessica Whelan, a parishioner of Holy Angels Church in St. Albans, will address common hormonal and reproductive health struggles women and couples are experiencing and how she can help bring them to restored hormonal balance, optimal fertility and a more thriving, vibrant life with healthier relationships.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Chittenden County Sheriff ready to hand over reins

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The same man has led the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department for nearly four decades, but this year he decided it’s time to retire. Our Cam Smith sat down with Sheriff Kevin McLaughlin as he prepares to hand over the reins. “It’s just outstanding...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
bhsregister.com

Principal McBride resigns

Principal Lauren McBride announced her resignation and will not be returning to BHS after winter break. “I love Burlington High School,” McBride said. “It has been my home for the last five years, and we’ve been through a lot.”. Principal McBride was fully committed to BHS and...
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Plattsburgh woman killed in Route 9 crash

A Plattsburgh woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree along northbound Route 9 in Westport and became submerged in a creek. New York State Police said Alexis Bouyea, 27, was driving alone January 4 when her car left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for third time this week in Leicester

LEICESTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Leicester today. Authorities say they were notified of a conditions violation at a home on Leicester Whiting Road at around 2:35 p.m. Police say that Christopher Bridgmon, of Leicester, violated his court-ordered conditions of release by remaining upon...
LEICESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Four arrested in Malone for endangering welfare of mentally incompetent or disabled person

MALONE, N.Y. — Four employees of a New York addiction treatment were arrested this week after police said they used illegal drugs in front of clients at a Malone residence. New York State Police said they were informed that employees at Citizens Advocates Inc. introduced crack cocaine into a household on Oct. 13. Investigators said some employees were found to be using drugs within the residence in front of clients.
MALONE, NY
VTDigger

Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries

Jeffrey Hall, 55, remained in critical condition Friday at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The second man, Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, has been incarcerated since his August arrest following a Burlington vandalism rampage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries.
BURLINGTON, VT

