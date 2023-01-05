ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik ten Hag confirms Man Utd’s first January transfer as club make surprise move for England goalkeeper Jack Butland

By Giacomo Pisa
 3 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed his first signing of the January transfer window.

Goalkeeper Jack Butland is set to join the Red Devils on loan.

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Man Utd's first signing of the transfer window Credit: Getty
Jack Butland is set to join the Red Devils on loan Credit: Getty

Erik ten Hag has moved for a new backup for David De Gea and Tom Heaton after Martin Dubravka was recalled by Newcastle early.

Crystal Palace goalie Butland, 29, will be the Dutchman's first winter signing.

Butland has been capped nine times by England and was in the Three Lions' squad for the 2018 World Cup.

He underwent a medical at Carrington on Thursday ahead of joining the Red Devils on loan until the end of the season, according to The Athletic.

Ten Hag stressed the need to have "three experienced goalkeepers" in his squad.

The Dutchman said: "We have some young ones and they do well but we have so many games so you need three good goalies in training but also when problems are coming you need experience in goal to get what you are aiming for.

"I'm really happy with David, it's quite clear, he's our No1, he's a really good performer but there's always something that can happen with David as well and you have to be prepared for that.

"Last year I had a situation with Ajax where we had three goalies injured and you don't want a position that you play for trophies and you have to put in a young keeper.

"It can kill your season. That's what you have to be prepared for."

Butland played a key role in Palace's run to the FA Cup semi-finals last season.

But he has made only 10 Premier League appearances since joining the club in October 2020.

The stopper has not been a Premier League regular since he was relegated with Stoke in 2018.

He has been on the bench twice for Palace this season, missing the majority of the campaign with an injury he picked up against the Red Devils in pre-season.

