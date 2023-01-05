Upstate man arrested on child sex crime charges

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 52 year-old Robert Noah Rose Jr. of Iva, on six charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say, Rose solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor. Rose was arrested on December 20.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, assisted with the investigation.