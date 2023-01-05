ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

AL.com

Old Huntsville school mascot mural peers out from modern rubble

Workers uncovered a big red splash of Huntsville history last week while demolishing an old school building on Randolph Street in the Twickenham Historic District. The latest memory to emerge from the rubble was a bright red lunchroom painting of the Huntsville Junior High School panther mascot. The building is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian struck by truck, killed in northeast Alabama Saturday night

A Woodville, Alabama, man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Jackson County Saturday night, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. James Webb, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after troopers said he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night. The accident happened on Jackson County 8, about three miles north of the town of Woodville in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Woman killed in Scottsboro crash

Scottsboro police have identified the victim of a one-vehicle crash that happened this weekend. Nancy Helms was the sole occupant of a vehicle involved in an incident Saturday. According to police, the crash happened in the 19000 Block of Alabama 35. Helms was transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital, where...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama officer charged with DUI in July single-vehicle wreck

A former Alabama police officer was charged with DUI after wrecking the SUV she was driving in July in Jackson County, authorities said Tuesday. Mercedes L. Rugart, 32, of Rainsville, who was with the city’s police department until her resignation a month after the incident, Rainsville’s police chief told local outlets, was arrested in connection with the incident.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Madison County still has $36 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to distribute

The Madison County Commission has appropriated half of the $72 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding it has received from the federal government. Who Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appoints to replace Dale Strong as Commission chair may play a key role in how the other half of the funding is spent. A spokeswoman with Ivey’s office said an appointment had not been made as of Monday.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama man sought in connection with father’s shooting death

Jackson County authorities are searching for a man in connection with the shooting death of his father Monday. Dispatchers received a call Monday at 6:37 p.m. about a shooting on County Road 147 in Stevenson, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. County deputies, and police...
STEVENSON, AL
AL.com

At least 2 dead, multiple injured in Madison County strip mall shooting

At least two people are dead and multiple people are injured after an early morning shooting just outside of Huntsville, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a strip mall near the intersection of Mastin Drive and U.S. Highway 72, just outside the city limits of Huntsville.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Victim identified in Sunday Huntsville shooting death

Huntsville police have identified the victim in a fatal Sunday night shooting. Sgt. Rosalind White said Carrillo Hernandez, 32, was shot to death in an incident in the 3800 block of Newson Road. Officers were called there at 10:19 p.m. Sunday. They found Hernandez dead for a gunshot wound. Anyone...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville man sentenced in 2020 killing of fellow Madison County Jail inmate

A Huntsville man was sentenced to at least four years in a state prison Monday for killing a fellow Madison County Jail inmate in 2020, according to court records. The sentence handed down Monday by Madison County Circuit Court Judge Claude Hundley III came after Michael Tyrone Wheeler, 31 of Huntsville,, agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the death of Terran Burt, a 21-year-old Huntsville resident who was being held in the county jail on a capital murder charge. Wheeler was initially charged with first-degree murder in Burt’s death.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama lawmaker, accused of living out of district, appeals election contest to Supreme Court

An Alabama legislator, accused of not living in the district he was elected to represent in Montgomery, appealed Tuesday to the state Supreme Court. State Rep. David Cole, R-Huntsville, won election to the State House in November but that election is being contested by Elijah Boyd, an opponent in the race running as a Libertarian. Boyd, in contesting the election, said Cole was not rightfully elected because he did not live in House District 10.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

