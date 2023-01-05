Read full article on original website
Old Huntsville school mascot mural peers out from modern rubble
Workers uncovered a big red splash of Huntsville history last week while demolishing an old school building on Randolph Street in the Twickenham Historic District. The latest memory to emerge from the rubble was a bright red lunchroom painting of the Huntsville Junior High School panther mascot. The building is...
Pedestrian struck by truck, killed in northeast Alabama Saturday night
A Woodville, Alabama, man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Jackson County Saturday night, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. James Webb, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after troopers said he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night. The accident happened on Jackson County 8, about three miles north of the town of Woodville in Jackson County.
Woman killed in Scottsboro crash
Scottsboro police have identified the victim of a one-vehicle crash that happened this weekend. Nancy Helms was the sole occupant of a vehicle involved in an incident Saturday. According to police, the crash happened in the 19000 Block of Alabama 35. Helms was transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital, where...
This Little River retreat, with lodge and three cabins, is headed to auction
Looking for your own mountain hideaway that’s maybe not so far away?. Little River Retreat, a lodge with three guest cabins situated in Fort Payne, is headed to auction Jan. 28. The auction will take place at the property, located at 1975 County Rd. International Auction of Gadsden will...
Former Alabama officer charged with DUI in July single-vehicle wreck
A former Alabama police officer was charged with DUI after wrecking the SUV she was driving in July in Jackson County, authorities said Tuesday. Mercedes L. Rugart, 32, of Rainsville, who was with the city’s police department until her resignation a month after the incident, Rainsville’s police chief told local outlets, was arrested in connection with the incident.
Women killed in Madison County surprise birthday party shooting called ‘beautiful’ and ‘ambitious’
Tributes were posted online Monday to the two women killed in a mass shooting Saturday night in Madison County that saw a total of 13 people wounded at a surprise 21st birthday party. Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20, both died on the scene, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner...
Madison County still has $36 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to distribute
The Madison County Commission has appropriated half of the $72 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding it has received from the federal government. Who Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appoints to replace Dale Strong as Commission chair may play a key role in how the other half of the funding is spent. A spokeswoman with Ivey’s office said an appointment had not been made as of Monday.
Alabama man sought in connection with father’s shooting death
Jackson County authorities are searching for a man in connection with the shooting death of his father Monday. Dispatchers received a call Monday at 6:37 p.m. about a shooting on County Road 147 in Stevenson, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. County deputies, and police...
At least 2 dead, multiple injured in Madison County strip mall shooting
At least two people are dead and multiple people are injured after an early morning shooting just outside of Huntsville, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a strip mall near the intersection of Mastin Drive and U.S. Highway 72, just outside the city limits of Huntsville.
Victim identified in Sunday Huntsville shooting death
Huntsville police have identified the victim in a fatal Sunday night shooting. Sgt. Rosalind White said Carrillo Hernandez, 32, was shot to death in an incident in the 3800 block of Newson Road. Officers were called there at 10:19 p.m. Sunday. They found Hernandez dead for a gunshot wound. Anyone...
Huntsville man sentenced in 2020 killing of fellow Madison County Jail inmate
A Huntsville man was sentenced to at least four years in a state prison Monday for killing a fellow Madison County Jail inmate in 2020, according to court records. The sentence handed down Monday by Madison County Circuit Court Judge Claude Hundley III came after Michael Tyrone Wheeler, 31 of Huntsville,, agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the death of Terran Burt, a 21-year-old Huntsville resident who was being held in the county jail on a capital murder charge. Wheeler was initially charged with first-degree murder in Burt’s death.
One shot to death in Huntsville, no information on suspect
Huntsville police say one person was shot to death in an incident Sunday night. Officers were called to a shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road at 10:19 p.m., Sgt. Rosalind White said. They found one person dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released....
Madison strip mall shooting: 2 arrested in deaths of 2 women; more than 200 rounds fired
Vowing to arrest anyone involved in a Saturday night shooting, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said two people are in custody on reckless murder charges today following an incident that involved hundreds of shots fired at a surprise 21st birthday party. At a Monday news conference, Turner said to expect...
Alabama lawmaker, accused of living out of district, appeals election contest to Supreme Court
An Alabama legislator, accused of not living in the district he was elected to represent in Montgomery, appealed Tuesday to the state Supreme Court. State Rep. David Cole, R-Huntsville, won election to the State House in November but that election is being contested by Elijah Boyd, an opponent in the race running as a Libertarian. Boyd, in contesting the election, said Cole was not rightfully elected because he did not live in House District 10.
