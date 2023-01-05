An Alabama legislator, accused of not living in the district he was elected to represent in Montgomery, appealed Tuesday to the state Supreme Court. State Rep. David Cole, R-Huntsville, won election to the State House in November but that election is being contested by Elijah Boyd, an opponent in the race running as a Libertarian. Boyd, in contesting the election, said Cole was not rightfully elected because he did not live in House District 10.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO