Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
"Madden NFL 12" cover star, Peyton Hillis, was involved in an accident on January 5 that left him in critical condition. According to TMZ, Hillis saved his children from drowning, and information from reporter Alyssa Orange explained further that the former Cleveland Browns player was in Pensacola, Florida when the accident occurred. The details haven't been fully released, but Orange reported that Hillis was flown to the hospital, where he was brought to the intensive care unit.
The news keeps getting better out of UC Hospital in Cincinnati about Bills DB Damar Hamlin. Reports Friday indicate he is speaking with the team and teammates and has had the breathing tube removed. He told the team, “Love you boys.”. His improvement since suffering cardiac arrest during Monday’s...
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
On Buffalo’s first play since Bills safety Damar Hamlin needed to be revived on the field to save his life, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff from the New England Patriots 96 yards for a touchdown on Sunday. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in the...
Damar Hamlin is feeling the love. The Bills safety posted on Instagram for the first time since collapsing on the field and suffering from cardiac arrest against the Bengals last Monday. Hamlin has been able to talk with his loved ones — he talked with his team over FaceTime on Friday — but the post is the safety’s first public comments since the incident. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin said. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. “We...
There is often little protection for players, especially young players drafted late, tucked away in the language of those NFL contracts. And that was the case for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bills placed Hamlin on injured reserve earlier this week following the cardiac arrest he suffered in Monday’s...
Damar Hamlin's story thankfully seems to be heading toward a positive ending: His doctors report that he is neurologically intact and on his way to recovery. In just a few days, numerous aspects of his shocking cardiac arrest have been discussed and dissected, from the dangers of high-impact youth sports, to wild speculations about whether vaccines...
Four days after the NFL made the unprecedented decision to stop Monday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field, we have a final answer about how the cancelation will impact the postseason. The NFL's owners ...
Running back Josh Jacobs didn’t practice on Wednesday and Thursday as the Las Vegas Raiders prepared to play the Kansas City Chiefs in their regular-season finale, and he rejoined the team only on Friday night for the Saturday afternoon contest. While Jacobs has dealt with a variety of ailments...
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was all over social media in the first half of Saturday night’s NFL game against Tennessee when Titans running back Derrick Henry stiff-armed him into the ground. But in the fourth quarter, Jenkins got into another highlight – for his team. When Jenkins...
Las Vegas quarterback Jarrett Stidham’s second NFL start wasn’t as productive as his first, but Raiders running back Josh Jacobs might have done enough under trying circumstances to secure the NFL’s 2022 rushing crown in a 31-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Jacobs left...
