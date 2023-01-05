Damar Hamlin is feeling the love. The Bills safety posted on Instagram for the first time since collapsing on the field and suffering from cardiac arrest against the Bengals last Monday. Hamlin has been able to talk with his loved ones — he talked with his team over FaceTime on Friday — but the post is the safety’s first public comments since the incident. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin said. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. “We...

