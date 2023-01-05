ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Heroic Act Lands Madden Cover Athlete In Critical Condition

"Madden NFL 12" cover star, Peyton Hillis, was involved in an accident on January 5 that left him in critical condition. According to TMZ, Hillis saved his children from drowning, and information from reporter Alyssa Orange explained further that the former Cleveland Browns player was in Pensacola, Florida when the accident occurred. The details haven't been fully released, but Orange reported that Hillis was flown to the hospital, where he was brought to the intensive care unit.
Bills honor Damar Hamlin, then score on opening kickoff

On Buffalo’s first play since Bills safety Damar Hamlin needed to be revived on the field to save his life, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff from the New England Patriots 96 yards for a touchdown on Sunday. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in the...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin posts first message since collapsing: ‘Love has been overwhelming’

Damar Hamlin is feeling the love. The Bills safety posted on Instagram for the first time since collapsing on the field and suffering from cardiac arrest against the Bengals last Monday. Hamlin has been able to talk with his loved ones — he talked with his team over FaceTime on Friday — but the post is the safety’s first public comments since the incident. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin said. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. “We...
Breaking: NFL Owners Approve Changes to AFC Playoffs

Four days after the NFL made the unprecedented decision to stop Monday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field, we have a final answer about how the cancelation will impact the postseason. The NFL's owners ...
Josh Jacobs returns to Raiders after father’s heart surgery

Running back Josh Jacobs didn’t practice on Wednesday and Thursday as the Las Vegas Raiders prepared to play the Kansas City Chiefs in their regular-season finale, and he rejoined the team only on Friday night for the Saturday afternoon contest. While Jacobs has dealt with a variety of ailments...
Former Alabama prep star ends Tennessee Titans’ season

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was all over social media in the first half of Saturday night’s NFL game against Tennessee when Titans running back Derrick Henry stiff-armed him into the ground. But in the fourth quarter, Jenkins got into another highlight – for his team. When Jenkins...
Jarrett Stidham, Josh Jacobs can’t get Raiders by Chiefs

Las Vegas quarterback Jarrett Stidham’s second NFL start wasn’t as productive as his first, but Raiders running back Josh Jacobs might have done enough under trying circumstances to secure the NFL’s 2022 rushing crown in a 31-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Jacobs left...
