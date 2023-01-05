The Georgia Bulldogs became the 1st team in the history of the college football playoff to win back to back National Titles when they obliterated the TCU 65-7 Monday night. The 58 point spread was largest victory by an team in the history of The College Football Playoff. The streets of Athens and Los Angeles were flooded with Bulldog faithful celebrating what many experts are calling the birth of college football's next dynasty.

ATHENS, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO