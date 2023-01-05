ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title

The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If...
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia to Hold Parade for 2nd Straight National Title

The Georgia Bulldogs became the 1st team in the history of the college football playoff to win back to back National Titles when they obliterated the TCU 65-7 Monday night. The 58 point spread was largest victory by an team in the history of The College Football Playoff. The streets of Athens and Los Angeles were flooded with Bulldog faithful celebrating what many experts are calling the birth of college football's next dynasty.
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Georgia Repeats in Perfect Fashion

The national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU is in the books with Georgia repeating as champions through a blowout win. They became the first team in the college football playoff era to repeat as champions and are just the third team to do so since 1990. Quarterback...
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Final AP Top 25 Released After Georgia Defeats TCU

Georgia captured their second consecutive national title on Monday night after defeating TCU 65–7 in the biggest blowout in college football title history. The Bulldogs also finished the 2022 season with another feat: the No. 1 spot in the final poll from the Associated Press’s Top 25.
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Kirby Smart Updates Injury Report Prior to National Championship vs TCU

The University of Georgia football program is on the precipice of College Football history this weekend in Los Angeles. Attempting to repeat as national champs for the first time in the sport in over a decade, Kirby Smart and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs look to become the first and only team to repeat as champions in the college football playoff era.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy