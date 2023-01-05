Read full article on original website
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
GALLO: Georgia's two-year run greatest in modern college football history
Let’s just call Georgia’s second consecutive national championship what it truly is: the culmination of the greatest two-year run in modern college football history. That’s a massive statement — and one that can’t be made unless the facts are as plentiful as the confetti that rained on the top-ranked Bulldogs following their 65-7 victory over third-ranked TCU inside SoFi Stadium on Monday night in Inglewood, Calif.
Final AP Top 25 Released After Georgia Defeats TCU
Georgia captured their second consecutive national title on Monday night after defeating TCU 65–7 in the biggest blowout in college football title history. The Bulldogs also finished the 2022 season with another feat: the No. 1 spot in the final poll from the Associated Press’s Top 25.
Bulldogs commemorative edition on sale Wednesday
The Dawgs are back-to-back national champs, and we’ve got you covered. In honor of the University of Georgia’s historic feat, Times-Journal Inc. is publishing a commemorative championship edition with a special poster page, stories, highlights and photos from the national title game defeat of TCU.
Commanders Fire Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner
The Commanders will be looking for a new offensive play caller. Scenes from Athens, where students and fans celebrated the Georgia Bulldogs football national championship on Jan. 9, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Athens celebrates Georgia Bulldogs' football national championship.
Former Rockdale County star Candace Hill named to Georgia Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Former Rockdale County star Candace Hill will be inducted into the Georgia Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame this weekend. Hill, a 2017 Rockdale grad, is part of eight athletes and two coaches who will be recognized during the organization’s annual coaches clinic.
Monroe man killed in crash on Covington Bypass
COVINGTON — A Monroe man died in a two-vehicle crash Jan. 5 after he apparently ran a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The crash, which took place at the intersection of Lower River Road and Covington Bypass, resulted in the death of Jimmie C. Norwood, 67.
HEALTH SCORES: Dec. 29 - Jan. 6, 2023
♦ Pinches Tacos Shack, 7108 Washington St., Covington; Dec. 29; Follow-up; 100/A.
Deputy Eric Tolbert indicted in connection with heat-related deaths of three dogs
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who allegedly left his three American bully dogs to die in an overheated shed in June has been indicted by the District Attorney’s Office. Deputy Eric Tolbert faces three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts...
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 3 - Jan. 8, 2023:. • Natasha Lovell, 43, Renaissance Way, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Man charged in stabbing of his brother
CONYERS — A Conyers man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed his brother several times. Jonah Demar Coleman, 23, was arrested by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office after his 25-year-old brother ran from their house on Cherry Hill Road Dec. 7. The victim went to a neighbor’s house to get help, and the neighbor called authorities.
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office warns about potential carjackings
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists about potential carjackings. The RCSO posted a warning on its Facebook page stating that car thieves are plotting to steal vehicles by first causing a minor fender bender.
Conyers opthalamologist Aarti D. Pandya to pay $1.85 million to settle whistleblower claims
CONYERS — Local opthalamologist Aarti D. Pandya, M.D., has agreed to pay approximately $1.85 million to resolve allegations that she and her practice violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for cataract surgeries and diagnostic tests that were not medically necessary, tests that were incomplete or of worthless value, and office visits that did not provide the level of service claimed.
