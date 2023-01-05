ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

GALLO: Georgia's two-year run greatest in modern college football history

Let’s just call Georgia’s second consecutive national championship what it truly is: the culmination of the greatest two-year run in modern college football history. That’s a massive statement — and one that can’t be made unless the facts are as plentiful as the confetti that rained on the top-ranked Bulldogs following their 65-7 victory over third-ranked TCU inside SoFi Stadium on Monday night in Inglewood, Calif.
ATHENS, GA
Final AP Top 25 Released After Georgia Defeats TCU

Georgia captured their second consecutive national title on Monday night after defeating TCU 65–7 in the biggest blowout in college football title history. The Bulldogs also finished the 2022 season with another feat: the No. 1 spot in the final poll from the Associated Press’s Top 25.
ATHENS, GA
Bulldogs commemorative edition on sale Wednesday

The Dawgs are back-to-back national champs, and we’ve got you covered. In honor of the University of Georgia’s historic feat, Times-Journal Inc. is publishing a commemorative championship edition with a special poster page, stories, highlights and photos from the national title game defeat of TCU.
ATHENS, GA
Commanders Fire Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner

The Commanders will be looking for a new offensive play caller. Scenes from Athens, where students and fans celebrated the Georgia Bulldogs football national championship on Jan. 9, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Athens celebrates Georgia Bulldogs' football national championship.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe man killed in crash on Covington Bypass

COVINGTON — A Monroe man died in a two-vehicle crash Jan. 5 after he apparently ran a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The crash, which took place at the intersection of Lower River Road and Covington Bypass, resulted in the death of Jimmie C. Norwood, 67.
MONROE, GA
Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 3 - Jan. 8, 2023:. • Natasha Lovell, 43, Renaissance Way, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Man charged in stabbing of his brother

CONYERS — A Conyers man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed his brother several times. Jonah Demar Coleman, 23, was arrested by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office after his 25-year-old brother ran from their house on Cherry Hill Road Dec. 7. The victim went to a neighbor’s house to get help, and the neighbor called authorities.
CONYERS, GA
Conyers opthalamologist Aarti D. Pandya to pay $1.85 million to settle whistleblower claims

CONYERS — Local opthalamologist Aarti D. Pandya, M.D., has agreed to pay approximately $1.85 million to resolve allegations that she and her practice violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for cataract surgeries and diagnostic tests that were not medically necessary, tests that were incomplete or of worthless value, and office visits that did not provide the level of service claimed.
CONYERS, GA

