5d ago
in Charlotte NC, most attys belong to one group that's friendly with all the biggies. you can't find a lawyer to sue a hospital cause they are all in bed with the hospitals (as told to me by an important paralegal there)
Alabama Gun Law Updates
The Alabama Legislature made several changes to Alabama’s gun laws. Here are a few new things that you need to know about firearm laws in Alabama as of January 1st. Alabamians that are otherwise eligible to possess and carry a firearm are no longer required to purchase a pistol permit in order to carry a pistol on their person (concealed or openly), or in a vehicle. This is what some referred to as “Constitutional Carry.”
Alabama state employees don’t get paid parental leave, unlike other states
New mothers and pregnant women in Alabama have some new federal legal protections, but Alabama is still among a majority of states in the U.S. that do not offer guaranteed paid leave to new parents who are state employees. Georgia, South Carolina and New Hampshire have all instituted laws guaranteeing...
Women can be prosecuted for taking abortion pills, says Alabama attorney general
One week after the federal government made it easier to get abortion pills, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Tuesday that women in Alabama who use those pills to end pregnancies could be prosecuted. That’s despite wording in Alabama’s new Human Life Protection Act that criminalizes abortion providers and prevents...
ALEA Announces Firearms Prohibited Person Database Press Release
Montgomery, AL – In 2021, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Uniform Concealed Carry Permit Act (Act 2021-246) which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Act requires the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to develop, create, maintain, and administer a searchable state Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) Database that enables law enforcement officers across the state […]
Gun trainer: What to expect with Alabama’s new permitless carry
Alabama lawmakers made it legal this year to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, a vote that could mean more guns more places. The state already had the highest percentage of adults in America – 32 percent - willing to apply and pay for concealed carry permits, according to the national Crime Prevention Research Center. Alabama also ranks in the top 10 nationally in gun sales despite ranking 23rd in population.
Hubbard, prison sentences, GOP chair: Down in Alabama
Mike Hubbard leaves prison. Kay Ivey issues an order on prison sentences. The Alabama GOP weighs in against RNC chair Ronna McDaniel. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
Alabama residents take aim at tonight’s $1 billion lottery jackpot: ‘It’s a fun thing to do’
Craig Wilkinson had a pretty great day on Monday. He’s hoping to have an even better day on Tuesday. The odds are against it, of course. Staggering, infinitesimal odds. But why not? Why not give it a shot? That was Wilkinson’s thinking as he stood outside Lucky’s Place Lottery on the Tennessee-Alabama border Monday afternoon wearing a Georgia Bulldogs sweatshirt – hours before his college football team throttled TCU 65-7 to win their second straight national championship.
Texas executes ex-officer who hired 2 people to kill wife
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A former suburban Houston police officer was executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago amid a contentious divorce and custody battle. Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the November...
In-N-Out Burger opening first Tennessee location, others on the way
California-based burger chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee - establishing its first corporate presence east of Texas. The company announced today plans to establish an eastern corporate hub in Franklin, Tenn., to employ 277. In addition, the chain will open restaurants in the state, with locations in and around Nashville by 2026.
Gov. Kay Ivey changes ‘good time’ policy for Alabama inmates
Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm today announced new rules on correctional incentive time, better known as good time, which can allow some state inmates to shorten their prison sentences with good behavior. Ivey said she supported good time opportunities for inmates but did not...
Federal court reverses reprimand, fine for assistant Alabama Attorney General in death penalty case
An appellate court has reversed the punishment imposed on an assistant Alabama Attorney General, which was ordered by a judge in 2021 when that judge found the lawyer hadn’t properly investigated a case involving an Alabama Death Row inmate. The U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in its...
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about what could happen in Alabama if a child committed a crime with their parent’s gun. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said it is a case by case basis, but in some, parents can be held liable in court for their child’s actions. Carr said it all starts with how the child got the gun.
Severe thunderstorms anticipated to rock Georgia on Thursday
ATLANTA - The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a system that could bring strong to severe thunderstorms to north Georgia Thursday. While the forecast will evolve over the next couple of days, expect the strongest activity from late Thursday afternoon into the early evening hours. The line of storms will move from northwest to southeast across the area likely moving into the Atlanta metro during the rush hour commute.
Large Coyotes Roaming Alabama Neighborhoods Causing Havoc
The coyotes are out of control in Alabama! Here's what you need to know. Recently people have been spotting some giants roaming closer and closer to heavily populated residential areas. George Harsch posted in a facebook group in Brookwood. Be on the lookout a very large COYOTE roaming Chigger Ridge...
Dog lost in South Carolina found 3 years later, and 400 miles from home
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — A pet dog lost three years ago in South Carolina is being reunited with its owner. Roscoe was brought to All4Paws after someone found him near Highway 17 with an injured leg. Peyton Kennedy says they don't typically take in strays, but she felt like...
Mike Rogers to chair House Armed Services, in first for Alabama
United States Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) announced that he will lead the House of Representatives’ Armed Forces Committee Tuesday. Rogers will be the first congressperson from Alabama to chair the committee. “Our nation faces unprecedented threats from China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran. In order to deter these threats...
Alabama sees spike in COVID hospitalizations as new XBB.1.5 variant pushes into state
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but a new COVID variant is here, and it’s the most transmissible one yet. The new omicron sub-variant, known as XBB.1.5, is tearing through the United States, and it’s taking hold in Alabama, making up nearly 20% of new cases here, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Alabama State Senator says small towns need help with leaking pipes
REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sub-freezing temperatures were a shock to the system and too much for water systems in many small towns and cities in Alabama to handle. Now, a West Alabama state legislator believes more needs to be done to address the problem. State Senator Gerald Allen represents parts...
Which Alabama university master’s degrees pay the most? Here are top 5 highest earners.
The worth of a college degree can vary widely across Alabama schools and majors – at least in terms of post-graduate salaries. Often, master’s degrees are required for professional certification or to advance in a career. Auburn University hosts one of three Alabama master’s programs that saw graduates...
