Best of CES 2023: TCL 98-inch QM8 mini-LED TV
TCL takes the “bigger is better” phrase to the extreme. CES is a place where we see a lot of TVs that might never actually go on sale. But TCL does typically show off TVs that will go on sale at some point, and we excited to check out the QM8 from TCL. This is a 98-inch mini-LED TV from TCL, that looks incredible. However, it’s not just the size that earned the TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV a Best of CES award from Android Headlines.
Best of CES 2023: LG Gram Ultraslim
The LG Gram Ultraslim notebook is thinner than some smartphones. We’ve seen plenty of great tech being displayed at this year’s CES in Las Vegas. LG was amongst the presenters, and it had plenty to say. One of the announcements that caught our eye instantly has to do with the company’s laptops. This South Korean company announced a brand new LG Gram Ultraslim laptop, which we’ve added to our ‘Best of CES 2023’ list. In other words, we’ve decided to give out an award to the company.
Best of CES 2023: Roku Select & Plus TVs
Roku’s first line of its own TVs look really impressive. This year at CES, Roku has decided to launch its own TVs, instead of relying solely on partners to make TVs with their software built-in. Roku introduced the Select and Plus lineup of TVs at CES this year. And we are giving them a Best of CES award for them.
Best Of CES 2023: Razer Project Carol
Razer has come up with some crazy concepts over the years, and the latest concept which it brought to CES this year, called Project Carol, is its best one yet. First and foremost, this is a concept product. Which means there’s definitely a chance it never moves into actual full production. But we really hope it does because it’s a game changing product for gamers.
The 12MP Galaxy S23 selfie camera will have Nightography
After equipping its past three generations of Ultra flagships with a 108MP primary rear camera, Samsung is upgrading to a 200MP sensor this year. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the company’s first 200MP camera phone. But it’s kind of a role reversal on the front. The selfie camera on the upcoming flagship will see a massive resolution downgrade from 40MP to 12MP. Samsung is equipping all Galaxy S23 models with a 12MP selfie camera, which means a minor upgrade from 10MP for the smaller two models.
Best Of CES 2023: Dell Concept Nyx Gamepad
Dell’s Concept Nyx gamepad brings excitement to the controller space. The Dell Concept Nyx gamepad looks like just another controller at first glance, but there’s a lot of exciting features there that made it a CES showstopper and one of the best things we’ve seen all week. As we said, it looks like a just a plain old controller from Alienware. Something you’d see from a gaming brand that wants to venture into the controller space. But Dell, and of course Alienware, weren’t content to create just another controller.
Best Of CES 2023: Alienware m18
The Alienware m18 is the gaming laptop you’ve been waiting for. Gaming laptops for many won’t cut it simply because they just don’t have the means to replace a desktop, that is until now with the Alienware m18 that Alienware showed off at CES, its biggest and baddest gaming laptop ever. To be clear, this isn’t Alienware’s first 18-inch laptop. It released a version of the m18 quite a few years ago. But that hardly compares to the version Alienware is launching this year.
Best of CES 2023: Roborock S8 Series
The Roborock S8 is the best robot vacuum yet. Roborock is back at CES this year, with a brand new robot vacuum. The Roborock S8 Series, which consists of three models, technically. That includes the Roborock S8, S8 Plus and the S8 Pro Ultra. With the new S8 series, it...
First OnePlus tablet could launch mid-year, as testing begins
The very first OnePlus tablet could launch mid-year. According to a new report, it has entered private testing in India. The tablet’s codename is ‘Aries’, if this report is to be believed. This information comes from MySmartPrice, and the info has been received from an unnamed source.
You can now tag movies & TV shows on TikTok
How many times have you stumbled upon a TikTok video containing a clip from a movie, and you wondered what movie is it coming from? Browsing through comments usually helps, but not always. Plus it’s time-consuming. Well, you’ll be glad to know that you can now tag movies and TV shows on TikTok.
First smartphone with 240W charging confirmed to arrive next month
A couple of days ago, a 240W charger was spotted online. We assumed that a Realme phone is coming, and we were right. It is now official, the Realme GT Neo5 will debut next month, and it will become the first smartphone to offer 240W charging. The very first smartphone...
WhatsApp adds proxy support to enable messaging during internet blackouts
WhatsApp is adding proxy support to enable users to stay connected during internet blackouts. The Meta-owned messaging app will let users connect to a proxy server to send and receive messages when the internet is blocked or restricted in their areas. This feature is available globally across all platforms. According...
Don't fall for these Galaxy S23 renders, they are fake
Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series recently appeared in a fresh set of high-resolution renders. While the phones leaked in renders in the past as well, the latest batch showed them in all of their rumored colorways. It gave us a more realistic look at what’s coming out through the Korean firm’s doors in a few weeks. The new leak expectedly got people talking about the upcoming Galaxy flagships. Fans started picking up their favorites between the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Turns out, the design everyone was adoring is inaccurate. The renders are reportedly fake, or at least not true representatives of the Galaxy S23 trio.
Best of CES 2023: Displace Wireless TV
The Displace Wireless TV was one of the most interesting devices we saw at CES 2023. CES is where we see some of the most astounding and confounding devices that the companies are working on, and that makes for some interesting announcements. Among those announcements, we have the Displace Wireless TV. This is a TV that can actually stick to most services in your home.
Best Of CES 2023: Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is bigger and better than ever. Samsung came to CES this year with some big dreams and even bigger monitors, and one of those monitors is the new Odyssey Neo G9, its best gaming monitor yet. The Odyssey Neo G9 is not only Samsung’s best gaming monitor though, it’s also Samsung’s biggest to date. Carrying a massive 57-inch display, immersive gaming has never looked this good.
New Motorola Defy will launch with two-way satellite messaging service
Satellite connectivity is relatively new on smartphones, and the coming Motorola Defy might be joining the party. A previous report on the actual technology is made possible thanks to a collaboration between Bullitt Group and MediaTek. But a few more partners are working to make this service a success. At...
Pixel phones can't connect to in-car Bluetooth after January update
The January 2023 update for Pixel devices appears to be buggy. Several Pixel users have found that their phones can no longer connect or stay connected to their in-car entertainment system over Bluetooth following the latest update. Other Bluetooth-connected gadgets such as headphones work fine, though. Pixel users face Bluetooth...
OnePlus 11 is coming to the US on February 7, as expected
As some of you already know, the OnePlus 11 launched in China a couple of days ago. OnePlus did confirm that the phone’s global launch will follow on February 7, with a launch event in New Delhi, India. Well, now we have a confirmation that the OnePlus 11 is coming to the US on February 7 as well.
Samsung suffered massive profit decline in Q4 2022
Samsung had a record-breaking final quarter of 2021 financially. But the company couldn’t replicate that success last year. While we don’t yet have accurate figures, the Korean firm has shared its earnings guidance for Q4 2022. And it is estimating a massive decline in operating profit. According to...
Best of CES 2023: JBL Tour Pro 2
The JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds have the most useful charging case on the market. True wireless earbuds have managed to become a standard these days. Many people switched from wired earbuds over the years, and we’re seeing true wireless earbuds everywhere basically. Many great true wireless earbuds launched over the year, but it’s really difficult to differentiate in this category. Well, JBL managed to do just that. The JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds, which got initially announced back in August, got featured at CES 2023. These earbuds are really interesting, and we’ve decided to include them on our ‘Best of CES 2023’ list.
