ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Roommate who survived Idaho student killings saw figure dressed in black clothing and a mask, affidavit says

By CNN Newsource
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enBqW_0k4bedfI00

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - One of the two roommates who survived the fatal November stabbings of four University of Idaho students told investigators she saw a masked man dressed in black in the house the morning of the attack, according to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday in prosecutors' case against suspect Bryan Kohberger.

122922-Affidavit-Exhibit-A-Statement-of-Brett-Payne Download

The roommate, identified in the document as D.M., said she "heard crying" in the house the morning of the killings and heard a male voice say, 'it's ok, I'm going to help you.'" D.M. said she then saw a "figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her," the affidavit says.

"D.M. described the figure as 5' 10" or taller, male, not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows," the affidavit says. "The male walked past D.M. as she stood in a 'frozen shock phase.'

"The male walked towards the back sliding glass door. D.M. locked herself in her room after seeing the male," the document says, adding the roommate did not recognize the male.

The release of the affidavit -- which also points to DNA found at the scene of the killings and at the Pennsylvania home of Kohberger's family -- came as the 28-year-old suspect made his first court appearance in Idaho, where he faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

Kohberger was booked into the Latah County jail Wednesday night after being extradited from his home state of Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last Friday, almost seven weeks after Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20 , were found fatally stabbed in an off-campus home in the college town of Moscow, Idaho .

On Thursday, Kohberger smiled at his public defender when he walked into the courtroom and did not appear to make eye contact with anyone else throughout the proceeding, including the families of victims who were crying in the first row and stared at the suspect.

The judge Thursday upheld both prosecutors' request for a two-year no contact order for the victims' family members and the surviving roommates and their request that Kohberger not be granted bail. He is due back in court January 12 for a status hearing that would precede a preliminary hearing.

Kohberger did not enter a plea. A court order prohibits the prosecution and defense from commenting beyond referencing the public records of the case.

Key evidence includes bushy eyebrows, DNA and white sedan

The affidavit addresses some questions authorities have so far left unanswered, namely some of the steps used to identify Kohberger as a suspect, including the fact his appearance -- 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with bushy eyebrows, the document says, citing his driver's license -- matches the description provided to investigators by the surviving roommate.

But the document also leaves key questions unanswered, including how the suspect allegedly entered the home, whether there was any relationship between the suspect and the victims, why the masked man walked past a surviving roommate and what the alleged motive for the slayings was.

The killings occurred early in the morning November 13, after the victims spent the night out: Chapin and Kernodle had attended a party on campus earlier that night, police have said , while Mogen and Goncalves went to a downtown bar before ordering food at a late-night food truck .

A call to 911 was made just before noon the next day about an unconscious person at the residence, police said, and arriving officers discovered the bodies of the four students. There was no sign of forced entry or damage, police said.

A review of local surveillance footage brought to investigators' attention a white sedan, later identified as a Hyundai Elantra, the affidavit says, that was seen in the area around the home. By November 25, area law enforcement had been notified to be on the lookout for such a vehicle, the affidavit notes.

Several days later, officers at nearby Washington State University, where the suspect was a PhD student in the criminal justice program, identified a white Elantra and subsequently found it was registered to Kohberger.

Kohberger's driver's license information was consistent with the description the surviving roommate saw in the home at the time of the attack, the affidavit says, noting specifically his height, weight and his "bushy eyebrows."

Kohberger received a new license plate for his Elantra five days after the killings, the affidavit says, citing records from the Washington State Department of Licensing.

At the time of his arrest last week, a white Elantra was found at Kohberger's parents' house in Pennsylvania, according to Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar, who said Kohberger had gone home for the holidays and arrived there around December 17.

At the scene of the killings, authorities found a tan leather knife sheath laying on the bed next to one of the victims, the affidavit released Thursday says. On its button snap, the Idaho State Lab would later find a single source of male DNA.

Late last month, Pennsylvania law enforcement there recovered trash from Kohberger's family home in Albrightsville, the affidavit adds. That evidence, too, was sent to the Idaho State Lab.

A day later, the lab reported the DNA in the trash "identified a male as not being excluded as the biological father" of the suspect whose DNA was found on the sheath.

"At least 99.9998% of the male population would be expected to be excluded from the possibility of being the suspect's biological father," the affidavit says.

Additionally, phone records indicate Kohberger's phone was near the victims' residence at least 12 times between June 2022 to the present day, the document says. "All of these occasions, except for one, occurred in the late evening and early morning hours of their respective days."

Those records also indicate Kohberger's phone was near the scene later that morning, between 9:12 a.m. and 9:21 a.m., hours after the killings, the document says.

Law enforcement's review of phone records show Kohberger's phone left his home at approximately 9 a.m. and traveled to Moscow, the affidavit says, and that the same phone traveled "back to the area of the Kohberger Residence ... arriving to the area at approximately 9:32 a.m."

Suspect applied for a police internship

Kohberger allegedly applied for an internship with the Pullman Police Department in Washington state in the fall of 2022, the court documents also revealed, citing police records.

"Pursuant to records provided by a member of the interview panel for Pullman Police Department, we learned that Kohberger's past education included (undergraduate) degrees in psychology and cloud-based forensics," according to the affidavit.

The same police records also showed Kohberger allegedly wrote an essay when he applied for the police department internship in which he expressed interest in "assisting rural law enforcement agencies with how to better collect and analyze technological data in public safety operations," the affidavit says.

Correction: An earlier version of this story gave the wrong day for the release of the probable cause affidavit. It was released Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire
& © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

The post Roommate who survived Idaho student killings saw figure dressed in black clothing and a mask, affidavit says appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Malek Sherif

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
MOSCOW, ID
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
MOSCOW, ID
98.3 The KEY

Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?

Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

DNA from suspect’s family home tied him to scene of Idaho student killings, affidavit says

Idaho officials have publicly released court documents in prosecutors' case against Bryan Kohberger, who faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the killings of four University of Idaho undergraduate students. The post DNA from suspect’s family home tied him to scene of Idaho student killings, affidavit says appeared first on Local News 8.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office investigating three separate deaths in the area

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office is conducting three separate death investigations related to three deaths that happened on Saturday. The first death they are investigating is one where they identified an elderly woman who was found dead inside her home in the Big Creek area. The second death investigation is an unidentified person who was found...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
KING 5

What we know and what is left to be answered in Idaho murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — Court documents in the murders of four University of Idaho students were released Thursday, revealing what investigators knew and when throughout the investigation, but some questions remain. The students – Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle,...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Kamiah Man Arrested in Connection to Elk City Burglary

KAMIAH - On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 3240 Highway 62, near the City of Kamiah. With the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office drone deployment team, and Detectives division, the search warrant was executed at approximately 08:30 am. As a result of the search warrant obtained by lead investigator Sergeant Mark Pagliaro, -50-- year old Ralph Donaldson was taken into custody. Donaldson is currently being held on charges including two counts of Grand Theft and one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The stolen items relate to a 2022 burglary in the Elk City, Idaho, area and a theft in Elk, Washington.
KAMIAH, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I have no ill will towards you’: Father of U of I murder victim addresses Bryan Kohberger’s parents in interview

MOSCOW, Idaho — Steve Goncalves addressed the parents of Moscow murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, after his first court appearance in Idaho Wednesday. Speaking to an ABC reporter, Goncalves and his family attorney, Shanon Gray, also shared their thoughts on the information that was released through an affidavit after Kohberger was flown from a jail in Pennsylvania to the Latah County...
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released

The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Lewis County Search Warrant Results in Arrest of 50yo Man For Theft & Drug Charges

KAMIAH, ID – A 50-year-old man was taken into custody on theft and drug charges following an investigation by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, the search warrant was executed at about 8:30 a.m. Friday morning in the 3200 block of Highway 62 near Kamiah with the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office drone deployment team and detectives division.
LEWIS COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy