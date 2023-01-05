ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never tried any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Florida Governor Insists State Universities and Colleges Prove They’re Not Promoting “Trendy Ideology” On Campus

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis began his second term in office this week. During his inauguration speech, he took aim again at what he called “trendy ideology” on college campuses. The Florida politician has requested that state colleges and universities give over information about the funding they are allocating to initiatives centered on diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as critical race theory.
DeSantis vs. Disney heats up as governor proposes Florida take control of special district: ‘The corporate kingdom has come to an end’

Ron DeSantis is taking on Disney—and showing off a combative style that resonates with Republicans ahead of an expected presidential run. Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely expected to run for president next year, intensified his feud with Disney on Friday with a plan to take control of the governing board for the company’s sprawling Florida property—and make the entertainment giant assume $700 million in outstanding debt.
