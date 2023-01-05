Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
It's been a year since we left New York for Florida. Here's what we learned
One year ago I boarded a plane with my husband and three kids and left New York City for Florida. I love New York and it was very hard to leave. Here's what it's been like.
DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced
Planned legislation pushed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis aims to replace Disney World's self-governing power with a state-run board comprised of appointees.
There were some notable people at DeSantis’ inauguration ceremony. A look at who’s who
Gov. Ron DeSantis was the center of attention on Tuesday morning as he was sworn in for a second term in office.
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never tried any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Florida Gov. DeSantis demands colleges release data on how much they're spending on CRT and diversity courses
During an inauguration speech Tuesday to start his second term, DeSantis took aim at ideological issues on campuses.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Muzzled by DeSantis, Critical Race Theory Professors Cancel Courses or Modify Their Teaching
As fewer faculty members are protected by tenure, they’re finding it harder to resist laws that ban certain racial topics. Their students suffer the consequences.
‘A lot of people didn’t make it out:’ Dozier School for Boys memorial set to be unveiled next Friday
MARIANNA, Fla. — A memorial to the victims of the infamous Dozier School for Boys is set to be unveiled in one week on the grounds of the now-shuttered state-run reform school in Marianna. The Dozier School for Boys was in operation for 111 years before finally being closed...
Crocodiles make comeback in Florida
Crocodiles have been reported as far north as Hillsborough and Pinellas counties on Florida’s west coast to Brevard County on the east coast.
Chilling text revealed after American architect, his fiancée & two family members disappeared in Mexico on Christmas
AN AMERICAN architect and his fiancée still haven't been found nearly two weeks after they went missing in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez, 31 — who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio — flew to the Mexican state of Zacatecas to celebrate the holidays with his fiancee Daniela Marquez, 31. The...
BET
Florida Governor Insists State Universities and Colleges Prove They’re Not Promoting “Trendy Ideology” On Campus
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis began his second term in office this week. During his inauguration speech, he took aim again at what he called “trendy ideology” on college campuses. The Florida politician has requested that state colleges and universities give over information about the funding they are allocating to initiatives centered on diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as critical race theory.
DeSantis vs. Disney heats up as governor proposes Florida take control of special district: ‘The corporate kingdom has come to an end’
Ron DeSantis is taking on Disney—and showing off a combative style that resonates with Republicans ahead of an expected presidential run. Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely expected to run for president next year, intensified his feud with Disney on Friday with a plan to take control of the governing board for the company’s sprawling Florida property—and make the entertainment giant assume $700 million in outstanding debt.
DeSantis Sparks Outrage by Hindering Florida Education. What Does it Mean for Students?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools and higher education institutions. He has requested Florida colleges and universities to submit data on courses and programs that include “diversity, equity and inclusion” and “critical race theory. The state refused to disclose how it would utilize this information.
Comments / 0