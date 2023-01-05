Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Colorado will halt busing of migrants to New York City and Chicago following conversation with cities' mayors, governor says
After earlier announcing that Colorado would help asylum-seeking migrants leave the state for their intended destinations, Gov. Jared Polis said the state would not be sending additional buses of migrants to New York City and Chicago following "a very productive conversation" with the mayors of both cities, according to a press release from his office.
Albany Herald
A hiker was found dead on Texas' Guadalupe Peak
A hiker was found dead on New Year's Eve in Texas' Guadalupe Mountains National Park, according to the park service. Other hikers discovered the unresponsive person on the Guadalupe Peak Trail and notified park staff after trying to revive them, the park said in a Friday release.
