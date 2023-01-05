Read full article on original website
Crime Was Down In 2022 For Most Of Our Part Of Northwest Iowa
Northwest Iowa — As a whole, crime rates in the state of Iowa went down in 2022, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Crime rates in O’Brien County went down 19.67 percent. Sexual offenses had gone up 70 percent, while robbery had gone down 100 percent.
Iowa’s Top Election Official Recommends Changes To Make Election Recounts Uniform
Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing a series of steps he says will ensure the recount process in close elections is the same in every county. Pate recorded a statement about the bill he’s asking legislators to pass. For example, Congresswoman Mariannette...
Forecast Models Call For Warmer Than Normal January In Iowa
Statewide Iowa — January is typically one of Iowa’s coldest months of the year, but forecasters say this January could be less frigid than in the past. State climatologist Justin Glisan says new computer models being released by the Climate Prediction Center indicate Iowa could be starting off 2023 a bit balmier than usual.
Feenstra working to bring cutting-edge technology to the farm
IARN — Agriculture is much more closely intertwined with technology than many people think. In fact, the industry is often making an effort to be on the cutting edge of modern technology. Unfortunately, agriculture’s relation to modern technology is sometimes overlooked. Iowa 4th District Congressman Randy Feenstra said that including agriculture in the Quantum in Practice Act will help push efficiency in farming even further.
Iowa Lottery Gives Advice On Large Mega Millions Jackpot
Clive, Iowa — No one won Mega Millions on Friday night, so the jackpot will be over $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says it comes on the heels of the more than two-billion dollar Powerball jackpot in November. She says it is really hard to predict when the jackpot will get this big.
