Gordon Ramsay’s track record on keeping restaurants open in New York City isn’t good. The Scottish celebrity chef whose TV appearances can involve “fixing” restaurants amid a sea of profanity opened Gordon Ramsay at The London on West 54th Street in 2007. It went on to gain and then lose two Michelin stars amid reports of inconsistent food and service, closing in 2013 after having been sold as a result of financial difficulties. Its more casual companion, Maze, managed to stay open till 2013. Still, one can’t help but wonder if Ramsay couldn’t have saved both if he’d made them the subject of one of his foul-mouthed Kitchen Nightmares makeovers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO