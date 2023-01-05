ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Frozen Shock’: Surviving roommate saw killer in the home the morning of the Moscow murders

By Melissa Luck
 3 days ago

MOSCOW, Idaho – Describing a feeling of being in a “frozen shock phase,” one of the roommates on King Road reported seeing a figure clad in black in their home the morning four people were murdered.

The detail is one of many now made public with the release of an affidavit filed in Latah County Court.

The roommate, identified in court documents with initials, saw the man walk past her and out the sliding glass door. She then locked herself in her room.

The court document details how police were led from that crime scene to the man now charged with the crimes.

Bryan Kohberger makes his first court appearance in Latah County Thursday morning.

The document also reveals that a knife sheath was left behind at the crime scene.

“The Idaho State lab later located a single source of male DNA left on the bottom snap of the knife sheath,” the document says.

The affidavit also narrows down the timeline of the murders, based on what the victims were doing in the early morning hours of November 13th.

The surviving roommates said everyone in the house was home by 2 a.m. and asleep or in their rooms by 4 a.m., except for Xana Kernodle.

Kernodle received a DoorDash order at 4 a.m. and forensic records show she was using TikTok at approximately 4:12 a.m.

One of the survivors reports hearing what she thought was Kaylee Goncalves saying something like “there’s someone here.” But phone records show that may have been Kernodle on TikTok.

The roommate looked out and didn’t see anyone, but then opened her door a second time, “when she heard what she thought was crying coming from Kernodle’s room.”

The roommate then said “she heard a male voice saying something to the effect of ‘it’s ok, I’m going to help you.'”

Documents say at 4:17 a.m., a security camera on a neighbor’s home “picked up distorted audio of what sounded like voices or a whimper followed by a loud thud. A dog can also be heard barking numerous times starting at 4:17 a.m.”

Police say the security camera is less than 50 feet from the wall of Kernodle’s bedroom.

The roommate opened the door a third time and that’s when she saw “a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her.”

She told police she didn’t know the man, but that he was athletically built with bushy eyebrows.

“The male walked past [her] as she stood in a ‘frozen shock phase’,” according to the documents.

He walked out the towards the back sliding glass door and she locked herself in her room.

Tracking the suspect’s vehicle

The next part of the affidavit unsealed Thursday reveals how police keyed in on a white Hyundai Elantra.

Based on the survivor’s account and phone records, police narrowed down the time of the murders to between 4:00 am and 4:25 am.

They found a shoe print at the scene with a diamond-shaped pattern that also contained what was believed to be “cellular material.”

This was just outside one of the bedrooms.

Police then did a “video canvass” near the home, trying to get any video of the suspect traveling to or leaving the scene that morning.

Investigators detail how a white car entered the area four times, including the last time at 4:04 am. The vehicle was then seen again leaving the area at a high rate of speed at approximately 4:20 am.

They believe the car left the area on Palouse River Drive, which leads into Whitman County and ends in Pullman, Washington.

Kohberger was a PhD student at Washington State University at the time of the murders.

Police worked with the FBI to determine the make and model of the car, which narrowed the suspect’s vehicle to be a white Hyundai Elantra.

The document says investigators then were given access to video footage at WSU, which spotted a white Elantra leaving the area at about 2:53 am, heading towards Moscow.

At 5:25 am, a similar vehicle was spotted on five cameras on the WSU campus.

November 25th, Moscow Police asked local law enforcement to be on the lookout for a white Elantra.

On November 29th, WSU Police Officer Daniel Tiengo located a white Elantra with Pennsylvania plates that was registered  to Bryan Kohberger. Police quickly realized his physical description matched the one given by the surviving roommate the morning of the murders.

Investigators found Kohberger was still driving the vehicle on December 13th, as it was captured on a license plate reader in Loma, Colorado. At that time, Kohberger and his dad were driving across the country from Pullman to Pennsylvania, where Kohberger was eventually arrested.

Police then reference a traffic stop in Indiana where Kohberger was pulled over for tailgating and surveillance video of him in the vehicle in Pennsylvania.

Cell Phone Data

While the search for the Elantra was going on, police were also looking at cell phone records and information.

Investigators say they determined a phone registered to Kohberger left Pullman at 2:47 a.m. the morning of the murders, then no more information is given for several hours.

Police say that is “consistent with either the phone being in an area without cellular coverage, the connection to the network is disabled, or that the phone is turned off.”

The phone starts reporting data again at 4:48 am, when it is found on the highway south of Moscow. At 5:30 a.m., the phone shows data consistent with Kohberger returning home.

Police say cell phone data indicates the phone was back at or near the crime scene the next morning at 9:32 a.m.

No one called 911 until just before noon that day, so the crime scene had yet to be discovered.

The DNA

Days before his arrest in Pennsylvania, agents there recovered trash from the Kohberger family’s home in Pennsylvania.

The evidence was sent to the Idaho State Crime lab for testing.

Investigators say that on December 28th, “the Idaho State Lab reported that a DNA profile obtained from the trash and DNA profile obtained from the sheath identified a male as not being excluded as the biological father of Suspect Profile.”

Essentially, there is a DNA link between the DNA found on the knife sheath left at the crime scene to the DNA sample found in the family’s trash in Pennsylvania.

What we still don’t know

The documents released Thursday don’t reveal any new details about a possible motive for the crime or a connection between Kohberger and the victims.

MORE: You can read the full affidavit here .

READ: ‘Got pretty aggressive’: Pennsylvania family who knew Kohberger speaks out on behavior changes

READ: Goncalves family attorney releases statement after Kohberger’s first court appearance in Moscow, ID

