Houston, TX

Top Italian eatery in Texas can be found in Houston: report

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re ever feeling a little down, a nice plate of Italian food will always make you feel better. Don’t doubt the power of a good plate of spaghetti or an entire pizza pie, next you aren’t feeling 100%, give it a shot.

It’s a great time to be alive, it’s a new year and Wednesday, January 4 was National Spaghetti Day! “Have you ever wondered what it would be like to make your own spaghetti? You don’t need a fancy pasta-maker—a rolling pin and knife might work just as well…or spiralize some carrots and beets to add color to your spaghetti bowl,” National Today said.

If you’re not up for the task of making your own, then finding the best Italian restaurant near you is the best bet, but where can you find it?

We checked out a report from Taste of Home on the best Italian restaurant in every state and Texas’ top pick is nothing short of spectacular. All you’ll have to do is travel down to Houston and get some food at Tony’s.

“This iconic Houston restaurant has offered fine Italian dining for more than 50 years—and has even served seven sitting presidents! Whether you enjoy a meal in the main dining room or celebrate a special occasion in the wine room (it features a custom Murano chandelier), Tony’s offers an inviting atmosphere and delicious cuisine,” the report said.

