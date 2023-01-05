Read full article on original website
Winter Grooming Update from Parks and Recreation
The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is back on its regular grooming schedule thanks to support from a contractor following mechanical issues with the PistenBully groomer. Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation has contracted Valley Landscape Service to assist grooming some areas while the PistenBully is being fixed. The daily...
Teton County exterior decorative lights must be taken down next week
Teton County is reminding the public all outdoor decorative lighting, including holiday string lighting, must be taken down by Tuesday, Jan. 10 in order to be compliant with County Land Development Regulations (LDRs). The post Teton County exterior decorative lights must be taken down next week appeared first on Local News 8.
