abovethelaw.com
Alex Jones's Lawyer Norm Pattis Suspended From Practicing Law, Discovers There's Something Worse Than Losing A Billion Dollars For Your Client On Live TV
Yesterday, Alex Jones’s infamous defense lawyer Norm Pattis was suspended from the practice of law for six months after he failed to safeguard the Sandy Hook plaintiffs’ personal records. Or, as he put it, he got “deleted.”. Umm, sir, the correct term is “cancel culture.”. Connecticut...
McDonald's will review staffing levels and boost store development
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Burger chain McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) said on Friday that it will review corporate staffing levels and aim to build more restaurants as part of an updated business strategy.
Ukrainian startups bring tech innovation to CES 2023
Las Vegas (AP) — The past year has been difficult for startups everywhere, but running a company in Ukraine during the Russian invasion comes with a whole different set of challenges. Clinical psychologist Ivan Osadchyy brought his medical device, called Knopka, to this year’s CES show in Las Vegas...
Engadget
NYC court blocks pay raise for Uber and Lyft drivers
A court has blocked a rate hike that would have increased pay for New York City and drivers. Uber the city's Taxi & Limousine Commission (TLC) in December, claiming it used a flawed methodology to determine the per-minute and per-mile rate increases. Manhattan state court Justice Arthur Engoron agreed. “It’s just not enough to say there’s inflation and 100 drivers said gas prices shot up,” Engoron, a former taxi driver in his college days, said, according to .
