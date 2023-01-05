ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Alex Jones's Lawyer Norm Pattis Suspended From Practicing Law, Discovers There's Something Worse Than Losing A Billion Dollars For Your Client On Live TV

Yesterday, Alex Jones’s infamous defense lawyer Norm Pattis was suspended from the practice of law for six months after he failed to safeguard the Sandy Hook plaintiffs’ personal records. Or, as he put it, he got “deleted.”. Umm, sir, the correct term is “cancel culture.”. Connecticut...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Engadget

NYC court blocks pay raise for Uber and Lyft drivers

A court has blocked a rate hike that would have increased pay for New York City and drivers. Uber the city's Taxi & Limousine Commission (TLC) in December, claiming it used a flawed methodology to determine the per-minute and per-mile rate increases. Manhattan state court Justice Arthur Engoron agreed. “It’s just not enough to say there’s inflation and 100 drivers said gas prices shot up,” Engoron, a former taxi driver in his college days, said, according to .
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy