7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News SourceChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
leeuniversity.edu
Lee University Named a 2022-23 College of Distinction
Lee University has been recognized for its honorable commitment to helping undergraduate students learn, grow, and succeed by Colleges of Distinction, a unique guide for college-bound students. Lee has been named a 2022-2023 College of Distinction, Tennessee College of Distinction, and Christian College of Distinction. “We are delighted to receive...
utc.edu
Urban Vision Initiative moves past boot camp and closer to goal of empowering successful entrepreneurs
Trying to create an exclusive bridal studio from whole cloth, Veatrice Conley turned to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Urban Vision Initiative, which connects local entrepreneurs from underserved communities with student consultants to help pave the path to economic viability. Conley and eight other would-be entrepreneurs recently completed...
utc.edu
Comforts of home: Students learn what’s truly needed for cozy living
In fall semester 2022, Taylor Bilderback had been living only a few weeks in housing at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga when she noticed something indispensable was missing. “I realized how crucially I needed my hair dryer,” she said. A freshman majoring in criminal justice and graduate of...
Chattanooga, January 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Chattanooga. The Berean Academy basketball team will have a game with St Jude School on January 09, 2023, 13:00:00. The East Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Tyner Academy on January 09, 2023, 14:00:00.
1-9 Olin Chlorine Under Investigation
The Jeffrey Miller law firm in Tennessee has partnered with Joey James Law in North Alabama to investigate mercury contaminations and - or exposures at the Olin Chemical plant in Charleston, TN.
wutc.org
Charting The Future By Design For Chattanooga’s Montague Park
For more than a century, Montague Park in Southside Chattanooga has been home to many things: a city landfill, a recreation center and a sculpture garden. Now, an urban design and landscape planning process will reimagine the park, to revitalize the space for this century. Chattanooga Design Studio is guiding...
WTVC
Third-party security 'not authorized' at Brainerd High School, Hamilton Co. Schools says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A third-party security guard who a family says punched a teenager at Brainerd High School Thursday morning was "not authorized" to be there, Hamilton County Schools said Friday. Instead, it appears Brainerd High School hired the guard on its own, without knowledge of Hamilton County Schools....
fox5atlanta.com
Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
WTVCFOX
'Tragic' workplace accident kills longtime Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum employee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A longtime employee of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum (TVRM) died after an accident at the museum Wednesday afternoon. State officials tell us an investigation into what happened is now underway. A post on the TVRM's Facebook page says George Walker was "involved in a tragic...
WDEF
Second Annual ModelCon Held in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Scale model enthusiasts in our community gathered at the Chattanooga Convention Center today. The annual Chattanooga ModelCon drew scale modelers from all over the region. It was hosted by the Chattanooga Scale Modelers club. There were models of airplanes, tanks, race cars, and plenty of other vehicles....
Chattanooga might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Chattanooga.
WTVC
We R CPR: Common signs of a heart attack
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Twila Layne from We R CPR joins to teach the common signs of a heart attack to help heart attack prevention. Also make sure to sign up for summer camp registration, opening January 16th. 423-553-0400.
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
WTVCFOX
Teen missing from Chickamauga, last seen at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police in Chickamauga need your help locating a missing 17-year-old. Thursday afternoon, they tweeted that Jason Story left Chickamauga Tuesday night, and was last seen that night in the area of Coolidge Park. If you have seen Story or know where he is, contact Chickamauga Police...
mcnewstn.com
Long John Silver’s intends to rebuild at same location
Kimball, Tenn. – In the dawn of the new year, the Kimball Board of Mayor and Aldermen convened for its first regular monthly meeting of 2023, assembling just enough members to form a quorum. The swift meeting was succinct and to the point barely eclipsing 20 minutes, but managed to address a number of items for the Town.
WDEF
Homeless Encampment Fire, Chattanooga Fire Department Responds
Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – A fire occurred Friday morning in downtown Chattanooga at a homeless encampment, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. No injuries have been reported. The fire department says two tents were destroyed and two others were damaged. Authorities say the fire took place just after 7...
WDEF
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
WDEF
CPD and McKamey Animal Shelter Looking for Suspected Animal Abuser
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is working with the McKamey Animal Center to find someone who abandoned a badly abused dog. We do want to warn you the following images may be disturbing to some viewers. McKamey says that around 6 p.m. Thursday night, their officers responded to...
chattanoogacw.com
Dog rescued near Chickamauga Dam 'may not make it through the weekend,' says McKamey
A dog abandoned near the Chickamauga Dam on Highway 153 "may not make it through the weekend," according to the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga. The center says a person saw a dog being abandoned at about 6 p.m., and called McKamey immediately. When officers arrived, they found the good...
