ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Celebration of life for Wilmington collegiate pioneer Lela Thompson

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Family and friends of Lela Thompson came together Friday to celebrate her life as a local education trailblazer. A native of Darlington, South Carolina, Thompson’s family later moved to Wilmington where she pursued a bachelor of arts degree in education. Thompson was not only...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Mt. Calvary Center announces Anthony Thomas as Employee of the Year

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development announced Anthony Thomas as their Employee of the Year at Cape Fear Winery and Vineyards in Elizabethtown earlier this month. Thomas currently serves as a Division Supervisor for the Community Health Program and the Training and Special Projects Coordinator. He...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
CHADBOURN, NC
whqr.org

CFR: Jody Greene is over, right? and PodLab updates!

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! 2023 has officially begun! On to new and better things, right? Hopefully... This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about the Jody Greene case in Columbus County, and what the future holds for the Sheriff’s office there. Then Kelly Kenoyer give us an update on PodLab, and what WHQR is teaching New Hanover County students. Stay tuned!
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Cameron Art Museum hosted its annual Floating Lantern Ceremony

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A popular ceremony made a return over the weekend at the Cameron Art Museum. The Floating Lantern Ceremony took place January 8th in the late afternoon as the sun went down. Families came out and decorated lanterns that they got to send off into CAM’s Reflection...
WILMINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

$1 Million Being Offered To Build A Restaurant In Burgaw

Many people dream of owning their own restaurant. And because so many restaurants closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, now many people dream of owning their own restaurant again. Own Your Own is a new company that has launched a nationwide competition to find a new restaurant owner. It’s a...
BURGAW, NC
WECT

U.S. 117 reopens near Laney High School following crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is reopened near New Village Way after a vehicle crasd resulted in lane closures. The closure had been reported near Emsley A. Laney High School. Updates will be provided as...
WECT

Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three months after being suspended from his position, Ed Conrow is no longer employed as Brunswick County’s Emergency Services Director. Conrow was suspended from his position on October 6 and was still employed as of November 16. It’s unclear when he left his position and who is currently leading the department.
whqr.org

The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux

On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Precautions reccomended as New Hanover County’s COVID-19 Community Level raises to high

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s CDC COVID-19 Community Level has been increased to high as of Friday, Jan. 6. “The CDC Community Level looks at the COVID-19 case rate and impact on the healthcare system to determine which level a county should be classified as. According to the CDC, New Hanover County’s current case rate per 100,000 population is 298.97 and new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population is 12,” said NHC in a release.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Local doppler radar to go offline for a few weeks for improvements

Demand for properties is increasing, but the supply isn’t quite there, and that’s partially due to mortgage rates. Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe;...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina residents hope to score $940 million jackpot

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions is back and closing in on a billion dollars. Many people here in Eastern Carolina have been buying up the Mega Millions tickets. We asked one worker what she has been seeing over the week since the jackpot has increased. Stephanie Lowe, Assistant...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fox spotted on roof of Kure Beach restaurant

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s not uncommon to see a fox along the coast of the Cape Fear. However, a fox was recently spotted in a surprising location. The furry animal was seen perched on the roof of ‘Big Daddy’s Restaurant’ in Kure Beach earlier this week.
KURE BEACH, NC
WECT

City council to consider $1.53 million construction contract for one-mile trail section near Masonboro Elementary School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a $1.53 million construction contract to build about one mile of the Masonboro Loop Road Trail. A transportation bond project, this section of the multi-use path would stretch from Masonboro Elementary School to Navaho Trail. Work is expected to start in February and take up to six months to be completed.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy