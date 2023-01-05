Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Celebration of life for Wilmington collegiate pioneer Lela Thompson
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Family and friends of Lela Thompson came together Friday to celebrate her life as a local education trailblazer. A native of Darlington, South Carolina, Thompson’s family later moved to Wilmington where she pursued a bachelor of arts degree in education. Thompson was not only...
WECT
Mt. Calvary Center announces Anthony Thomas as Employee of the Year
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development announced Anthony Thomas as their Employee of the Year at Cape Fear Winery and Vineyards in Elizabethtown earlier this month. Thomas currently serves as a Division Supervisor for the Community Health Program and the Training and Special Projects Coordinator. He...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
whqr.org
CFR: Jody Greene is over, right? and PodLab updates!
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! 2023 has officially begun! On to new and better things, right? Hopefully... This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about the Jody Greene case in Columbus County, and what the future holds for the Sheriff’s office there. Then Kelly Kenoyer give us an update on PodLab, and what WHQR is teaching New Hanover County students. Stay tuned!
WECT
Cameron Art Museum hosted its annual Floating Lantern Ceremony
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A popular ceremony made a return over the weekend at the Cameron Art Museum. The Floating Lantern Ceremony took place January 8th in the late afternoon as the sun went down. Families came out and decorated lanterns that they got to send off into CAM’s Reflection...
whqr.org
New Hanover County's Healing Place set to open in February after controversy, delays
On Monday, January 9, New Hanover County Commission is set to vote on approval of the lease agreement for The Healing Place — the controversial detox and treatment facility which uses abstinence-based, peer-led treatment, offering no medically assisted treatment (MAT). Despite opposition to this style of therapy from Attorney...
WECT
CFCC receives $250,000 grant to help underserved students overcome financial barriers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced that they have received a $250,000 grant from the New Hanover Community Endowment to help underserved students overcome financial barriers. According to the announcement, the grant will allow the college to support students pursuing careers in technical education and skilled trades...
rhinotimes.com
$1 Million Being Offered To Build A Restaurant In Burgaw
Many people dream of owning their own restaurant. And because so many restaurants closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, now many people dream of owning their own restaurant again. Own Your Own is a new company that has launched a nationwide competition to find a new restaurant owner. It’s a...
WECT
U.S. 117 reopens near Laney High School following crash
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is reopened near New Village Way after a vehicle crasd resulted in lane closures. The closure had been reported near Emsley A. Laney High School. Updates will be provided as...
WECT
Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three months after being suspended from his position, Ed Conrow is no longer employed as Brunswick County’s Emergency Services Director. Conrow was suspended from his position on October 6 and was still employed as of November 16. It’s unclear when he left his position and who is currently leading the department.
White North Carolina sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns — again
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff resigned a second time Wednesday in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced. Jody Greene was reelected to a second term as Columbus County’s sheriff last fall, despite the […]
whqr.org
The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux
On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
WECT
Precautions reccomended as New Hanover County’s COVID-19 Community Level raises to high
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s CDC COVID-19 Community Level has been increased to high as of Friday, Jan. 6. “The CDC Community Level looks at the COVID-19 case rate and impact on the healthcare system to determine which level a county should be classified as. According to the CDC, New Hanover County’s current case rate per 100,000 population is 298.97 and new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population is 12,” said NHC in a release.
WECT
Local doppler radar to go offline for a few weeks for improvements
Demand for properties is increasing, but the supply isn’t quite there, and that’s partially due to mortgage rates. Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe;...
WECT
Similarities and differences of Jan. 6 riot and 1898 massacre to be discussed at community event
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two years ago today, the riot at the U.S. Capitol took place. The events that transpired that day sparked a congressional investigation and resulted in criminal charges against hundreds of rioters. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks at a ceremony later today to remember what many...
WITN
Eastern Carolina residents hope to score $940 million jackpot
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions is back and closing in on a billion dollars. Many people here in Eastern Carolina have been buying up the Mega Millions tickets. We asked one worker what she has been seeing over the week since the jackpot has increased. Stephanie Lowe, Assistant...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fox spotted on roof of Kure Beach restaurant
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s not uncommon to see a fox along the coast of the Cape Fear. However, a fox was recently spotted in a surprising location. The furry animal was seen perched on the roof of ‘Big Daddy’s Restaurant’ in Kure Beach earlier this week.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Patients and health workers evacuated from Wilmington Health complex following incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Patients inside a Wilmington medical complex were rushed out after a man allegedly attacked a delivery driver, then went inside the building. Susan Kaczynski was in an examining room for a routine dermatology appointment, waiting for the doctor Wednesday afternoon. “And all of a sudden...
WECT
Columbus County commissioners vote to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners has voted to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff with a 6-1 vote. Brent Watts was the only commissioner to vote against the motion. A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol, Rogers served in the position after Jody...
WECT
City council to consider $1.53 million construction contract for one-mile trail section near Masonboro Elementary School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a $1.53 million construction contract to build about one mile of the Masonboro Loop Road Trail. A transportation bond project, this section of the multi-use path would stretch from Masonboro Elementary School to Navaho Trail. Work is expected to start in February and take up to six months to be completed.
