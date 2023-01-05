Read full article on original website
State Senator Creigh Deeds
Abigail Spanberger responds to the situation around the vote for House Speaker and bipartisan legislation on substance abuse and support for law enforcement. Senator Deeds discusses mental health, education, and the economy ahead of the next General Assembly Session. UVA Doctoral Student Lloyd Sy talks with Dori Zook about his...
Greene Building Official puts Stop order on Animal Shelter roof project
Contractor failed to obtain proper state license, permits months after getting contract It appears the contractor former Greene County Administrator Mark B. Taylor hired to replace the roof on the county’s animal shelter didn’t follow the contract both signed back on March 9, 2022. FOIA - Signed contract for Greene County Animal Shelter Roof by Chuck Jackson on Scribd Welford Wilson, owner of Woody’s Construction of Port Republic signed the document a day after the board of supervisors (BOS) approving the contract. Wilson is in partnership with Culpeper County resident Claude A. Jackson, proprietor of Shortie’s Roofing. Jackson holds the Class C Contractor’s license issued by the Virginia Department of Professional...
Augusta Free Press
City of Staunton fires whistleblower who raised issues with use of housing funds
A City of Staunton employee who raised issues with the city’s administration of Community Development Block Grant funds and suggested that the city cut ties with a Pennsylvania-based consultant to help address the problems was fired last week. “As shared with you in our meeting, my decision to terminate...
Augusta Free Press
No opening date available for Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department
There is no official location or opening date for the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department at this time. When the 211 W. 12th Street location closed in July, the Central Shenandoah Health District said they hoped to reopen in Spring 2023 after a renovation or relocation of the facility. “CSHD is actively...
NBC 29 News
WillowTree: Billion-dollar deal will bring jobs to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The billion-dollar deal between WillowTree and Telus International is complete, and more jobs are expected to be created by the merger. “It’s about growth and revenues, it’s about growth in services we provide our clients, and it’s about employee growth, and not just number of employees, but also responsibilities of employees,” WillowTree President Tobias Dengel said. “We started 10 years ago, 12 years ago, with three people. We now have over 300 in Charlottesville, and we expect that to continue over time.”
cbs19news
Several trees to be removed along Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- City officials report several trees will be taken down on the Downtown Mall. According to a release, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation will be removing nine trees beginning on Tuesday. The trees are being removed due to concerns about their health and...
One hurt, one killed in shooting in Charlottesville
One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
NBC 29 News
CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Counseling Alliance of Virginia is offering a support group for Black and African Americans called The Breathing Room. These virtual meetings are free for anyone wanting to join a comforting space and share their feelings. People can discuss racial trauma, oppression, and create awareness on aggressions they have endured.
Augusta Free Press
Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years
A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
cardinalnews.org
Study says Lynchburg can’t support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We now have a weather email newsletter, too. A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg drug conspiracy dismantled, leader sentenced
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina resident was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison for distributing and conspiring with dozens of others to distribute drugs into Lynchburg and the greater Central Virginia region, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. Former Lynchburg resident Jermel...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police say one person is dead and another injured after gunshots were fired outside Fitzgerald’s Tire in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday, January 8. It appeared that police had detained two people at the scene. The department later confirmed that a total of six people were...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Update: Road work scheduled for the week of Jan. 9-13
VDOT has updated its schedule of road work to be done in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. ALLEGHANY COUNTY. INTERSTATE...
Health & Wellness Center of Louisa floods, closes for at least 2 months
The sole federally qualified health center in Louisa County will be closed for at least two months after a flood ravaged the inside of the healthcare center.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
cbs19news
UVA fire rescue responds to reports of smoke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA and Charlottesville Fire Rescue and Police Department responded to the main building of the University hospital to investigate after a report of seeing smoke. UVA Emergency Management tweeted that there was no evidence of a fire and the patient care areas were unaffected.
cbs19news
Upcoming lane closures on 250 Bypass
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see some daytime lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass due to bridge repairs. Beginning Monday, there will be sidewalk closures on the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. The southern sidewalk is being replaced, with work expected to last until Jan. 20.
q101online.com
Names released in Nelson County accident
Virginia State Police have released the identity of the third person who died last week after a submerged vehicle was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported the body of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington was located on the riverbank. On Thursday, the name of the other teenager who was found on the riverbank was released and that was 17-year-old Christopher Doss, also of Arrington.
timesvirginian.com
Green pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of Bedford man in Appomattox County
This afternoon in Appomattox County Circuit Court, 23-year-old Mik'Tavis Elonta Naeshu Green, of Prospect, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in relation to the Oct. 20, 2020 homicide of Carlos Levell Rose, a 45-year-old Bedford County resident. Rose's charred remains were found Oct. 21, 2020 in a burned...
WSLS
T. C. Miller Elementary in Lynchburg temporarily moving to new location
T. C. Miller Elementary students will be heading back to the classrooms at a different location starting on Monday, Jan. 9, according to school officials. We’re told the location change is due to damages that were caused by freezing temperatures over winter break. Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, all...
