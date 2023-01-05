Here is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL draft after the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. The Chicago Bears claimed the top pick in the 2023 draft by ending the season with a 10-game losing streak. The Houston Texans, who won two of their last three games, surrendered positioning for the No. 1 pick on the season's final day.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO