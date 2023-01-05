Read full article on original website
CA Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher discusses legislative priorities
California Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, r-Yuba City, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his caucus’ legislative priorities. Asm. Gallagher also discusses the need to work with Democrats, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fight to become Speaker of the House in Congress.
'There are no rules right now': South Carolina Congresswoman brought her dog to historic multiday House Speaker vote
Rep. Nancy Mace held her dog, Libby, on the House floor on the third day of voting on Thursday, ahead of Kevin McCarthy's election on Saturday.
State College
This Pa. County Is About to Start a Hand Recount of Its 2020 Presidential Election Results
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. More than two years after the last ballot was cast in the 2020 election,...
GOP Arkansas House members ask speaker to block Democrats from leadership positions
The Arkansas General Assembly legislative session starts next week, and the state’s majority party wants to tighten its control over House committees.
Al Schmidt, Shapiro’s pick for secretary of state, to receive Presidential Citizens Medal
Al Schmidt, a former Republican Philadelphia commissioner and election board member and Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s pick for secretary of state, will be honored by President Joe Biden on Friday. Schmidt, 51, will receive the Presidential Citizens Medal along with police officers who protected the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6,...
KSAT 12
Texas House Democrats enter session with bipartisan hopes — and a new leader who’s prepared to fight
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Two years ago, Democrats in the Texas House dramatically absconded to Washington, D.C., for 37 days in an effort to shut down the Legislature and block Republicans from passing new restrictions on voting.
Rep. Perry, MAGA extremists condemned at Jan. 6 remembrance rally
Georgina Anderson on Friday braved a biting wind whipping across the steps of the state Capitol to rally alongside 150 or so other participants to remember the near-death of democracy on Jan. 6, 2021 and condemn extremist measures to destroy democratic principles. “We have to show up,” said Anderson, of...
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro taps Trump target Al Schmidt to be Pa.’s top election official
The Republican Philadelphia city commissioner famously stood up to former President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud in 2020 while receiving death threats
advantagenews.com
House Republicans vote against Illinois lawmaker pay raises
Illinois House Republicans are bashing House Democrats for calling a late Friday night vote on a pay raise for state lawmakers, a bill that showed-up late in the day. It’s reportedly an 18.4% increase, that would make the annual salary for lawmakers $85,000. Representative Mark Batinick of Plainfield spoke...
WLBT
History professor: House Speaker fight should concern Mississippians
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A metro area history professor said the historic events happening in the nation’s capitol should concern Mississippians and the entire nation. Dr. Glenn Antizzo with Mississippi College in Clinton explained why. “It’s having a huge impact because no business can be done,” said Dr. Antizzo....
What Mark Rozzi’s record can tell us about what kind of Pa. House speaker he’ll be
Rozzi’s decade-long legislative career has been defined by his advocacy for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Few know what to expect from his surprise tenure as speaker.
Incoming Texas Republican returning to Texas after son born prematurely
Republican Rep.-elect Wesley Hunt announced Friday that he will return to Texas after his son was born prematurely and needed to spend time in the neonatal intensive care unit. Hunt and his wife Emily announced the birth of their son Monday, saying that he was born four weeks earlier than expected. Hunt, who has voted…
Former Governor Arne Carlson calls out U of M President Gabel and Gov. Walz
Former Minnesota Governor Arne Carlson shared his thoughts on the recent University of Minnesota scandal during an appearance on the Chad Hartman show on WCCO.
Democrats won’t kick Lester Chang out of the NY Assembly
Assemblyman Lester Chang (R-Brooklyn) arrives in the Assembly Chamber on the opening day of the 2023 legislative session at the state Capitol in Albany. On Friday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Chang can remain in the Assembly. Speaker Carl Heastie announced his decision on Friday afternoon, but vowed to refer the findings of an investigation to authorities. [ more › ]
100,000 without power in California as forecasters warn of 'relentless' cyclones
More than 100,000 utility customers in California were without power Sunday evening after torrential downpours and high winds battered the northern part of the state, with more extreme weather predicted. Sunday night in the state capital region, the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services ordered residents in unincorporated Wilton, which...
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Court documents reveal how police tracked Idaho murder suspect
Bryan Kohberger, who is suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November, made his first court appearance after being extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was taken into custody last week. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what evidence police have against Kohberger and whether authorities will be able to tie him to the crime scene without a murder weapon. Jan. 6, 2023.
1 snowmobiler killed, 1 missing in Colorado avalanche
A 58-year-old man was killed and another man is missing after they were struck by an avalanche in the north-central Rocky Mountains on Saturday, authorities in Colorado said. The pair were riding snowmobiles when a wave of snow hit them on the east face of Mount Epworth in Grand County, about 6 miles east of Winter Park, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
