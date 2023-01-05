ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

House Republicans vote against Illinois lawmaker pay raises

Illinois House Republicans are bashing House Democrats for calling a late Friday night vote on a pay raise for state lawmakers, a bill that showed-up late in the day. It’s reportedly an 18.4% increase, that would make the annual salary for lawmakers $85,000. Representative Mark Batinick of Plainfield spoke...
ILLINOIS STATE
WLBT

History professor: House Speaker fight should concern Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A metro area history professor said the historic events happening in the nation’s capitol should concern Mississippians and the entire nation. Dr. Glenn Antizzo with Mississippi College in Clinton explained why. “It’s having a huge impact because no business can be done,” said Dr. Antizzo....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Gothamist

Democrats won’t kick Lester Chang out of the NY Assembly

Assemblyman Lester Chang (R-Brooklyn) arrives in the Assembly Chamber on the opening day of the 2023 legislative session at the state Capitol in Albany. On Friday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Chang can remain in the Assembly. Speaker Carl Heastie announced his decision on Friday afternoon, but vowed to refer the findings of an investigation to authorities. [ more › ]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC News

Court documents reveal how police tracked Idaho murder suspect

Bryan Kohberger, who is suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November, made his first court appearance after being extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was taken into custody last week. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what evidence police have against Kohberger and whether authorities will be able to tie him to the crime scene without a murder weapon. Jan. 6, 2023.
MOSCOW, ID
NBC News

1 snowmobiler killed, 1 missing in Colorado avalanche

A 58-year-old man was killed and another man is missing after they were struck by an avalanche in the north-central Rocky Mountains on Saturday, authorities in Colorado said. The pair were riding snowmobiles when a wave of snow hit them on the east face of Mount Epworth in Grand County, about 6 miles east of Winter Park, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
GRAND COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy