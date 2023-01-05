Aaron Rodgers Addresses Possibility of Playing Final Home Game with Packers

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There’s a chance that Sunday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions is the last time Aaron Rodgers is wearing the home colors at Lambeau Field. The four-time NFL MVP isn’t getting into the nitty-gritty of his future just yet, but he acknowledged he may be playing his final home game with the organization.

USA TODAY‘s Ryan Wood reported that Rodgers does acknowledge that Sunday could be his final game at Lambeau Field as a member of the Packers. However, the quarterback says a decision won’t be made until the offseason.

Rodgers’ potential departure from Green Bay would be similar to Tom Brady’s exit from New England. Drafted in the first round of 2005, Rodgers has spent his entire career with the Packers.

Because of the team’s struggles — and lack of proven receivers — there’s a lot of speculation that Rodgers could move on from Green Bay. We’re going to have to wait and see how it all plays out.

The fact that Rodgers willingly acknowledged Sunday’s game against the Lions could be his last as a Packer indicates that he’ll consider all of his options, though.

NFL Flexes Lions-Packers Game in Week 18

If Sunday is the final time we see Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field wearing the green and yellow, it comes in primetime. The NFL decided to flex the NFC North showdown between the Packers and Lions in Week 18.

Detroit and Green Bay will be the Sunday Night Football game this weekend, the final game of the regular season. Coverage airs at 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC.

Sunday marks the second of two meetings between the Packers and Lions. Detroit won the first bout at Ford Field 15-9. Even after the loss, Rodgers took a shot at the division rival.

“Can’t lose a game like that against that team,” Rodgers said after the game. “So, that’s gonna hurt for a while.”