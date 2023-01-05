The Ole Miss men’s basketball team took the lead midway through the second half of action, but ultimately fell to Mississippi State 64-54 on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. A steal from Theo Akwuba and an and-one play by Myles Burns led the game off 3-0 in favor of Ole Miss (8-7, 0-3 SEC), before the Rebels led by one at the first media break 7-6. After the Bulldogs (12-3, 1-2 SEC) climbed out to an eight-point lead, a layup from Jayveous McKinnisand three from TJ Caldwell made it 18-15 with just over five minutes before halftime. A last-second layup from Matthew Murrell set the scoreboard at 26-23 in favor of the home team at the midway break.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO