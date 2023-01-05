Read full article on original website
Jeff Sutton Joins Regions as Oxford Market Executive and Commercial Banking Leader
Regions Bank on Friday announced Jeff Sutton has joined the bank and will serve as market executive and Commercial Banking relationship manager for Oxford and surrounding communities. In his Commercial Banking role, Sutton will deliver financial insights and solutions to business clients ranging from small companies to major employers. In...
OHS Chargerettes to Share Award-Winning Dance Skills at Mini Dance Camp
The Oxford High Chargerettes recently brought home not one, but two state championship titles. This is the dance team’s first time winning at the Mississippi High School Activities Association State Dance Competition. The team took home the championship in Small Varsity Game Day and Small Varsity Pom categories. There...
Newcomers Club Offers Free Educational Program: ‘Is Immigration Good for the United States?’
The Newcomers and Friends Club will be hosting a free educational program that will focus on immigration, titled, “Is Immigration Good for the United States?”. Barry J. Walker, a specialist in immigration law from Tupelo, will be the guest speaker at the program that will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the North East Mississippi Electric Power Association/NE SPARC auditorium, located at 10 Private Road 2050.
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Drops Road Game at Mississippi State
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team took the lead midway through the second half of action, but ultimately fell to Mississippi State 64-54 on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. A steal from Theo Akwuba and an and-one play by Myles Burns led the game off 3-0 in favor of Ole Miss (8-7, 0-3 SEC), before the Rebels led by one at the first media break 7-6. After the Bulldogs (12-3, 1-2 SEC) climbed out to an eight-point lead, a layup from Jayveous McKinnisand three from TJ Caldwell made it 18-15 with just over five minutes before halftime. A last-second layup from Matthew Murrell set the scoreboard at 26-23 in favor of the home team at the midway break.
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Defeats Vanderbilt
Once again, Ole Miss turned on the jets in the third quarter to move the needle past Vanderbilt 74-53 from the SJB Pavilion Thursday night. The duo of Angel Baker and Madison Scott combined for 39 points, lifting the Rebels to their second straight series win over the Commodores for the first time since 1986 & 1987.
