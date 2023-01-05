Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt: NFL should offer jerseys of Bills trainer Denny Kellington
During his thought-provoking "One Big Thing" segment on ESPN's "SportsCenter," anchor Scott Van Pelt suggested that the NFL pay tribute to Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington by making Kellington jerseys available for fans to purchase, with proceeds to be donated either to Damar Hamlin's toy drive or those who contributed to helping Hamlin survive the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday's Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati.
Davis beats Garcia by TKO, retains WBA lightweight title
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gervonta Davis defended his WBA world lightweight championship, beating Hector Luis Garcia by TKO early Sunday morning after eight rounds. Davis shrugged off a slow start to improve to 28-0 with 26 KOs and hand Garcia his first professional loss in his 17th match. Garcia held in tough with Davis early but could not answer the bell for the ninth round because he lost vision in his right eye.
As NFL coaching carousel starts to spin, advocates unsure how Black candidates will fare
A little less than a year ago, when the firing portion of the NFL coaching carousel concluded, Mike Tomlin stood alone as the league's only Black head coach. While two Black coaches and one biracial coach were hired in subsequent weeks, it was arguably a low-water mark for NFL diversity efforts since the 2003 implementation of the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview minority candidates for top positions.
