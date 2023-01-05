Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Dumas man hit, killed when semi ran stop sign, police say
CACTUS, Texas (KVII) — A Dumas man was killed in a crash involving two semis. The crash happened at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on US 287, about two miles north of Cactus. According to the Texas Department of Pubic Safety, Emilio Valencia, 64, ran a stop sign at the intersection of FM 297 and US 287.
KFDA
Sherman County officials: 1 dead in major crash on U.S. 287
SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Sherman County officials said one person has died after a major crash on U.S. 287 southbound today. The crash involved two semi trucks, and ended with a tanker carrying oil turned over on its side. One of the truck drivers was airlifted and died from...
abc7amarillo.com
1 dead, 1 injured after semis crash on Hwy 287 in Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed one of the drivers died. A DPS spokesperson said the agency will release more information about the crash on Thursday. Original Story. Two big rigs were involved in a crash injuring and sending both drivers to the hospital...
abc7amarillo.com
Driver indicted in hit & run death of homeless man
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The driver accused of killing a homeless man and then leaving the scene in August was indicted. A Potter County grand jury indicted Casey Curtis Howard last month for accident involving injury or death. Amarillo police said Howard drove up on the median at Georgia...
KFDA
TxDOT Amarillo District reports rise in fatality crashes in 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been over 20 years since a deathless day on Texas roads — and numbers released by TxDOT for 2022 aren’t helping. In 2021, TxDOT recorded 90 deaths and a year later, in 2022, there was 101. There are many factors contributing to...
KFDA
Stinnett area grass fire 100% contained
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Stinnett area grass fire is now 100% contained. According to the release crews will still be in monitoring the area. The Fritch Fire Department, Borger Fire Department, Stinnett Fire Department, National Park Service, and Crutch Ranch Fire Departments responded to the area.
Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo
Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Potter County Sheriff’s Office Battling Scammers
Potter County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a scam attempt on Friday. An Amarillo community member called to ask if a warrant was issued for their arrest. It didn’t take long, however, to gather that a scam attempt was being made after the individual claimed to be Sgt. John Frey, a current employee of the Sheriff’s office, stating the outstanding warrant be paid by cash or gift cards.
brady-today.com
Savio Martinez Promoted to General Manager of Four Heritage Funeral Home Locations
Heritage Funeral Homes has recently announced the promotion of Savio Martinez to be the General Manager over the Brady, Brownwood, Menard and San Saba locations. A Marine veteran, Martinez became involved in the funeral industry after he graduated with an Associate degree in Mortuary Science from Amarillo College in 2007.
KFDA
‘They are just in tears’: Mothers using banned drug in the U.S., causing serious side effects
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hearing from women experiencing serious side effects from using the drug, Domperidone. The drug is banned in the U.S., but approved in other parts of the world, such as Canada. It’s used to help with...
KFDA
City working to begin repairs on Amarillo Globe-News Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city met insurance adjusters at the Amarillo Globe-News Center to assess the amounts of damage caused by a broken water line discovered over Christmas. Amarillo Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth gave an update over the plan building repairs and what steps are being done by...
kgncnewsnow.com
Crime Stoppers Is On The Hunt For A Suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Matthew Nunez. Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez. He’s wanted on sexual assault of a child and is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet, ten inches tall....
Southwest Airlines Making Things Right for Amarillo Travelers
If you had made plans over the Christmas break and it involved traveling you could have been in for some issues. If your trips included Southwest Airlines then I am sure you had major headaches over the break. I am a huge fan of Southwest Airlines. We have used them...
KFDA
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Gun Violence experts share types of guns used and where violence takes place
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As NewsChannel 10 continues the series on gun violence trends in Amarillo, today we debunk myths over the types of guns used in cases and misunderstandings about where gun violence occurs. “Well certainly a large capacity weapons or or high caliber weapons can do a lot...
Dumas ISD comments on reported improper relationship between employee, student
DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dumas Independent School District recently released information about an employee of the district who was reportedly engaged in an improper relationship with a minor who is now a Dumas High School graduate. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com by the district, officials said the district received information […]
KFDA
Cooler And Warmer
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dry cold front will sweep south across the Panhandle early Saturday. After a warm day Friday highs will be about 20 degrees cooler on Saturday with a cool north wind. On Sunday a more southerly wind direction will bring highs back up above average to the low to mid-60s. No rain on the horizon other than a very small chance of a few showers the middle of next week.
KFDA
Hereford and Amarillo Amigos stores hosting a health fair this Saturday
HEREFORD AND AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amigos grocery stores in Amarillo and Hereford will be hosting a health fair for guests on Saturday. The event will be on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hereford Amigos Store on N. 25 Mile Ave and the Amarillo Amigos store on I-40 East.
Tipps to run for Place 2 position on Amarillo City Council in May 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo insurance agent has officially announced his intention to run for Amarillo City Council. According to a statement given to MyHighPlains.com, Don Tipps has announced his intention to run for the Place 2 position on the Amarillo City Council. This comes after Tipps testified in Potter County District Court during […]
Interesting History of the Harry Holland House
Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
The Amarillo Pioneer
First Meeting of 2023: Amarillo City Council to Consider $6.9 Million in Spending
On the agenda for the first Amarillo City Council meeting of 2023 is $6,958,740.64 of spending items. During the meeting, which is scheduled to take place at 1:00pm on January 10th at City Hall, the council is expected to approve a majority of the spending as a part of a single vote, as just over $4 million of the proposed spending are labeled as “consent items.” The council is also set to consider authorization of drainage revenue bonds, waterworks and sewer system revenue bonds, and certificates of obligation to fund improvements to the city landfill. Other items include rezonings, the creation of Neighborhood Empowerment Zones, and an authorization for the displaying of “artifacts and national symbols of Ukraine at City facilities”
