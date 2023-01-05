For the 18th consecutive season, the NFL will not have a repeat Super Bowl champion. In fact, since the New England Patriots won back-to-back titles following the 2003 and 2004 seasons, only three teams have won multiple times. The Pats alternated victories in Super Bowls 49, 51 and 53; the Pittsburgh Steelers prevailed in Super Bowl 40 and 43; and the New York Giants came out on top in Super Bowls 42 and 46.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO