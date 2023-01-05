ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lions RB Jamaal Williams had the most hilarious Naruto-inspired 'SNF' intro prior to record-breaking day

One of the fun parts about the "Sunday Night Football" broadcast each week is that we get to hear players do their little introductions on the first drives of the game. Most of them usually just say their name, position and where they went to college but every now and then a player will have some fun with it and show off their personality. We've seen a bunch of great ones over the years.
DETROIT, MI
Lions miss playoffs, but head into offseason with optimism

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Getting eliminated from playoff contention about an hour before their season finale didn’t reduce the Detroit Lions' motivation. They still had a point to prove. The opportunity to end the postseason hopes of a longtime nemesis provided even more incentive. Jamaal Williams rushed...
DETROIT, MI
Houston Texans fire Lovie Smith after just one season as team's head coach

The Houston Texans abruptly fired Lovie Smith, ending his stint as head coach after one season, the team announced Sunday night. During the season finale earlier in the day, the Texans, who entered with the worst record in the NFL, defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 32-31, effectively putting Houston out of contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. They were 3-13-1.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt: NFL should offer jerseys of Bills trainer Denny Kellington

During his thought-provoking "One Big Thing" segment on ESPN's "SportsCenter," anchor Scott Van Pelt suggested that the NFL pay tribute to Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington by making Kellington jerseys available for fans to purchase, with proceeds to be donated either to Damar Hamlin's toy drive or those who contributed to helping Hamlin survive the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday's Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
'Love you boys': Damar Hamlin speaks to his Buffalo Bills teammates

ORCHARD PARK — When the Buffalo Bills walked into the main meeting room at the team facility Friday morning, coach Sean McDermott had a surprise for them. On the big screen was a live shot, via FaceTime, of Damar Hamlin in his hospital bed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, with his breathing tube removed, another huge step in his long road to recovery.
Report: Rams and Sean McVay having 'ongoing dialogue' about coach's future

Despite being under contract through 2026, Sean McVay isn't certain to return as the Rams' head coach next season. According to multiple reports, he'll take some time after this season ends to decide whether he wants to continue coaching. It's been a trying and challenging 2022 campaign, both on and...
Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
BUFFALO, NY

