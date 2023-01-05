Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Marconews.com
Lions RB Jamaal Williams had the most hilarious Naruto-inspired 'SNF' intro prior to record-breaking day
One of the fun parts about the "Sunday Night Football" broadcast each week is that we get to hear players do their little introductions on the first drives of the game. Most of them usually just say their name, position and where they went to college but every now and then a player will have some fun with it and show off their personality. We've seen a bunch of great ones over the years.
Marconews.com
Lions miss playoffs, but head into offseason with optimism
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Getting eliminated from playoff contention about an hour before their season finale didn’t reduce the Detroit Lions' motivation. They still had a point to prove. The opportunity to end the postseason hopes of a longtime nemesis provided even more incentive. Jamaal Williams rushed...
Marconews.com
2023 NFL draft first-round order: Chicago Bears claim No. 1 pick over Houston Texans on final day
Here is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL draft after the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. The Chicago Bears claimed the top pick in the 2023 draft by ending the season with a 10-game losing streak. The Houston Texans, who won two of their last three games, surrendered positioning for the No. 1 pick on the season's final day.
Marconews.com
Houston Texans fire Lovie Smith after just one season as team's head coach
The Houston Texans abruptly fired Lovie Smith, ending his stint as head coach after one season, the team announced Sunday night. During the season finale earlier in the day, the Texans, who entered with the worst record in the NFL, defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 32-31, effectively putting Houston out of contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. They were 3-13-1.
Marconews.com
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt: NFL should offer jerseys of Bills trainer Denny Kellington
During his thought-provoking "One Big Thing" segment on ESPN's "SportsCenter," anchor Scott Van Pelt suggested that the NFL pay tribute to Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington by making Kellington jerseys available for fans to purchase, with proceeds to be donated either to Damar Hamlin's toy drive or those who contributed to helping Hamlin survive the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday's Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati.
Marconews.com
'Love you boys': Damar Hamlin speaks to his Buffalo Bills teammates
ORCHARD PARK — When the Buffalo Bills walked into the main meeting room at the team facility Friday morning, coach Sean McDermott had a surprise for them. On the big screen was a live shot, via FaceTime, of Damar Hamlin in his hospital bed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, with his breathing tube removed, another huge step in his long road to recovery.
Marconews.com
Dak Prescott, Cowboys lifeless in loss as Tom Brady awaits: 'We all got to flip the switch'
LANDOVER, Md. — In reality, the Dallas Cowboys had little to play for. The Philadelphia Eagles were taking care of business against the New York Giants, securing the NFC East crown – and the No. 1 seed – that was up for grabs at the day's start.
Marconews.com
32 things we learned from NFL Week 18: Eventful final day of regular season cements playoff field
The 32 things we learned from Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season:. 1. Six days removed from Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin's terrifying on-field collapse after he suffered cardiac arrest, how nice was it to get back to full-blown football this weekend – with an alert and recovering Hamlin watching from his hospital room?
Marconews.com
Report: Rams and Sean McVay having 'ongoing dialogue' about coach's future
Despite being under contract through 2026, Sean McVay isn't certain to return as the Rams' head coach next season. According to multiple reports, he'll take some time after this season ends to decide whether he wants to continue coaching. It's been a trying and challenging 2022 campaign, both on and...
Marconews.com
Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
Marconews.com
Hey, Carolina owner David Tepper: Don't complicate this, Steve Wilks deserves the job | Opinion
To say that Carolina Panthers coach Steve Wilks inherited a mess would be an understatement. Wilks was given the helm of a sinking ship, and not just the Titanic, but the Titanic if it was sinking while on fire, surrounded by sharks, and torpedoed by a U-boat. Now, some two...
Marconews.com
Artist creates inspiring tribute to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin out of Rubik's Cubes
Dylan Sadiq, known as "The College Cuber," used Rubik's Cubes to create a portrait of Damar Hamlin in tribute to the recovering Bills football player.
Comments / 0