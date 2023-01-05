The future of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo , who just signed a multimillion contract with soccer team Al Nassr, is preparing alongside his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez and kids for a new life in Riyadh.

GettyImages Portuguese superstar, Ronaldo shakes hands with President of Al Nassr FC. Musalli Al-Muammar after signing an agreement at Mrsool Park Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 03, 2023.

The Portuguese superstar has been officially presented to fans at his new Saudi Arabian club, where thousands of people welcomed him.

This young family is about to start a new life in the Middle East. For starters, Saudi Arabia is one of the richest countries in the world. There are amazing private mansions worth millions in exclusive neighborhoods that guarantees not only security for him and his family, but also a confortable and private lifestyle.

@cristiano Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez

Rodriguez will access to high end fashion brands and top-notch malls. A new future awaits for the the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. In the meantime, Ronaldo faces a wait to make his Al Nassr debut. According to AFP, the Saudi club have exceeded their quota for foreign players.