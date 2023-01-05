ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez in Saudi Arabia

By HOLA! USA
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x98YE_0k4bQfzy00

Cristiano Ronaldo , who just signed a multimillion contract with soccer team Al Nassr, is preparing alongside his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez and kids for a new life in Riyadh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mnj2b_0k4bQfzy00 GettyImages
Portuguese superstar, Ronaldo shakes hands with President of Al Nassr FC. Musalli Al-Muammar after signing an agreement at Mrsool Park Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 03, 2023.

The Portuguese superstar has been officially presented to fans at his new Saudi Arabian club, where thousands of people welcomed him.

This young family is about to start a new life in the Middle East. For starters, Saudi Arabia is one of the richest countries in the world. There are amazing private mansions worth millions in exclusive neighborhoods that guarantees not only security for him and his family, but also a confortable and private lifestyle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49pP8u_0k4bQfzy00 @cristiano
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez

RELATED:

Georgina Rodríguez pampers Cristiano Ronaldo with a luxurious Christmas gift

Georgina Rodríguez shares how 2022 was the ‘happiest’ and ‘saddest’ year of her life

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are the most influential couple on social media

Rodriguez will access to high end fashion brands and top-notch malls. A new future awaits for the the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. In the meantime, Ronaldo faces a wait to make his Al Nassr debut. According to AFP, the Saudi club have exceeded their quota for foreign players.

Comments / 161

ChesireTheCat
3d ago

bwhahahahahha he has sealed his fate with so much hell, they just do not know yet and he is a foreigner...sigh...pride comes before the fall.

Reply(11)
28
Downtown Benny Brown
3d ago

Why in the hell would anyone with that much money and a wife that hot want to live in Saudi Arabia?? I give them a month, 2 tops before they're jet setting back to civilization.

Reply(10)
14
Guest
3d ago

The gf is his beard, affront. He is taking a big risk being over there and I can only think he is desperate for money

Reply(5)
11
Related
brytfmonline.com

Dwight Yorke recalls the conversation with Ronaldo and posits: “It was a ticking time bomb ready to go off.” – CR7 Diary

Manchester United’s historical name Dwight Yorke shared to the Australian press the content of a conversation he had with Cristiano Ronaldo weeks before the Portuguese’s interview with Piers Morgan, which would dictate the end of the relationship between the club and the player. Then, from what he heard and felt from the CR7, Topajian, who is now coaching Australian club Macarthur FC, assumed he sensed something there ready to “burst”. “I don’t usually comment on Manchester United news because I’m still a global ambassador for the club and I have a great relationship. But what Cristiano did didn’t surprise me. I spoke to him before I came to Australia, when I had a 10-day period of probation at Manchester United – where I got access from “Behind the scenes. I was fortunate that he gave me 30 minutes of his time to talk. I knew someone was not happy with what was going on in the club. He expressed it in a very open and honest way in my opinion. He was clearly unhappy.” He added, “He felt the club was not developing the way he wanted and demanded certain things from the next coach. I felt if that didn’t change, something would happen. Watch, ready to explode.”
The Independent

Romeo Beckham signs for Brentford B on short-term loan deal

Romeo Beckham, the son of former England captain David Beckham, has signed for Brentford’s B team on loan until the end of the season.The 20-year-old arrives from Inter Miami, the MLS club where his father David is a co-owner. Beckham was part of Inter Miami’s reserve team and made 20 appearances for the side last season.Beckham had been training with Brentford’s B team since the end of the MLS Next Pro campaign, where he impressed coaching staff with his application and work rate. Brentford’s senior team, managed by Thomas Frank, currently sit ninth in the Premier League table.“I’m very proud...
FOX Sports

Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job

The United States men's national team does not have a head coach currently under contract, but one report suggests that the U.S. Soccer Federation is swinging for the fences as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. According to French outlet L'Equipe, France legend and former Real...
Yardbarker

Carlos Tevez Gave Surprising Answer to Messi, Argentina Winning 2022 World Cup

It’s been a few weeks since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month and storys of how former Argentine players are coming out. But, Carlos Tevez had an interesting confession when following Lionel Messi & Co. Tevez spoke with Super Miter Deportivo (h/t Ole), stating...
Post Register

Cristiano Ronaldo experiences surreal start in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The palm trees lining the desert roads leading out of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were wet with rain drops when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived this week in Saudi Arabia’s capital city. The surprising weather greeted the soccer great’s shocking move to the...
hubpages.com

Ronaldo Joins Saudi Pro League Finally

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest soccer players of all time, has made a shocking move to join the Saudi Professional League. The news of Ronaldo's transfer to the Saudi league has sent shockwaves through the soccer world, as the Portuguese superstar had previously been playing for Italian giants Juventus. However, it appears that the offer from Saudi Arabia was too good to pass up for Ronaldo, who is widely considered one of the highest-paid soccer players in the world.
Yardbarker

The story of Gianluca Vialli at Juventus summarized in 10 moments

Unfortunately, the world of football lost a true icon on Friday, as Gianluca Vialli passed away at the age of 58. While Italian football is currently in mourning, it’s only fitting to recall the late striker’s story at Juventus as told by ilBianconero in ten moments. 1- As...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy