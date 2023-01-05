Read full article on original website
'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Casts Nicole Maines, François Arnaud, and Nia Sondaya
Showtime’s hit thriller Yellowjackets has added three new cast members for Season 2. According to Variety, Nicole Maines, François Arnaud and Nia Sondaya have all been added in recurring roles. Maines (Supergirl) will be playing a new character Lisa, described as an associate to Simone Kessell’s Lottie in...
'The Last of Us’: Bella Ramsey on Perfecting Ellie’s Switchblade Trick
One of 2023's most anticipated pieces of media is the swiftly approaching series adaptation of the beloved PlayStation game The Last of Us. The series follows survivors Joel and Ellie on a journey across a post-apocalyptic version of the United States after the Cordyceps virus turns a majority of the population into zombie-like monsters called Clickers. Ahead of the series premiere on HBO this month, Collider's own Christina Radish sat down with series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey to discuss their roles in The Last of Us and what they did to become Joel and Ellie.
'Outer Range' Cast and Character Guide
In Spring 2022, Prime Video premiered its neo-western science-fiction series Outer Range. Created by Brian Watkins, the storyline centers on a Wyoming rancher named Royal Abbott whose family, already struggling to cope with the unsolved disappearance of their daughter-in-law, becomes locked in a battle with neighboring landowners trying to snatch a sizable portion of their land. Royal's predicament takes a complicated turn when the discovery of a supernatural black void on the edge of his property seems intrinsically linked to the appearance of a mesmerizing young woman.
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Says Taylor Sheridan Already Knows How Series Will End
Actor Wes Bentley has revealed Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan has already planned how the series will come to an end, despite the show going strong. The actor spoke about what he thinks is in store for his character, as well as sharing what it is like to work with Sheridan on the neo-western drama.
'The White Lotus' and 9 Other Shows With Great Ensembles
The White Lotus Season 2 is the latest example of when a talented and varied cast of actors come together and make a show really special. Sure, the writing, production, and direction all come into play, but the cast makes the show feel real: they're the ones that rope in the audience and have them stick around.
Johnny Depp and Maïwenn Take Center Stage in New 'Jeanne du Barry' Images
A slate of new images from the upcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry have been released. The new images spotlight the star of the project, Johnny Depp, in his return to the big screen following his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The images, shared on Instagram by...
'Doctor Who': What Happened to Donna Noble?
Doctor Who is on the cusp of celebrating the franchise’s 60th anniversary later this year. The upcoming 60th-anniversary specials for the longest-running sci-fi show in television history not only marks the grand homecoming of the beloved David Tennant, who will appear as The Fourteenth Doctor, but also Catherine Tate, who once more reprises her role as Donna Noble. Tennant’s return to the franchise was a surprise, but Catherine Tate’s return as Donna Noble was equally surprising. But who is Donna Noble? Why did she and The Tenth Doctor ultimately have to part ways? We’re going to explore the significance of their friendship, their relationship dynamic, Donna's eventual fate, and why the reunion of The Doctor and his “best friend” is so special.
'Dune: Part 2' Adds Tim Blake Nelson
With the film set to debut later this year, the cast of Dune: Part Two grows even more prominent as a Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?) has joined the upcoming science fiction epic in an undisclosed role, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. While details on his character remain scarce, the announcement comes just a few weeks after filming on the project wrapped. He joins previously announced cast members Austin Butler (Elvis) as Feyd-Rautha, Florence Pugh (Black Widow) as Princess Irulan, and Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV.
'A Man Called Otto' & 'A Man Called Ove': A Tale of Two Adaptations
Editor's Note: The following contains A Man Called Otto spoilers and references to suicide. Though the posters and TV spots for A Man Called Otto may make it look like just another Tom Hanks star vehicle or the latest in a long line of tearjerker dramas about cantankerous old men learning to appreciate life, there’s a much more complicated history behind this movie. A Man Called Otto began life as A Man Called Ove, a Swedish novel by Fredrik Backman published in 2012 that was later adapted into a 2015 film of the same name directed by Hannes Holm. To put it simply, this story has gone through a lot of different incarnations in just over a decade.
How to Watch ‘Mayfair Witches’ Starring Alexandra Daddario
Get ready to start the year with a witchy vibe as AMC is about to launch Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. Also known as Mayfair Witches, the all-new supernatural drama thriller series is based on the novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches. This is the novelist’s second work to be adapted into a television series, the first one being Interview with the Vampire. The AMC original show follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that her ancestry is tied to a family of witches. When she begins to explore her background, she is also faced with a sinister force that has been haunting her family for a long time.
Jeremy Renner's Best Performance Isn't as an Avenger
When someone brings up Jeremy Renner in conversation, typically it is because they are referring to his roles in Marvel movies and shows such as The Avengers, or Hawkeye. Although portraying the bow-and-arrow-toting hero is what he’s known for it is far from his best performance. Even his breakout role in The Hurt Locker and more recent TV role in Mayor of Kingstown fall short of his powerhouse performance in the 2017 indie called Wind River.
'Glass Onion': Rian Johnson on How They Pulled Off the Mona Lisa Stunt
One of the more surprising plot points of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery revolves around the most famous painting in the world - the Mona Lisa. Rian Johnson's film sees billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invite a group of guests to his luxurious island, filled with priceless artwork, and the legendary painting is his pride and joy. The climax of the film features a fiery showdown underneath the titular glass onion, and concludes with the painting burning to ashes.
Every Character in 'The Last of Us' Series Who is Not in the Games
Falling in line with the ever-popular concept of post-apocalyptic stories, Naughty Dog's The Last of Us video game series is unique in its take. For anyone unfamiliar, the game's story takes place 20 years into a future where humanity has been ravaged by mutated Cordyceps. Players follow the main protagonist, Joel Miller, who has been tasked with transporting and protecting the world's last hope against the fungal parasites, a 14-year-old girl names Ellie Williams. After its 2013 launch, it was only inevitable that the television and movie industry would pick it up and adopt it as its own. Flash forward to today and we've found ourselves within a short time of its premiere, fittingly, on HBO. The story is being adapted by the team of the original creator, Nick Druckmann and Chernobyl alumni, Craig Mazin. While there will be plenty maintained of what the game's fans are familiar with, both collaborators have already made clear that it will "deviate greatly."
James Wan's 'Dead Silence' Lands 4K Ultra HD Release From Scream Factory
James Wan (Malignant) made quite an impact on the horror since directing 2004’s genre game-changer Saw. With M3gan in theaters now and his recent success with blockbusters like The Conjuring and Insidious, the Australian film director-writer-producer finds himself in a new class of horror icons. Scream Factory has announced that they will be bringing Wan’s 2007 collaboration with writer Leigh Whannell back to life with a brand new 4K Ultra HD release. Dead Silence, one of his most underrated films, will be released in 4K UHD on March 28.
Harry Melling's Edgar Allan Poe Is Nothing Like Poe's Work — And That's Why It's Great
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Pale Blue Eye. If you are familiar with writer-director Scott Cooper’s work, then you know how it can be metaphorically—and literally—dark. With the exception of his directorial debut with the music-infused romance Crazy Heart (which still deals with heavy topics like addiction), Cooper’s impressive filmography often lingers in the more ominous elements that life has to offer. His 2015 film Black Mass about the true story of infamous Bostonian criminal Whitey Bulger (Johnny Depp) didn’t pull back any punches, and his recent allegorical horror picture Antlers starring Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons about a young boy haunted by a wendigo spirit and a traumatic home life blended the supernatural with the psychological. Cooper’s latest film The Pale Blue Eye starring his frequent collaborator Christian Bale and Harry Melling about an 1800s murder mystery is not unlike his previous work in that it is daring and a bit dismal. But it's also surprisingly delightful?
'The Last of Us' Was Always Destined for an Adaptation
So many video game adaptations since the late ‘80s seemed to look at the back of the game box and shrug, as if Hollywood producers were only buying the title. The game worlds of Super Mario and Resident Evil didn’t invite reverent attempts at recreation, but rather creative liberties, and fair enough, those game worlds were difficult, even absurd.
'Devotion': Glen Powell Reveals How He Brought Jesse Brown's Story to Life in New Featurette [Exclusive]
In a year full of great movies, 2022 truly was the year of high-flying, high octane action stories that quite literally took to the skies — not least of which was Devotion, the true story of Ensign Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors), the first Black carrier pilot in the United States Navy. The new film from director J.D. Dillard tells the story of Brown’s bravery alongside his wingman, Lieutenant Tom Hudner (Glen Powell), in the Korean War, and Collider is excited to exclusively premiere a clip from the film’s bonus content, available when Devotion hits digital on January 8.
Love 'The Bad Batch'? Check Out 'Republic Commando' Next
The Clone Wars was hailed as a breakthrough within the Star Wars franchise for the way in which the clone soldiers were fleshed out and given unique personalities. While the clones had been nothing but identical troopers in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, Dee Bradley Baker’s incredible voicework explored countless different characters with different perspectives, idiosyncrasies, and destinies. The current Disney+ series The Bad Batch continues after the end of The Clone Wars, and follows a group of genetically enhanced clones that defy the orders to execute Order 66. While it’s exciting to see how the franchise has evolved in its depiction of these characters, their journey was chronicled first in the Republic Commando video game and novels from the Legends era.
Lucy Boynton Explains How She Controlled Her Career Path at Just 12 Years Old
I’ve been actively seeking out Lucy Boynton’s work ever since catching The Blackcoat’s Daughter at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2015. She’s been delivering big ever since, making surprising choices and showing off great range at every turn so, of course, I’ve been eager to have her as a guest on Collider Ladies Night, and now the time has come.
