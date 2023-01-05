Read full article on original website
First 'Rabbit Hole' Images Introduce Kiefer Sutherland as a Corporate Spy
The British-Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland (24) will be returning to his action roots with Rabbit Hole, a forthcoming spy thriller television series which centers on the story of a corporate spy fighting those in power for the preservation of democracy. Entertainment Weekly has unveiled the first images for the show, offering a look at the stars getting involved in some espionage.
Joy Behar Weighs in on Prince Harry Drama on ‘The View’: “The Royal Family Treats Meghan Markle Like Yoko Ono”
The bombshell excerpts leaked from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have found their way onto The View, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were the Hot Topic of the day during a passionate conversation about England, race and royals. Joy Behar kicked it all off with a defense of...
‘M3GAN’ Dances Past ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ at Friday Box Office
Universal and Atomic Monster’s buzzy horror title M3GAN topped the Friday box office (factoring in Thursday preview figures, of course) but will lose the weekend to holdover hit Avatar: The Way of Water, which is eyeing its fourth weekend at the top of the chart. With $11.7 million on Friday, including $2.7 million from Thursday previews, M3GAN is expected to finish second in its debut weekend of release, with an estimated $27.5 million.
How to Watch ‘Mayfair Witches’ Starring Alexandra Daddario
Get ready to start the year with a witchy vibe as AMC is about to launch Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. Also known as Mayfair Witches, the all-new supernatural drama thriller series is based on the novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches. This is the novelist’s second work to be adapted into a television series, the first one being Interview with the Vampire. The AMC original show follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that her ancestry is tied to a family of witches. When she begins to explore her background, she is also faced with a sinister force that has been haunting her family for a long time.
'Devotion': Glen Powell Reveals How He Brought Jesse Brown's Story to Life in New Featurette [Exclusive]
In a year full of great movies, 2022 truly was the year of high-flying, high octane action stories that quite literally took to the skies — not least of which was Devotion, the true story of Ensign Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors), the first Black carrier pilot in the United States Navy. The new film from director J.D. Dillard tells the story of Brown’s bravery alongside his wingman, Lieutenant Tom Hudner (Glen Powell), in the Korean War, and Collider is excited to exclusively premiere a clip from the film’s bonus content, available when Devotion hits digital on January 8.
Max Thieriot on 'Fire Country's Success & Why Authenticity Is So Important
The CBS freshman series Fire Country follows Bode Donavan (played by creator/star/executive producer Max Thieriot) who, after burning down his own life and ending up with a five-year prison sentence, finds himself back in his hometown in a release program that gives him the chance to prove he’s deserving of reduced time. Teamed up with firefighters battling Northern California wildfires constantly tests Bode’s strength, resolve and determination, but it can also help him achieve the redemption that he’s looking for.
Nicolas Cage Reveals the Plot of ‘Face/Off’ 2 [Exclusive]
Last year's release of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent gave Nicolas Cage fans the chance to revisit his most iconic roles in an incredibly entertaining, self-aware way. The finished product was a masterpiece and the only way you could truly pay tribute, in cinematic form, to one of Hollywood's last true originals. One of the roles that was prominently featured in the film was his role as Castor Troy in the cult classic Face/Off.
'Glass Onion': Rian Johnson on How They Pulled Off the Mona Lisa Stunt
One of the more surprising plot points of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery revolves around the most famous painting in the world - the Mona Lisa. Rian Johnson's film sees billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invite a group of guests to his luxurious island, filled with priceless artwork, and the legendary painting is his pride and joy. The climax of the film features a fiery showdown underneath the titular glass onion, and concludes with the painting burning to ashes.
10 Best Dystopian and Cyberpunk Anime Series of the 80s and 90s, According to IMDb
If you’re a lover of all things dystopian then you must’ve ventured into the anime genre once or twice. The genre is riddled with tales of tragic governmental uprise, cyberpunk cities, and mecha-babes. In these modern times, tales of cryptic tech, technology turned rogue, and killer robots are only becoming more popular.
'Outer Range' Cast and Character Guide
In Spring 2022, Prime Video premiered its neo-western science-fiction series Outer Range. Created by Brian Watkins, the storyline centers on a Wyoming rancher named Royal Abbott whose family, already struggling to cope with the unsolved disappearance of their daughter-in-law, becomes locked in a battle with neighboring landowners trying to snatch a sizable portion of their land. Royal's predicament takes a complicated turn when the discovery of a supernatural black void on the edge of his property seems intrinsically linked to the appearance of a mesmerizing young woman.
'The Last of Us' Was Always Destined for an Adaptation
So many video game adaptations since the late ‘80s seemed to look at the back of the game box and shrug, as if Hollywood producers were only buying the title. The game worlds of Super Mario and Resident Evil didn’t invite reverent attempts at recreation, but rather creative liberties, and fair enough, those game worlds were difficult, even absurd.
The Hard Choices Are What Make 'The Last of Us' Truly Great
Editor's Note: WARNING! This article contains major plot spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II video games. These spoilers may also apply to the forthcoming HBO TV series adaptation of the games. As we await the forthcoming HBO TV series adaption of...
Colin Farrell Talks Decision to Make 'The Penguin' Series
Matt Reeves’ The Batman not only gave us a new iteration of the Dark Knight but also a slew of characters that need to be explored further. One among them getting that treatment is Collin Farrell's Oscar Cobblepot aka the Penguin, whose story will continue on HBO Max with his stand-alone series, The Penguin. In the 2022 movie, he was still not the crime kingpin of Gotha,m but Falcone's chief lieutenant who operates the Iceberg Lounge. But after Falcone’s death, a power vacuum has been created for him to rise, which will be explored in the upcoming series. In a recent chat with Variety, Farrell revealed that he starts filming the series in February as well as revealing the inspiration behind exploring the character further.
'The Strangers' Remake: Cast, Plot, Filming Details, and Everything We Know so Far
Some horror movies are meant to scare viewers out of themselves, providing an escape into underworlds with otherworldly creatures and things most believe could never actually happen. Ghosts, werewolves, aliens, and the like give a fun kind of fright. They make the world seem like a simpler and less scary place. But there's another type of horror film, the kind that reminds people how big and terrifying this world really is. These are the kinds of films that remind audiences of the concepts of chaos and our own mortality--that anything can happen to anyone, no matter how careful they are.
'Glass Onion': Rian Johnson Reveals How He Came Up With Killer's Identity
A good murder mystery needs a killer at the core of it. A hole to fill a donut, if Benoit Blanc's particular phraseology fits the bill. For Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to his phenomenally successful Knives Out, director Rian Johnson pinpointed his latest killer as a tech mogul with a gigantic ego - and that meant, as a result, the entire film had to be bigger in scale and gloss.
'Vikings: Valhalla' Creator Jeb Stuart & Cast on Where Season 2 Will Take Us & Plans for Future Seasons
If you missed out on Collider’s early screening for the Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 premiere, you’re in luck! You’ll still have to wait until January 12 to find out where our Viking heroes stand following the Battle for Kattegut, but read on for everything we learned from writer and creator Jeb Stuart and stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, and Leo Suter during Collider’s Q&A with Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub.
'M3GAN' Slays First Weekend With $45 Million at the Global Box Office
The latest horror film to star a scary doll, M3GAN, took the internet by storm with a consistent presence and marketing push leading up to its premiere on January 6. While a big marketing campaign doesn't guarantee a turnout at the theaters, M3GAN has proved that audiences are still obsessed with killer dolls as the film made an absolute killing at the global box office this weekend. The film has reached a global total of $45 million with the film pulling in an impressive $30.2 million at the domestic box office and $14.8 million internationally, in its first weekend.
