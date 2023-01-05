Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag is embracing the challenge of fixing Manchester United on and off the pitch
The complexities of Manchester United’s issues over the last ten years have known no bounds. From often being devoid of tactical identity and a manager’s authority being undermined by players to hordes of fans entering the Old Trafford to protest against the ownership and a bitter interview against the club by a player under contract, the ride has often been rather ugly - to put it kindly. Managers at United have never been strangers to immense turbulence at various stages of their stints and the same was expected to be true for Erik ten Hag.
Player Ratings Manchester United 3-1 Everton
David De Gea - 2 Doesn’t matter what other mundane saves you made. That’s an inexcusable error. Good first game back. Got beat on Everton’s goal but I’m not sure how you can blame him. Saved a shot in the six yard box early in the second half.
Jurgen Klopp Happy To Wait Until Summer After Choosing Against Midfield Signing
Jurgen Klopp is happy to wait until summer to bring in a midfielder despite Liverpool’s struggles this season.
Manchester City Take All Three Points, Down Chelsea, 1-0: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City struggled as they climbed towards a huge and crucial away victory, 1-0 vs Chelsea. After a badly positioned first half, three key subs made all the difference as two of those, Mahrez/Grealish, connected for the winning goal. Pep is a genius and it worked here for the points....
Tottenham has held preliminary talks with Qatar Sports Investment over minority share purchase
A huge, and for some potentially distressing, report has dropped concerning the future ownership of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. According to Ben Jacobs, writing for CBS Sports, earlier in the week Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had what is being called an “exploratory meeting” with Qatar Sports Investments, including QSI and Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, over a possible minority investment in the football club.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Portsmouth: Harry Kane decides dour affair
After an encouraging win in midweek over Crystal Palace it was back to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Lilywhite’s first fixture this season in the FA Cup: a third round tie against League One’s Portsmouth. With one eye on the upcoming London derby Antonio Conte rang the changes: initially only the front three, with no other senior forwards fit, retained their places from the win over the Eagles. Yves Bissouma was slated to start, but an injury in the buildup to the match meant he was a late withdrawal, with Oliver Skipp taking his place in the XI.
The Migrating Magpie: Week One of the January Transfer Window
Week one of 2023 is in the books and if it did anything, it served to illuminate gaping holes among many high-profile Premier League squads. Logic dictates that clubs like West Ham, Everton, and Chelsea now must make moves simply to calm their fanbases down. Newcastle have now gone a...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 9
Good morning everyone - Today begins a trilogy of hoddles from fitzie’s roller-coaster of a saturday. it also features the first Mingus Monday of 2023!. Your hoddler-in-chief did something on saturday that he rarely does: skips a morning run. You see, every Saturday, regardless of the weather, I throw...
Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Chelsea FC
Here we go again. For third time in the 2022/23 season, Manchester City face off against Chelsea FC. This time City host the West Londoners in the Third Round of the FA Cup. With barely enough time to digest Thursday’s action, the City Collective have their predictions for the match at the Etihad.
Romano: Salernitana want Spurs’ Pape Sarr on loan
More loan rumors! Fabrizio Romano is back at it, today dropping some info about Tottenham Hotspur’s young Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, and saying that he’s a loan target for Serie A side Salernitana. On the one hand, this is a bit weird since Antonio Conte hinted that...
Liverpool 2, Wolves 2 - Match Recap: Wolves Force Replay In FA Cup
Cody Gakpo makes his Liverpool debut as the Reds welcome Wolves to Anfield for this third round FA Cup game. Liverpool are looking to defend their title, and it starts today. Aside from that, Jürgen Klopp chose his strongest starting XI for this match as he tries to get the players back into fighting form after the long World Cup break.
Arsenal Women sign Victoria Pelova
Arsenal Women have announced the signing of Victoria Pelova, who joins from Ajax for an undisclosed fee. Pelova, 23, is a Dutch international, who was part of the 2019 World Cup squad, the Tokyo Olympics squad, and the squad at the most recent European Championships. A #10 or wide attacker, Pelova scored twice in the Olympics and once at the Euros, and has 3 goals and 3 assists in 8 Eredivisie games.
Sky Blue News: City Cruise, Riyad Resurgence, Who’s Next?, and More...
Manchester City are through to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup after dispatching Chelsea FC bu a score of 4-0. Sky Blue News has the latest headlines to catch you up on all the action. CITY ENSURE FA CUP PROGRESS WITH CONFIDENT VICTORY OVER CHELSEA - Paul Brown -...
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi injury latest, Dango & Moffi linked, Pickford & Davies rumours
Everton fall to Manchester United 3-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. Hear from the boss following Everton’s FA Cup exit. “We will have to manage the game [against Southampton] because it will be built up to be an important game because of where they are in the table, what three points would do to us to change the picture and maybe move us two or three spaces higher in the table. They [players] need to focus, we will manage that focus, there have been three big games in a week, two at big clubs. They have given everything, so they need a bit of rest and the build into the game and understand what it means for this club...everyone’s going to ask about the fans, will it be positive or not, we need to block that out and think as players about what can we do in the game, we will prepare with all those things in mind in a football sense, then the responsibility is on us to try and win that game,” says Lampard. [EFC]
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
Report: Djed Spence to be loaned out for second half of season
Tottenham Hotspur have a surplus of right backs at the moment, and they’re looking to bring in another one. But before they can do that at least one has to head out the door, at least on a temporary basis. It’s starting to look like Djed Spence will be among them.
Tottenham drawn away to Preston North End in FA Cup Fourth Round
Tottenham Hotspur have two young strikers out on loan this season. They’ve somehow managed to draw both of those clubs in the FA Cup. One day after Tottenham rolled out a 1-0 home win over Portsmouth (who feature Tottenham academy graduate Dane Scarlett), Spurs were drawn away to Preston North End (who feature Troy Parrott).
Chelsea linked with France striker Marcus Thuram
January was expected to be another “frantic” transfer window for Chelsea, and so far that’s proving true with three new signings already in through the door and a whole transfer saga already lived through with Enzo Fernández at Benfica. And we may not be done yet....
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle - Match Report: Dumped out
Those old enough to remember Ronnie Radford’s heroics for Hereford United in 1972 will know that “the magic of the FA Cup” rarely works in Newcastle’s favor. This time last year the Magpies were on the end of another giant killing as Cambridge United knocked Newcastle out at the third-round stage.
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Manchester City: The kids are alright
Chelsea’s next game comes in the FA Cup and this hopefully means some minutes for the Academy players. We may be playing against Manchester City (again), but there were some positives to take from our last defeat and they were almost all about the youngsters. It certainly can’t get any worse, so let’s do this.
