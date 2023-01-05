Community Services Expo Feb. 18th

Get to know your city at the first annual Community Services Expo Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Stoney Creek Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is your opportunity to meet City leaders, learn more about street construction projects, Parks and Recreation programs, and so much more!

The Community Services Expo is replacing the annual HOA Workshop after 23 years and becoming more inclusive.

"I know the City has done a great job over the last few years with the HOA Workshop, and it was very successful, but I think because of the name, people thought you had to be a part of a Homeowner's Association to come to the event even though it was open to everyone," Mayor Debra Wimpee said.

The expo will be the first of its kind for a city in the metro.

"We started brainstorming how we could make this event more worthwhile for a larger population of residents," Community Relations Liaison Makala Barton said. "It's rare to have all the department directors and City leaders in one place, at one time, so we wanted to take advantage of that and make it attractive for all citizens to attend."

Participants will be able to talk with the Directors from each City department.

One of the most significant changes from the previous years is the three simultaneous breakout sessions in Stoney Creek's large meeting rooms with an array of City specific topics.

Breakout session topics include:

Your Broken Arrow Parks: A Virtual Guided Tour

City Budget Overview

Capital Project Life Cycle and 2018 GO Bond Updates

GTCA: Government Tort Claims Act

Recreation 101: Overview of City Parks & Recreation Programs and Services

Fentanyl Awareness and Narcan Deployment

Your Water (and the bill)

New Orleans Square Revitalization

Pavement Management Report

Transparency in Government

PulsePoint and Citizen CPR

And, so much more!

"It's a great opportunity to get your questions answered by going to the sessions and talking to the staff," Mayor Wimpee said.

City staff presented the plan for the Community Services Expo to the City Council on Jan. 3. You can see that presentation here on YouTube beginning at the 6:23 mark. For more information and to pre-register for the Community Services Expo, go to www.brokenarrowok.gov/expo.