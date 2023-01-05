Read full article on original website
Last year's release of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent gave Nicolas Cage fans the chance to revisit his most iconic roles in an incredibly entertaining, self-aware way. The finished product was a masterpiece and the only way you could truly pay tribute, in cinematic form, to one of Hollywood's last true originals. One of the roles that was prominently featured in the film was his role as Castor Troy in the cult classic Face/Off.
Excitement is mounting for the premiere of Mayfair Witches on AMC and AMC+ this coming Sunday, once again bringing viewers into the world of acclaimed author Anne Rice. Ahead of the supernatural series' arrival, Collider can provide viewers with an exclusive clip from the first episode which introduces Alexandra Daddario's Rowan Fielding. A gifted neurosurgeon who will come to inherit the Mayfair dynasty, Rowan is shown in the clip at work helping to save a boy's life on the operating table, though she isn't entirely fond of her situation.
James Wan (Malignant) made quite an impact on the horror since directing 2004’s genre game-changer Saw. With M3gan in theaters now and his recent success with blockbusters like The Conjuring and Insidious, the Australian film director-writer-producer finds himself in a new class of horror icons. Scream Factory has announced that they will be bringing Wan’s 2007 collaboration with writer Leigh Whannell back to life with a brand new 4K Ultra HD release. Dead Silence, one of his most underrated films, will be released in 4K UHD on March 28.
In conjunction with its release on January 6, Netflix debuted the trailer for Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld, a new documentary feature that will explore a volatile period during the 1990s when gangsters ran riot in the city of Mumbai. This lead to the formation of elite police squads that were essentially given shoot-on-sight orders to rid the city — India’s financial capital and the home of the Bollywood industry — of violence, using violence.
If you’re a lover of all things dystopian then you must’ve ventured into the anime genre once or twice. The genre is riddled with tales of tragic governmental uprise, cyberpunk cities, and mecha-babes. In these modern times, tales of cryptic tech, technology turned rogue, and killer robots are only becoming more popular.
Universal and Atomic Monster’s buzzy horror title M3GAN topped the Friday box office (factoring in Thursday preview figures, of course) but will lose the weekend to holdover hit Avatar: The Way of Water, which is eyeing its fourth weekend at the top of the chart. With $11.7 million on Friday, including $2.7 million from Thursday previews, M3GAN is expected to finish second in its debut weekend of release, with an estimated $27.5 million.
Actor Wes Bentley has revealed Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan has already planned how the series will come to an end, despite the show going strong. The actor spoke about what he thinks is in store for his character, as well as sharing what it is like to work with Sheridan on the neo-western drama.
A slate of new images from the upcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry have been released. The new images spotlight the star of the project, Johnny Depp, in his return to the big screen following his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The images, shared on Instagram by...
Falling in line with the ever-popular concept of post-apocalyptic stories, Naughty Dog's The Last of Us video game series is unique in its take. For anyone unfamiliar, the game's story takes place 20 years into a future where humanity has been ravaged by mutated Cordyceps. Players follow the main protagonist, Joel Miller, who has been tasked with transporting and protecting the world's last hope against the fungal parasites, a 14-year-old girl names Ellie Williams. After its 2013 launch, it was only inevitable that the television and movie industry would pick it up and adopt it as its own. Flash forward to today and we've found ourselves within a short time of its premiere, fittingly, on HBO. The story is being adapted by the team of the original creator, Nick Druckmann and Chernobyl alumni, Craig Mazin. While there will be plenty maintained of what the game's fans are familiar with, both collaborators have already made clear that it will "deviate greatly."
Doctor Who is a famous BBC show about a space/time traveler called the Time Lord. His adventures have been gracing TV screens since the 1960s, and each cycle or storyline is marked by a specific portrayal of the Doctor. Publications can choose the best Doctor, but it's always best to...
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, Kaleidoscope. First off, yes, Hannah (Tati Gabrielle) and Liz (S.J. Son) were the ones who successfully stole the bonds while they were being moved from the vault to the van in the finale, "White: The Heist." So let's get that out of the way right off the bat. And although Netflix decided to get a little wonky with the viewer experience and stagger episodes, Kaleidoscope eventually provides definitive resolutions to the main players involved in the heist.
So many video game adaptations since the late ‘80s seemed to look at the back of the game box and shrug, as if Hollywood producers were only buying the title. The game worlds of Super Mario and Resident Evil didn’t invite reverent attempts at recreation, but rather creative liberties, and fair enough, those game worlds were difficult, even absurd.
When someone brings up Jeremy Renner in conversation, typically it is because they are referring to his roles in Marvel movies and shows such as The Avengers, or Hawkeye. Although portraying the bow-and-arrow-toting hero is what he’s known for it is far from his best performance. Even his breakout role in The Hurt Locker and more recent TV role in Mayor of Kingstown fall short of his powerhouse performance in the 2017 indie called Wind River.
In a year full of great movies, 2022 truly was the year of high-flying, high octane action stories that quite literally took to the skies — not least of which was Devotion, the true story of Ensign Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors), the first Black carrier pilot in the United States Navy. The new film from director J.D. Dillard tells the story of Brown’s bravery alongside his wingman, Lieutenant Tom Hudner (Glen Powell), in the Korean War, and Collider is excited to exclusively premiere a clip from the film’s bonus content, available when Devotion hits digital on January 8.
Brandon Scott Jones is officially a two-time Critics Choice Awards nominee! He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in Ghosts last year and now, not only did he snag another nomination in that category, but the show overall is nominated for Best Comedy Series.
The CBS freshman series Fire Country follows Bode Donavan (played by creator/star/executive producer Max Thieriot) who, after burning down his own life and ending up with a five-year prison sentence, finds himself back in his hometown in a release program that gives him the chance to prove he’s deserving of reduced time. Teamed up with firefighters battling Northern California wildfires constantly tests Bode’s strength, resolve and determination, but it can also help him achieve the redemption that he’s looking for.
The Clone Wars was hailed as a breakthrough within the Star Wars franchise for the way in which the clone soldiers were fleshed out and given unique personalities. While the clones had been nothing but identical troopers in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, Dee Bradley Baker’s incredible voicework explored countless different characters with different perspectives, idiosyncrasies, and destinies. The current Disney+ series The Bad Batch continues after the end of The Clone Wars, and follows a group of genetically enhanced clones that defy the orders to execute Order 66. While it’s exciting to see how the franchise has evolved in its depiction of these characters, their journey was chronicled first in the Republic Commando video game and novels from the Legends era.
Welcome to Woodstone Bed and Breakfast on Ghosts, a CBS adaptation of the popular UK series of the same name, where a number of ghostly residents aim to haunt you and living owners Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) seek to make your stay a pleasant one. Since Sam and Jay moved in, they have befriended the ghostly inhabitants on the main floor of the Woodstone — namely, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Trevor (Asher Grodman), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Thorfinn (Devan Long), Pete (Richie Moriarty), and Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) — and kept their distance from the cholera ghosts in the basement or the teenage attic girl who wakes up once a year to cause mischief.
One of the more surprising plot points of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery revolves around the most famous painting in the world - the Mona Lisa. Rian Johnson's film sees billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invite a group of guests to his luxurious island, filled with priceless artwork, and the legendary painting is his pride and joy. The climax of the film features a fiery showdown underneath the titular glass onion, and concludes with the painting burning to ashes.
Netflix’s Wednesday has become a cultural phenomenon! Tim Burton’s vision coupled with Jenna Ortega’s performance has mesmerized fans across the globe making the series one of the streamer's most viewed shows. With so much love and appreciation, the renewal for Season 2 is only a matter of when, and it looks like the announcement is coming soon.
